Half the World Lowers Taxes on America

As an international lawyer, one of the key things they teach in Constitutional law courses in law school is the President’s broad powers regarding anything outside of the US borders. In the past 200 days, President Trump has overseen a sweeping series of trade agreements that have reshaped the global marketplace.

Nearly half of the world’s population—about 4 billion consumers across 53+ nations [i]—is now subject to lower tariffs on U.S. goods and services. This includes major concessions by China and India, where specific tariff reductions on key exports has opened massive new opportunities for American businesses. [ii]

These agreements are not mere political promises—they are binding trade contracts. Under established principles of law, once such contracts are executed, judges and courts cannot interfere without overstepping their jurisdiction. Any attempt to block or override these contracts would risk tortious interference, undermining the legal certainty of international trade.

Much to the disappointment of those who don’t want lower tariffs and do not want Trump to succeed, international law is on Trump’s side. Under the U.S. Constitution, the President holds broad authority over foreign affairs and trade under Article II, Section 2, and once Congress has delegated trade authority under Article I, Section 8, courts have little room to interfere.

The Supreme Court has consistently affirmed this principle: in United States v. Curtiss-Wright (1936) the President was recognized as the “sole organ” of international relations; in Goldwater v. Carter (1979) treaty disputes were deemed political questions outside judicial reach; and in Zivotofsky v. Kerry (2015) the Court reinforced the President’s exclusive role in foreign recognition.

Together with the separation of powers doctrine, these precedents make clear that courts cannot void or override lawful trade contracts negotiated by the President with other nations without exceeding their jurisdiction.

Again, much of the media believes that a local court can undue offshore benefits and lower tariffs for the American people, but this blindness will cause many investors to ignore a huge opportunity to bet on USA global exports and sales. [iii] Overall, the court cases are simply too late and judges do not want to reduce contractual benefits for US consumers.

Having personally read dozens of articles on tariffs by major media outlets and prominent journalists in recent months, I have observed a glaring omission: None of the supposed professional journalists have stipulated the fact that between 60 and 170 nations maintained meaningful and material tariffs against the United States before Trump’s landslide re-election in 2024.

This critical context and math underscores the scale of the medial confusion, negligence, and consumer fraud. Before Trump was reelected the World Tariff Profiles 2024 book claimed that tariffs and non-tariff costly regulatory measures were imposed by over 170 countries and customs territories on U.S. exports, companies and citizens. [iv]

The USA and Federal Reserve Interest Rates are Coming Down Fast

At the same time, the Federal Reserve is preparing to reduce lending rates by 100 to 200 basis points in the coming weeks. Most advanced economies already operate with mortgage rates below 3.5%, while the United States has been charging nearly double that at 6.5% or higher. This has placed an excessive burden on working families, women, union members, and minorities who have struggled under Biden with 25% credit card rates, 15% auto loans [v], ultra-inflated student debt, and 8.5% adjustable-rate mortgages that doubled household obligations. [vi]

Global Comparison: Nations With Low Mortgage Rates

To put the problem in perspective, here are 10 advanced nations where average mortgage rates are 3.5% or lower while the USA has been around double at 7% for the last 3 years. [vii]

Japan – 0.6%–1.5% fixed mortgage rates. Germany – 2.5%–3.0% standard mortgage rates. France – around 3.0% average rates. Switzerland – under 2.5% for long-term fixed rates. South Korea – 3.0%–3.5% standard residential loans. Netherlands – generally under 3.5%. Denmark – 2.5%–3.0% with subsidized options. Sweden – roughly 3.0% average. Canada – many loans available near or just under 3.5%. Australia – 3.0%–3.5% depending on lender and term.

These examples highlight how the U.S. has fallen behind in making affordable housing accessible to its citizens. [viii]

Adding to Trump’s successful momentum, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has recently been exposed in a banking fraud scandal. This revelation has shaken confidence in the Fed’s independence and credibility, almost certainly putting the institution in a position where it will be compelled to better support Trump’s economic policies.

If any judge says that you can’t fire a Fed Governor for bank fraud, then that judge is making a mockery of the courts. As accountability grows within the Fed, the likelihood of aligning more closely with policies that prioritize growth, lower rates, and fairness for working Americans becomes stronger. [ix]

The roots of the U.S. lending and “interest rate” crisis stem from fraudulent employment data presented by the Biden administration and Democrats, which misled the Federal Reserve with erroneous data to trick people into believing millions more jobs existed than were actually created.

This deceptive job data fraud and intentional errors blocked much-needed interest rate relief for the poor, women and minorities, forcing ordinary Americans to pay artificially high borrowing costs for years along with crushing the supply and building of affordable housing.

Now, with Trump’s decisive trade reforms and the expected drop in lending rates, the stage is set for a new golden age of prosperity and export success in the United States. The cost of doing business worldwide is falling, U.S. companies are benefiting from reduced foreign taxes, and American citizens are finally positioned to enjoy lower costs of loans and funding —across auto loans, home mortgages, student debt, credit cards, and critically, financing for home builders and job-creating businesses.



Conclusion:

Using basic math, a 1% sustained increase in offshore sales can have a powerful effect on valuations because it raises long-term growth expectations. In discounted cash flow analysis, even a small increase in the perpetual growth or profit rate significantly boosts present value.

Analysts often estimate that a 1% improvement in long-term growth translates into an immediate 5–10% rise in stock valuations. Offshore sales not only expand revenue but also diversify markets and stabilize earnings. For the S&P 500, where nearly 40% of revenues come from abroad, such growth could compound across the index, lifting valuations by hundreds of points over time.

Reducing lending rates provides businesses with cheaper credit, allowing them to borrow more affordably to finance expansion, upgrade equipment, or invest in new technology. This not only lowers interest expenses but also boosts profitability by improving margins and freeing up additional cash for payroll, research and development, and other growth initiatives.

With easier access to affordable financing, companies are more likely to pursue projects that may have been uneconomical at higher borrowing costs. As these investments increase production capacity or open new markets, firms often respond by hiring more workers, thereby supporting broader job creation and economic growth.

Trump’s combined agenda of trade expansion and interest rate relief could usher in one of the most powerful booms in modern U.S. history. With barriers coming down abroad and financing costs set to fall at home, the United States is ready to enter a period of renewed growth, opportunity, and global competitiveness.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD), and an MBA from ABA and AACSB Accredited programs. Mentz is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, EdTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 25 ranked law schools in the USA and is founder of the ChE Chartered Economist ® certification & education programs. George Mentz has served as a White House Commissioner, and has served the Civil Service Commission for Police and Fire and the Airport Commission (Home of Space Force). Comm'r Mentz is one of the few lawyers who has ever earned Wall Street Firm licenses of Series 7,63, and 65 , served as a Judge for the ABA, has led civil litigation cases in fraud and defamation, as well as testified as an expert in FINRA/NASD financial arbitration.