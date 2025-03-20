How Trump Overwhelmingly Won the Ethnic Vote

In the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump achieved an overwhelming and historic victory, winning 32 states and securing over 80% of the country’s counties with a majority of the vote. Trump was reelected in a landslide by ethnic groups, minorities, working families and even union voters.

His triumph was not only reflected in the Electoral College but also in the popular vote, where he built a broad coalition that spanned working-class Americans, union members, teachers, moderate democrats, and ethnic minorities. President Trump’s victories have come at the expense of Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, who both suffered devastating losses across crucial battleground states.

According to NPR, Democrats squandered about $10 Billion dollars in this election cycle by losing the Presidency, House and Senate.[i] Trump’s ability to unite ethnic groups, workers, teachers, union members, and diverse voter groups propelled him to a landslide in rural and urban areas alike. Overall, it is safe to say that the majority of ethnic groups in the USA supported President Trump and voted for the “American First” mandate in the national election of 2024. [ii]

What is amazing is that President Trump was able to consolidate coalitions of varying factions including: Independents, Libertarians, Populists, Conservatives, Centrists, Technocrats, and Minimalists.

Key Voter Facts Leading to Trump’s Victory with Ethnic Groups

Trump won 86% of all USA counties (2,633 out of 3,060)

President Trump won 312 electoral votes representing 32 States defeating Harris with only 226

Trump won all of the six key swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin as ethnic groups were able to limit the late, undated or unsigned ballots this year.

Trump became one of the only Republicans in generations to win the national popular vote.

President Trump’s reelection was mostly due to having good policies and ideas. The "anti-Democratic sentiment" of Democrats also increased Trump’s votes.

Trump favorability is presently 56% for Trump and his transition. [iii]

Trump won a Majority of Hispanic Men with over 54%

Trump won new Arab and Asian votes by historic margins.

Trump boosted his Asian voter base by 12 percentage points. [iv]

Trump did over 100% better with Black men than Romney. Also, Trump did much better than Bush with both Blacks and Hispanics.

Trump won almost 2/3 rds of the Native American Vote USA as the nation’s indigenous people demanded change with improvement. [v]

Trump won the Majority of Women in the USA who are married. [vi]

Trump won the majority of the senior vote of people 65 and over. [vii]

66% of workers supported Trump nationally who did not have the money to attend college.

The Majority of Americans who make less than 100,000 dollars supported Trump. Rich folks making over $100,000 dollars a year supported Harris.[viii]

65% of Veterans supported Trump

82% in 2024 said they are worse off, since Democrats took over in 2021. [ix] while 76% of families endured financial hardship in the last year of the Biden-Harris presidency with 73% saying they are angry at Biden/Harris and the Democrat party leadership.

President Trump’s ability to win 32 states was an impressive feat especially after most democrat experts claimed he had no chance of winning. [x] More than 80% of U.S. counties voted for Trump, reflecting his overwhelming support among voters and working-class Americans. This marked a stark contrast to the performance of his opponents, with Clinton and Harris struggling to capture large swaths of the country outside major inner-city areas. The dominance Trump exhibited in county-level voting was a testament to Trump’s ability to resonate with voters who had traditionally felt left behind by the political establishment.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Trump's 2024 victory was his ability to expand his base of support among ethnic minorities, a feat that had seemed unimaginable just a few years ago. Trump won a majority of Hispanic men nationwide, securing approximately 55% of their vote, a significant increase from his 2020 performance. His message of economic prosperity, lower taxes, and job creation resonated strongly with working-class Hispanic men, particularly in key battleground states like Texas and Florida, where Hispanic voters made up a crucial portion of the electorate. This shift in Hispanic support played a critical role in Trump’s national victory.

After the election, a majority of Americans polled support President Trump’s ideas [xi] including:

Deploying the military to the border to stop illegal drugs and human trafficking. Boosting Worker Benefits by Cutting individual worker taxes on teachers, union workers and minorities. Increasing deportation of all of the criminal immigrants that Biden & Harris let in including some 15,000 murderers and rapists. [xii] Reducing the size of city, state and federal government. Drilling for more energy on federal lands to reduce the burden of costs of fuel and heating oil on working Americans, those on a fixed income, retirees, and the most vulnerable. Cutting taxes and regulation for small businesses including inner city small business.

Furthermore, Trump’s appeal to Native American voters helped him secure a critical portion of the vote in key swing states like Arizona and Nevada. President won approximately 65% of the Native American vote, signaling a major shift in how this demographic viewed the Republican Party.

Trump’s policies focused on economic development on reservations, reducing government interference, and enhancing healthcare access, all of which resonated with Native American communities. [xiii] His ability to win their support was a significant factor in his success in states with large Native American populations.

Trump also saw remarkable gains among union households, securing approximately 1/2 of their vote. This was a major shift, as unions have traditionally aligned with the Democratic Party.

However, Trump’s focus on bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. and his promises to reduce regulations in industries like coal and steel won him the backing of blue-collar workers in critical battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. His economic policies, which prioritized job creation and wage increases, made him an attractive option for workers who felt abandoned by the Democratic establishment.

In addition to winning over the working class, Trump also gained significant support from teachers and educators, who traditionally lean Democratic. In 2024, Trump secured the backing of many teachers by focusing on policies like school choice, increased funding for vocational training, and higher salaries for teachers. His commitment to improving education and empowering parents resonated with teachers, especially in working-class communities, helping him win a larger share of the vote from this group.

Trump’s coalition extended beyond these core groups to include a broad cross-section of ethnic minorities. He won a significant share of the Black vote, particularly among Black men, where he garnered approximately 25% of the vote, an increase of nearly 5% from 2020.

His criminal justice reform efforts, economic opportunity initiatives, and focus on job creation helped him gain traction with this demographic. Furthermore, Trump’s stance on issues like gun rights, religious freedom, and keeping men out of college sports also appealed to many Black voters who felt their concerns were not being addressed by the Democratic Party.

Trump also made significant inroads with Asian American voters, particularly among Indian Americans and Vietnamese Americans, who appreciated his tough stances on peace and his focus on maintaining a strong economy. Asian Americans, a growing and influential voting bloc in states like California and Georgia, gave Trump a much larger share of their vote in 2024 compared to 2020, with exit polls showing he secured approximately 39% of their support but this percentage would be more like 55% if you include all USA voters of Greater Asian descent.

The crushing defeat of Harris was felt across the country as Trump’s coalition grew ever stronger. In states where Democrats had traditionally enjoyed strong support, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, Trump flipped the vote with significant margins. Clinton and Harris, who had been the Democratic Party's standard-bearers in previous elections, saw their support crumble in key regions, especially in rural areas, where they were unable to hold onto their traditional strongholds. Trump’s message resonated with voters who were fed up with the establishment and sought a change in direction.

In the final tally, Trump not only won the majority of states and counties, but also triumphed in all key battleground states. His victory in the popular vote nationwide demonstrated his broad appeal and his ability to unite voters across racial, economic, and professional lines.

His historic coalition, which included working-class Americans, union members, minority groups, and educators, allowed him to emerge victorious in a race that had seemed uncertain just a year before. Remember, Trump won as a reform-republican and the Republican party was founded as the party of “anti-slavery”. With this in mind, Trump won the election as the leader of the 1st Civil Rights party in the USA.

Overall, The United States is home to a rich diversity of ethnic groups. The largest group consists of 62 million Hispanics, followed by 50 million ethnic Germans, and 41 million individuals with African ancestry. There are 35 million people of Irish descent, 32 million Mexican Hispanics (many of whom are multi-racial with indigenous native American DNA), and between 30 to 50 million individuals with English heritage. Italians make up 17.5 million, with 9.7 million claiming Polish ancestry, and 9.1 million identifying with French roots.

Other ethnic groups include 5.7 million Scottish individuals (from a Scandinavian region), 5.1 million Scotch-Irish, and 4.9 million Native Americans, with millions more Americans of European descent carrying small amounts of Native American DNA, especially in regions like Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado. There are 4.8 million Dutch-Americans, 4.6 million Puerto Ricans, and significant populations of Norwegians (4.5 million) and Swedes (4.2 million).

The U.S. is also home to 3.2 million Chinese Americans, 3 million ethnic Russians, and 2.7 million from the Indian subcontinent. Additional groups include 2.6 million West Indians, 2.5 million Filipinos, 2 million French Canadians, 1.8 million Welsh, 1.7 million Cubans, and similar numbers of Salvadorans, Arabs, Vietnamese, Czechs, Hungarians, Portuguese, Koreans, Danes, Dominicans, Greeks, and Ukrainians, with figures ranging from 1 million to 1.7 million for each of these groups.

This mosaic of ethnic groups reflects the country's diverse heritage. If a candidate secures the national popular vote in the USA, they effectively have the support of this vast spectrum of ethnicities, making a compelling case for the idea that winning the national vote is synonymous with winning the "ethnic vote" in the U.S.

On a mathematical note, Trump’s minority support may be severly undercounted as many Americans with Hispanic, North African, Arab, or Asian backgrounds are not counted as ethnic voters. Also, millions of Americans have Portuguese, Caribbean Spanish, Sicilian, Latin American, or Spanish heritage, but do not report it. As for myself, I have some Asian, Arab, and North African ancestry, but most left-wing political analysts would not see me as an ethnic voter; however, the actuality of Trump winning the vast majorities of US ethnic voters is statistically much higher than you would guess.

This is because Asia is some 49 UN nations from Turkey to the Philippines and Indonesia. [xiv] Further, there is some overlap as Arabia or Arab ancestry is from 22 nations with 8 Arab states in Africa. [xv] Keep in mind that the US Census and government treats many Arabs, North Africans, and Asians simply as white or CaucAsian voters. Interestingly, there are five nations that are both part of the Arab League and located in Asia are Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestine. Thus, some nations are both Asian and Arabian where most Arab and Asian nations are part of the Eurasian land mass.

On a more joyful note, in India, a majority of people welcome Trump's return, with a stunning 84% viewing Trump positively for India and for global peace while a majority of people from China, Russia, Saudi Arabia believe that Trump will be best for economic prosperity and world peace. [xvi]

Donald Trump’s 2024 victory was a resounding success that demonstrated his ability to expand his base and build a broad coalition across multiple demographic groups. By winning 32 states, securing 80% of the nation’s counties, and dominating in key minority groups, Trump delivered a virtual 2024 landslide that left VP Kamala Harris in the dust.

President Trump’s focus on economic prosperity, inflation, job creation, crime, immigration, and empowering local communities resonated with voters from all walks of life, marking a seismic shift in American politics and ensuring his place as one of the most transformative figures in recent history.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.Mentzenborg is just a term of art to describe the theory and process by George Mentz JD MBA ChE. CWM is for Chartered Wealth Manager ® and ChE Chartered Economist ® is a credential for economics professionals.