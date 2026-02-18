12 Resounding Trump Victories for Americans

In any serious evaluation of governance, results matter more than rhetoric. The past year has marked a period of dramatic domestic improvement in the United States—one defined by measurable innovation in public safety, economic stability, affordability, and equal opportunity.

From labor reform to energy independence, from crime reduction to healthcare and prescription medicine affordability, these victories represent tangible gains for everyday Americans. Taken together, they illustrate a governing philosophy centered on outcomes rather than ideology.

Trump has successfully created and saved millions of jobs, deported over 10 thousand murderers and rapists, lowered interest rates for families, confronted drug companies, enforced civil rights, ended wars, crushed government corruption and waste, fired those undermining the government, and punished lawbreakers and scammers. [i]

According to DHS, 2.13 million illegal visitors have been deported or voluntarily left the USA this year. This saves thousands of jobs for US workers, women and minorities, and effectively saves $1.7 Trillion over the next 30 years by protecting US public assistance services such as housing, health care, food supplements, free utilities etc.

Lower Interest Rates and Household Relief

For many, credit card interest rates are down from Biden’s staggering 25% to about 18% this year under President Trump. [ii] Interest rates have declined substantially, easing pressure on homeowners, auto buyers, and small businesses.

For families with mortgages, car loans, or variable-rate debt, these reductions translate into meaningful monthly savings and increased financial breathing room—often hundreds of dollars per household.

Since 2008, Obama, Biden and the democrats have not put a single criminal in jail for the financial crisis that cost taxpayers trillions while charging Americans double the interest rates on credit cards and auto loans for the last 4 years. It is time for this crony capitalism and insider dealing with banks to be stopped. [iii]

Lower Fuel Costs and Lower Travel Costs – Gas Under $2 Dollars

Gas prices are presently $1.89 in my neighborhood. Why did Biden and Obama charge $5-6 dollars per gallon to American workers for fuel and travel? Gasoline prices have fallen so sharply, in many areas to levels not seen in 5 to 10 years.

Trump’s enforcement of energy deregulation, domestic production, and market confidence have restored affordability at the pump. Lower fuel costs ripple through the entire economy, reducing transportation expenses, food prices, and household budgets. [iv]

Trump Ended Degree-Based Discrimination in Public Service

One of the most significant workforce reforms was the removal of mandatory college degree requirements for many federal government positions. This executive action expanded access to high-quality government careers for skilled Americans who gained expertise through experience, military service, apprenticeships, or vocational training.

It restored merit-based hiring and opened opportunity to millions previously excluded by credentialism rather than competence. [v] [vi] These presidential innovations allow for a student with actual skills, experience, and a college certificate to get a federal job over a person with an irrelevant degree from a fancy university. See Executive Order 13932 by President Trump which is celebrated by working families and unions to keep citizens in good jobs.

Global Trade Rebalancing That Benefits Consumers

Through assertive trade policy, dozens of major economies—including India, China, the European Union, and others. Trump has reduced tariffs, fees, and barriers imposed upon U.S. goods by over 150 nations since before Trump was elected.

These changes lower costs across supply chains, resulting in cheaper consumer products, from everyday necessities to major purchases. [vii] [viii] Trump effectively lowered trade barriers for ½ of the world’s population. The S&P 500 companies make about 35% of revenues offshore and sales by US companies to the other 7.5 billion people will go up due to Trump’s diplomacy.

Inflation Brought Under Control

By lowering the Democrat’s devastating energy, interest and regulatory policies, inflationary pressure has eased significantly. Lower inflation protects wages, preserves purchasing power, protects social security and pension values, and restores confidence—especially for retirees and middle-income families most harmed by price instability.

By lowering fuel prices, tariffs, and interest rates, inflation is coming down fast for the first time since the hyperinflation created by the Biden and Pelosi team. [ix]

Since Biden Harris left office, a broad swath of grocery prices are down sharply in cost this year, delivering meaningful savings for food and household costs. In agriculture and food, potatoes (-78% YTD), U.S. eggs (-88%), orange juice (-60%), rice (-33%), cocoa (-46%), butter (-43%), sugar (-21%), cheese (-20%), and milk (-15%) have seen especially steep declines, while staples such as wheat, cotton, corn, canola, oats, barley, palm oil, and rubber are also down year-to-date. https://tradingeconomics.com/commodities

Trump Forced Student Loan Relief by Pressuring the Democrat Federal Reserve

Trump has forced the Democrats to lower student loan debt burdens. As interest rates decline, millions of families carrying student loans are seeing reduced monthly payments.

Unlike temporary subsidies, this relief comes from structural economic improvement, freeing household income for savings, housing, and family needs. The Biden Administration charged families with student loans 100% too much while other people around the world got better deals at ½ the cost. [x]

Trump is Crushing Drug Prices by Confronting Global Oligarchs and Middlemen

For the first time in years, major pharmaceutical manufacturers have been compelled to negotiate directly, breaking the pricing power of intermediaries. Families dependent on life-saving medications could soon be saving hundreds—or even thousands—of dollars per month, restoring dignity and access in healthcare. [xi]

Trump has Removed Racial Barriers By Enforcing Civil Rights

Trump and the Supreme Court have outlawed racism against any ethnicity. Since Trump effectively won the Asian, Arab, Native American and Hispanic vote, he is working to reduce oppression against all races and ethnicities. [xii] True civil rights progress is achieved by removing barriers—not by creating new divisions.

Policies focused on equal treatment under the law, merit-based opportunity, and universal enforcement have benefited Americans across more than fifty ethnic and cultural backgrounds. This approach emphasizes unity, dignity, and fairness rather than confusion and permanent grievance. [xiii] [xiv]

The Trump Administration has had a Record Success in Reducing Murder and Violent Crime in Cities

Reformed crime and policing policies have delivered one of the most meaningful public safety victories in decades. National murder rates have fallen dramatically—by roughly half—reflecting renewed enforcement of the rule of law, support for local policing, and a rejection of policies that previously weakened deterrence.

Safer streets translate directly into safer families and stronger communities. [xv] In 2025, there was a historic drop of nearly 20% in death compared to 2024, translating to roughly 1,457 fewer murders by October (7,369 in 2024 vs. 5,912 in 2025). [xvi]

Saving Lives From Opioids – Stood Up to Narco Terrorists and Trump Saved another 27,000 American Lives in 2025.

Targeted military and drug policy changes—focused on enforcement, border control, treatment access, air strikes on terrorists, and accountability—have reduced opioid-related mortality by approximately 34%. [xvii] This equates to tens of thousands of lives saved in a single year.

Few policy achievements are as morally significant as preventing premature death on this scale. 2 Million have lost a child to Opioids since Obama was elected and the borders became unsafe. [xviii] [xix] The cost savings from hospitals and raising orphans is in the billions.

Ending Illegal Immigration, Lowering Rent Prices, Saved $16 Trillion

Immigration enforcement has halted exploitative and fraudulent systems that strained public resources. By preventing millions from flooding the USA, Trump has created long-term fiscal savings of up to $16 trillion dollars over the next 30 years, while restoring integrity to legal immigration pathways and protecting public services for citizens and lawful residents.

Now, women and minorities can get better deals on rent, and have access to healthcare again. [xx] Trump is projected to limit immigration by 2 million per year for 4 years, thus the US will not need to house, educate, feed and provide free health care for 8 million over 4 years; thus, freeing up money for working families, women and minorities in the USA who need help.

Protecting Jobs for Women and Minorities – 2.1 Million Jobs Saved

By addressing abuse of immigration channels and shutting down fraudulent labor pipelines, domestic workers—particularly in historically disadvantaged communities—are seeing improved job stability and wage protection. Fair labor markets depend on lawful, transparent systems that do not undercut American workers.

By using Obama’s math and logic according to various AI analysis, Trump can claim about 2.1 million jobs saved or created in 2025 due to his policies on energy, tariffs, no wars, deporting 15,000 murderers and rapists, and immigration.

Bonus Victory – 5 Years of Peace and NO WARS under Trump

It is hard to believe, but after 10 years of ceaseless and baseless remarks by the so called media experts, Trump has not started a war. Everybody from the major media has sworn that Trump would be a war monger but all of them are wrong again.

Sadly, the democrats and Bush Era war mongers were the culprits for most of the wars during our generation. Trump is the true man of peace in our times, and he has solved between 5-10 global conflicts already. [xxi]

Conclusion: Trump Provided Parabolic Results That Matter in Year One

President Trump is expanding benefits and services for working folks and young people. These victories share a common theme: practicality over ideology, outcomes over slogans. They demonstrate that governance rooted in accountability, law, common sense, and economic realism can deliver immediate and lasting benefits.

Lower crime, lower costs, greater opportunity, and restored dignity are not abstractions—they are lived experiences for millions of Americans. Americans are just now feeling relief, and the GDP is starting to take off.

This week's big GDP news was the release of the finalized Q3 2025 data, showing meteoric growth at a 4.3% annual rate, much higher than pundits expected, driven by consumer spending, exports, and government efficiency, surprising many economists. [xxii]

Just last year, Democrat policy cost the US government an extra $600 billion in interest on the debt, when it could have been cut in half. This money could have given relief to every working American, but many democrats want Trump to fail by supporting high lending rates which crushes economic stimulus, small business and housing starts etc.

President Trump has publicly stated that since January 2025 the United States and Trump have attracted between $18 trillion and $22 trillion in investment commitments, underscoring what his administration describes as a historic resurgence in domestic and foreign capital flowing into the American economy.

These figures, frequently cited by Trump, are presented as evidence that tariffs, pro-manufacturing policies, energy expansion, and a pro-business regulatory environment have encouraged companies to commit long-term investment to U.S. operations rather than overseas production.

Again, President Trump and the House Leadership Republicans can claim about 2.1 million jobs saved or created in 2025 due to policies on energy, tariffs, no wars, deporting 15,000 murderers and rapists, and immigration. [xxiii] [xxiv]

These are real victories for American workers, and now, for the first time, tips are protected from taxes, allowing workers to keep up to $25,000 of their tip income; overtime pay is rewarded instead of penalized, with up to $12,500 per worker ($25,000 for couples) deducted from taxes; and car ownership is made more affordable, with up to $10,000 in car-loan interest deductible on qualifying U.S.-assembled vehicles—putting thousands of dollars a year back into the hands of working families who earn it.

Also, President Trump is working hard to reduce credit card rates on working families, lower mortgage rates, and to increase deductions for working families, artists, musicians and teachers. IRC §62(a)(2)(B)

Trump’s biggest weakness is that he has not been allowed to hire thousands of people to support his governments effectiveness. President Trump’s administration has reduced up to 317,000 ineffective federal government jobs in 2025, but Trump needs to hire back 20-30 thousand citizens who have skills to do specific jobs with the emergence of new technology such as AI, FinTech, EdTech along with problems such as filling a few thousand jobs for immigration and social security judges.

History will judge leadership not by noise, but by measurable improvement in the lives of the people on Main Street. By that standard, this year stands as a clear chapter of domestic renewal toward a new Golden Age.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD), and an MBA from ABA and AACSB Accredited programs. Mentz is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, EdTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®.