Energy, Employment & Interest Rates With a New Iran

After reading dozens of articles published by so called experts from New York or abroad, not a single analyst or journalist has referenced that the disruption in Hormuz channel does not materially affect the supply of fuel to US citizens and farmers.

Again, the news from London, New York and Paris seems to hide the most relevant facts and math related to the international economic outlook.

The global economic outlook entering 2026 will be shaped by a convergence of geopolitical variables, technological disruption, immigration, employment pressures, and significant domestic policy changes.

Financial analysts and market observers increasingly point to a period of heightened volatility driven by Biden’s lingering inflation and fuel prices and Biden’s Federal Reserve’s persistently unrealistic interest-rate policy.

Yet at the same time, new tax rules taking effect in 2026 are expected to provide substantial relief for American workers, increasing take-home pay and refunds while offering better access to tax deductions, debt interest deductions, and more deductions particularly for health care expenses. [i]

One of the most widely discussed developments in recent weeks has been the disruption of tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz after war-risk insurance coverage of ships bringing oil to Europe, China and India was temporarily withdrawn by London underwriters.

Again, the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz does not directly affect the USA as it once did. Over the past decade, the United States has become energy independent under President Trump’s policies due to expanded domestic production of oil and natural gas. Thus, the transport issue is a problem for other nations but no so much for the USA.

During the recent conflict, Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain , primarily targeting Gulf energy infrastructure, with additional incidents affecting Turkish airspace where NATO defenses intercepted incoming missiles. Again, with any game, leverage is the key, and Iran’s energy leverage puts it in direct conflict with most everyone except for the USA.

As a result, disruptions in the Persian Gulf should not affect the U.S. fuel supply as much as they affect major import-dependent regions such as China, India, Asia, and parts of Europe. For these economies, the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical energy lifeline, but Iran does not want China or India to declare war upon them.

For the United States, by contrast, the strategic consequences are more limited, as domestic energy supplies and North American production can largely meet national demand. Furthermore, Russia has plenty of oil and has the ability to export up to another 1 million barrels per day. [ii]

Because of the USA domestic energy capacity, Trump and policymakers have discussed the possibility of using emergency executive authorities to stabilize domestic fuel prices during periods of global confusion. Under existing federal statutes governing national energy security, a president could invoke emergency powers to influence the export behavior of oil and gas producers.

By limiting certain oil and gas exports during a supply shock, policymakers could increase domestic supply and push retail gasoline prices lower through basic supply-and-demand dynamics.

In such a scenario, expanded domestic supply could potentially keep gasoline prices significantly below international levels— plausibly even under the $2.50 range per gallon—although such policies would involve economic and political tradeoffs.

The broader point is that the United States now has policy flexibility that energy-importing nations lack.

Technological transformation is another major force shaping the economic outlook. Artificial intelligence and robotics are advancing rapidly, with major technology companies investing billions of dollars into new infrastructure.

AI systems are increasingly integrated directly into widely used digital platforms, allowing billions of users to access powerful tools for automation, analysis, and productivity. Robotics is expanding into industries ranging from manufacturing and logistics to food preparation and healthcare.

While these technologies promise dramatic productivity gains, they also raise questions about job creation, stability, wage growth, and the future structure of the labor market.

These technological changes are unfolding against the backdrop of persistent consumer cost pressures that many Americans continue to feel in everyday life. Food prices, housing costs, and utility expenses remain elevated in many parts of the country, reflecting Biden and Harris’s lingering inflationary pressures.

Even if overall inflation statistics continue to moderate, households may still face high costs in big cities in the categories that matter most to daily living.

If employment growth weakens as automation accelerates and AI reshapes labor markets, the Federal Reserve could face increasing pressure to stimulate the economy by lowering interest rates quickly.

Some analysts believe the central bank may ultimately be forced to reduce rates by one percent or more in order to support economic growth and prevent a broader slowdown. With Biden’s credit card interest rates still over 22%, working families need help. [iii] [iv]

Amid these global and domestic economic pressures, new tax rules taking effect in 2026 provide meaningful relief for many American workers.

These provisions represent one of the most significant worker-focused tax adjustments in recent years. Among the headline changes is the exclusion of overtime pay, tipped income, and certain car-loan interest from taxable income.

These reforms directly increase take-home pay for millions of hourly and service-sector employees whose earnings depend heavily on overtime or tips. By removing these income sources from federal taxation, the new rules effectively raise net wages without requiring employers to increase base salaries.

The tax reforms also include permanently lower tax brackets and a higher inflation-adjusted standard deduction. These provisions reduce taxable income across the board and help ensure that inflation does not push workers into higher tax brackets simply because wages have increased to keep up with rising living costs.

For many households, the combined effect of these changes will be a noticeable increase in disposable income.

Healthcare-related tax benefits are also expanding. Seniors will see an increased additional standard deduction for taxpayers aged sixty-five and older, providing an indirect but meaningful financial benefit for individuals who typically face higher medical expenses.

Medical expenses remain deductible once they exceed 7.5 percent of adjusted gross income and these deductions have been expanded, and broader inflation adjustments combined with restructuring of Schedule A may make it easier for some households to itemize deductions and claim these medical costs. [v]

Taken together, these provisions create a tax environment in which workers—especially hourly employees, tipped workers, and older taxpayers—retain more of their earnings while gaining improved access to deductions related to healthcare expenses.

In an economy facing technological disruption, high living costs, and global uncertainty in energy markets, these tax changes may help strengthen household financial resilience.

The year 2026 therefore presents a striking economic contrast. On one hand, global markets face uncertainty driven by energy disruptions, financial-sector stress, offshore energy conflicts, and rapid technological transformation.

On the other hand, the United States now benefits from a stronger domestic energy position and a tax framework designed to increase workers’ take-home pay.

If the Federal Reserve ultimately lowers interest rates in response to slowing job growth or persistent consumer strain, the combination of lower borrowing costs, greater energy security, and meaningful tax relief could help stabilize the economy during a period of global turbulence.

Key Takeaways:

· Energy independence reduces U.S. exposure to global oil disruptions. While the Strait of Hormuz remains critical for oil supplies to China, India, and Europe, the United States is largely insulated due to strong domestic oil and gas production. This strategic position gives U.S. policymakers greater flexibility during global energy shocks.

· Potential use of emergency powers to stabilize domestic fuel prices. Because the U.S. produces significant energy domestically, a president could theoretically invoke emergency authorities to limit oil and gas exports during a crisis, increasing domestic supply and potentially keeping gasoline prices lower through basic supply-and-demand dynamics.

· Artificial intelligence and automation are reshaping the labor market. Rapid advances in AI and robotics are transforming industries and creating new jobs across many fields but some uncertainty about job growth and wage stability. If employment weakens during this transition, economic policymakers may need to respond to maintain stability.

· Persistent inflation in everyday essentials continues to pressure households. Despite moderating headline inflation, many Americans still face elevated costs for food, housing, and utilities, which continue to strain household budgets and influence economic policy decisions.

· Major tax relief for workers takes effect in 2026. New rules excluding overtime pay, tipped income, and certain car-loan interest from taxable income—combined with lower tax brackets, a higher standard deduction, and expanded senior deductions—allow many workers to retain more of their earnings while improving access to medical-related tax deductions.

· Iran is effectively at war with multiple nations across the Middle East and beyond, creating one of the widest regional conflicts in decades. Since the escalation of hostilities in 2026, Iran has launched missile and drone strikes that have targeted Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Iraq , where Iranian missiles and drones have targeted their neighbors and killed civilians, women and children.

In sum, the economic outlook for 2026 reflects a complex intersection of geopolitical tension, technological transformation, domestic policy changes, and evolving energy realities.

While headlines often emphasize instability in the Middle East and the potential disruption of oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the United States now occupies a fundamentally different strategic position than it did in previous decades.

With strong domestic oil and natural-gas production and expanding North American energy capacity, the U.S. economy is far less vulnerable to Gulf supply disruptions than major import-dependent regions such as Europe, China, and India.

This shift gives American policymakers greater flexibility to focus on domestic priorities—supporting workers through tax relief, navigating the economic transition created by artificial intelligence and automation, and responding to inflationary pressures that affect everyday household costs.

At the same time, the global importance of Hormuz has not disappeared; it has simply shifted toward other economies whose energy security depends on uninterrupted maritime trade in the Persian Gulf.

That reality creates a natural incentive for broader international cooperation among the nations most directly affected.

If those countries work together to stabilize shipping routes and reduce regional conflict, the risks of global economic shocks could decline significantly.

In this sense, the evolving energy landscape presents not only a strategic advantage for the United States but also an opportunity for the international community to pursue greater economic coordination and lasting stability in the Middle East.

As 2026 unfolds, the combination of energy independence, technological progress, and targeted tax reforms may help position the United States to weather global volatility while concentrating on strengthening its domestic economy.

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Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD), and an MBA from ABA and AACSB Accredited programs. Mentz is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, EdTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®.





[i] Trump claims US ‘completely decimated’ Iran, says oil-receiving nations 'must protect' Strait of Hormuz

[ii] Average Russian oil exports by country and region, 2021-2024 – Charts – Data & Statistics - IEA

[iii] CFPB Bans Excessive Credit Card Late Fees, Lowers Typical Fee from $32 to $8 | Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

[iv] Interest Rate Caps on Credit Cards: Policy Issues | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

[v] Tax Deductions 2025: Don’t Overlook These Write-Offs - Bottom Line, Inc.