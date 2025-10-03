Trump's Bull Market Triggers

Bull markets—long stretches of rising stock values—are never accidents. They are cultivated when governments, businesses, and consumers operate in an environment of low costs, fairness, and opportunity.

A truly bullish economy is one where people keep more of what they earn, businesses expand without suffocating barriers, and global trade works to the nation’s advantage. [i] Whether you draw inspiration from Dr. Art Laffer, Larry Kudlow, Stephen Moore, or President Donald Trump, all would agree: the foundation of prosperity rests on sound policies that encourage growth.

Below are the Top 10 Key Factors in a Great Economy that Spark a Bull Market .

1. Low Cost of Energy

Energy affordability is one of the most powerful growth levers. When gasoline, electricity, and natural gas are affordable, companies see higher margins and households pocket more income. Lower fuel costs ripple into farming, manufacturing, and shipping—cutting grocery bills and reducing costs on nearly every good in the economy. With oil under $62 a barrel, U.S. consumers are already seeing savings that translate directly into stronger markets. [ii]

2. Peace and Global Stability

Markets hate uncertainty. Peace reduces risk premiums, stabilizes trade, and allows capital to flow toward innovation rather than destruction. Every war brings inflation and shortages; every era of peace supports growth. Trump’s active peace efforts across 6–12 nations, coupled with his resolve to avoid new wars while still selling billions in defense hardware, provide stability without entanglement.

3. Technology and Innovation

Every great bull run has been powered by new technology—railroads, electricity, aviation, semiconductors, the internet, and now AI. The U.S. leads Europe in artificial intelligence, biotech, and digital innovation, fueling new industries, high-paying jobs, and unprecedented wealth creation. We all remember the Internet Bubble of the late 1990s, and we remember the worst crash in history with $10 Trillion in market losses under the Clintons in 2000-2001. [iii]

4. Free and Fair Trade

Open trade expands efficiency, reduces costs, and enlarges markets. This applies both internationally and domestically: states with lower crime, lower taxes, and fewer barriers outperform their peers.

The Power of Tariff Reductions

When a president successfully negotiates with 167 nations of the World Trade Organization to lower tariffs on U.S. goods, the result is a boom opportunity. Exporters gain market access, American industries grow more competitive, and foreign capital flows in to capture U.S. growth. Entire sectors experience renewed demand, triggering surging stock prices and job creation. [iv]

5. Low Inflation

Stable, low inflation preserves the value of wages and investments. It reassures consumers and businesses alike, allowing for long-term planning, higher confidence, and sustained expansion. Under President Biden, many seniors and workers had their buying power cut by 30%. [v] Now that inflation is under control and coming down, a sustainable boom could happen.

6. Low Interest Rates and Affordable Credit

Low rates make mortgages, loans, and credit cards more affordable. Consumers spend more, small businesses expand, and corporations finance growth cheaply. Easy credit is the bloodstream of a thriving bull market. [vi] Until the Democrat controlled Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, the Bull Market is moving ahead hesitant to take off. Most countries are charging 100% less for loans, and many US S&P 500 nations have access to cheaper loans abroad in spite of the Fed’s desire to inhibit Trump’s performance and benefits for the workers.

7. Lower Taxes and Reduced Fees

Taxes and hidden surcharges are invisible weights on prosperity. Cutting them unleashes growth:

Corporate Taxes – Trump’s new Corporate Tax rates are bringing billions into the USA. The USA had the worst taxes in the world under Obama, but have now been reduced by Trump to somewhere in the middle of the other 200 nations.

Trump’s new Corporate Tax rates are bringing billions into the USA. The USA had the worst taxes in the world under Obama, but have now been reduced by Trump to somewhere in the middle of the other 200 nations. Lower Federal Taxes free capital for reinvestment and hiring.

free capital for reinvestment and hiring. Lower State, County, and City Taxes make regions competitive and attractive.

make regions competitive and attractive. Reduced Hidden Taxes and Fees on cell phones, airline tickets, Internet, utilities, and gasoline return billions to consumers.

on cell phones, airline tickets, Internet, utilities, and gasoline return billions to consumers. Lower Startup and Licensing Fees make it easier for entrepreneurs to launch new businesses and create jobs.

8. Lighter Regulation and Business Fairness

Simpler, fairer rules reduce compliance costs and unleash innovation. Trump’s deregulatory push mirrors success stories abroad: Dubai’s tax-free zones and business-friendly visas, for example, attract thousands of entrepreneurs who turn vision into value. [vii]

9. Affordable Education and Skilled Labor

Affordable training and education feed a skilled workforce ready for high-value industries. States that prioritize skills and vocational training outperform those that don’t. A competitive labor force is a magnet for global investment. [viii] [ix]

10. Labor & Sustainable Immigration

Bull markets thrive when companies can expand payrolls quickly. Flexible labor policies ensure opportunity isn’t lost due to rigid costs, regulations, fixed wages, or barriers. States with smart employment, health care, and disability laws that balance flexibility with fairness see the greatest gains. [x] [xi] Presently, the USA needs skilled and affordable labor, but there are up to 750 million people that would move to the USA if given the chance. This is why the USA must do like the other winners such as: Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Switzerland and turn the USA immigration system into a sustainable system of visas and tourism that has leftover revenues to help feed and house the poor. [xii]

20 Bull Market Catalysts: Policies, Events & Innovations

From history, here are proven catalysts that sparked powerful market expansions:

Post-WWI Consumer Boom (1920s) – Radio, automobiles, credit expansion. New Deal Infrastructure (1930s) – Public works & banking reform. Post-WWII Expansion (1945–1960s) – GI Bill, housing boom. 1960s Tech & Defense Spending – Aerospace & electronics surge. Reagan Tax Cuts (1981) – Lower taxes, deregulation, defense buildup. Fall of Berlin Wall (1989) – Market liberalization in Eastern Europe. Dot-Com Boom (1995–2000) – Internet commercialization & IPOs. China’s WTO Entry (2001) – Supply chains, global trade expansion. Bush Tax Cuts (2003) – Capital gains & dividend relief. Smartphone Revolution (2007–2015) – Apple, apps, mobile economy. Quantitative Easing (2009–2014) – Liquidity injection post-crisis. Cloud Computing & SaaS – New recurring-revenue models. Trump Tax Reform (2017) – Corporate tax cuts, repatriation. COVID Stimulus (2020) – Trillions in fiscal/monetary support. AI & Machine Learning Boom (2023–2025) – Generative AI surge. Low Interest Rate Environments – Cheap borrowing fuels demand. Peaceful Global Conditions – Stability drives confidence. If peace and free trade become the norm of the 2020’s it will become the Roaring 20s again. ETF & Index Fund Adoption – Democratized stock ownership. U.S. Shale Energy Boom – Lower costs, industrial growth. Fintech & Digital Payments – Expanded financial inclusion. The future of the economies of Africa, Arabia, India, and South Asia show huge opportunities for investment, growth, and pushing the global stock markets forward.

Global Proof: Dubai, Monaco, and Hong Kong

One only needs to look at Dubai, Monaco, Singapore, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong to see the power of fair business treatment:

Dubai : From oil reliance to trade, logistics, and tourism powerhouse via tax-free zones.

: From oil reliance to trade, logistics, and tourism powerhouse via tax-free zones. Singapore : A global model of efficiency and business-friendliness.

: A global model of efficiency and business-friendliness. Switzerland : Banking and finance capital of the world.

: Banking and finance capital of the world. Monaco : Ultra-low taxes and financial stability yield one of the highest GDPs per capita.

: Ultra-low taxes and financial stability yield one of the highest GDPs per capita. Hong Kong : Built on low taxes, open markets, and ease of business formation.

: Built on low taxes, open markets, and ease of business formation. Saudi Arabia: Now pivoting to follow Dubai’s playbook of diversification.

These examples prove prosperity blossoms where government empowers rather than burdens. The economic miracle in these nations rests on visionary leadership that built: world-class infrastructure, strategic diversification of services, a highly business-friendly environment with low taxes [xiii] and free zones, bold tourism and branding projects that attracted millions of visitors, investments in technology and innovation, strong human capital development through world-class universities and healthcare, diplomatic and international relations that opened global markets, and of course, a thriving financial services sector, and social stability that fostered investor confidence and positioned these nations as a cosmopolitan centers of opportunity.

Confidence and Sentiment

Optimism fuels markets. When consumers see lower costs and businesses see fairness, both expand with confidence. This self-reinforcing cycle is the heartbeat of a bull market.

Conclusion

Building the Next American Age of Prosperity

Bull markets do not happen by chance—they are the product of discipline, vision, and leadership. History shows that prosperity follows when governments reduce barriers, protect peace, and create an environment where businesses and families can thrive. Affordable energy, low taxes, restrained inflation, and access to credit are not just abstract economic ideals—they are the fuel that drives growth, wages, innovation, and rising stock values.

Under President Trump’s policies, the groundwork is being laid for what could become one of the most dynamic economic expansions in American history. Negotiating tariff reductions with 167 nations, cutting hidden fees and taxes that burden consumers, and freeing small business from suffocating regulations creates a ripple effect that reaches every household. These actions restore confidence, increase disposable income, and stimulate investment. When capital flows freely, when Americans keep more of what they earn, and when peace reduces global uncertainty, markets respond with historic gains.

The lessons from Dubai, Monaco, Singapore, and Hong Kong prove the model: prosperity follows when governments empower citizens rather than weigh them down. A strategic mix of low taxation, business-friendly policies, global trade access, and visionary leadership transformed those nations into magnets for capital and talent. The United States—larger, more resource-rich, and more innovative—has the potential to replicate and even surpass these miracles on a grand scale.

If government waste is reduced, debt service costs are lowered, and interest rates decline, Americans could collectively save trillions—capital that would return directly into the hands of families, entrepreneurs, and investors. With that momentum, the United States could experience a new “Roaring ’20s,” not fueled by speculation alone, but by sound policy, global stability, and an expanding base of skilled labor.

The path to a bull market is clear: empower workers, liberate entrepreneurs, negotiate fair trade, control inflation, inspire immigration, incentivize corporate investing into the USA, and keep energy affordable. Do this, and the United States will not only enter an age of prosperity but will redefine what is possible for free markets in the 21st century. The choice is not whether a bull market will come, but how strong and how long it will last when leadership stays committed to growth.

_______________

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD), and an MBA from ABA and AACSB Accredited programs. Mentz is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, EdTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 25 ranked law schools in the USA and is founder of the ChE Chartered Economist ® certification & education programs. George Mentz has served as a White House Commissioner, and has served the Civil Service Commission for Police and Fire and the Airport Commission (Home of Space Force). Comm'r Mentz is one of the few lawyers who has ever earned Wall Street Firm licenses of Series 7,63, and 65 , served as a Judge for the ABA, has led civil litigation cases in fraud and defamation, as well as testified as an expert in FINRA/NASD financial arbitration.





[i] The Bull Market Is Alive and Well | Newsmax.com

[ii] The Trump Economy Will Take Off in 6-9 Months | Newsmax.com

[iii] The Next Financial Crisis: 2024 | Newsmax.com

[iv] Half the World Lowers Taxes on America | Newsmax.com

[v] Social Security benefits in 2024 have lost 20% of buying power compared to 2010

[vi] Fed Lending Rates the Worst of World's Civilized Nations | Newsmax.com

[vii] Trump to meet with OMB director to plan cuts to 'Democrat Agencies' | Just The News

[viii] The Value Proposition of College, Graduate Degrees | Newsmax.com

[ix] College Education for Free ? – 2020 Campaign and Online Education Facts and Economics | Newsmax.com

[x] US Claims 3.8% Unemployment. It's at Least 10%. | Newsmax.com

[xi] George Mentz: Why It Doesn't Pay to Work in America - Trump's vs Biden's Policies | Newsmax.com

[xii] Another 750M Migrants Ready to Move to the USA | Newsmax.com

[xiii] 9 Countries With No Capital Gains Tax: Keep Your Wealth - InvestAsian