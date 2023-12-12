Trump Gains More Youth Votes in New Polls

In a recent Newsweek op-ed, Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States and a Republican candidate for president, he and his team worked to expand their increasing base of young voters.

Trump noted that national polls indicate he is leading Joe Biden among voters aged 18 to 34 according to Yahoo & NBC. The latest national NBC poll finds Trump getting support from 46% of these young voters and Biden trailing at 42%.

Trump has successfully criticized Democrats for ruining the economy for working families, citing statistics like rising hyper-inflation, crippling gas and utility prices, and brutally high interest rates.

Mr. Trump argues that these economic challenges are preventing young Americans from achieving milestones like homeownership, marriage or even an occasional vacation. Remarkably, it seems that Trump and his team keep thinking ahead with innovative ideas for the future, while the other contenders have been focused on failed ideas or the status quo.

Trump also denounces failed Democrat’s energy policies, claiming they crush workers and young people and have led to higher car prices and monthly payments on any loans. Trump explains that the Democrat’s failed leadership is making it difficult for any young people to pursue their dreams due to debt, taxes and inflation — illustrating that everyone is now worse off than 4 years ago.

Furthermore, Trump accuses Democrats of contributing to a rise in violent crime and weakening the country's global standing. Trump also criticizes the promotion of hate, bigotry, critical race theory, and secretly promoting sex changes for youth in schools, claiming they divide communities. Trump urges the country to vote for peace and prosperity again.

Trump pledges to rebuild the economy, reduce inflation, increase energy production, lower government spending, and cut interest rates to help young people pursue their dreams.

Mr. Trump also promises to restore basic law and order, fund peace officers, secure the southern border, address drug addiction, and cut federal funding for schools promoting far-left bigoted content.

Trump may be doing better in polls as most voters know that Mr. Trump is aggressively against violent crimes such as rape, murder, human trafficking, and child molesters. In point of fact, Trump’s campaign says his opponents are weak on violence against young women and minorities.

President Trump concludes by encouraging young Americans to vote for him in the upcoming election, claiming that his presidency will bring peace, jobs, and strength to the country.

Highlights of Trump’s New Ideas for Young Working Families

Trump pledges to rebuild the economy, reduce inflation, increase energy production, lower government spending, and cut interest rates. Trump promises to restore law and order, secure the southern border, address drug addiction, stand up for victims of rape and murder, and cut federal funding for schools promoting extremist content. Trump has already announced new online universities for free for young adults where they may achieve an affordable education. The White House may either start a new university consortium or buy existing taxpaying universities such as United States University and Aspen University ASPU. Trump wants to fix Affordable Health Care for YWA Young Working Adults. For whatever reason, Obamacare punishes young healthy people with high costs to help those who are less healthy get a better insurance price. While Obamacare said lack of health care caused 45 thousand deaths per year , the high cost of Obama health care on workers is said to have created 80 thousand new deaths per year or more. Thus, Obamacare’s pricing 35 thousand workers to die each year as they couldn’t afford preventative care or insurance and could not afford the Obama health care premiums. Trump wants the USA to stay out of foreign wars and conflicts and focus on the American Working Family where Trump claims he could settle the conflict in one day with hard diplomacy. Nobody wants World War III or nuclear war and young people recognize Trump as a man of peace. Trump encourages young Americans to vote for him in the upcoming election, promising to bring back prosperity, peace, and strength to the country.

In conclusion, Donald Trump's recent surge in popularity among young voters, as indicated by national polls, highlights the potential impact of his new ideas and policies on the younger generation. With a focus on revitalizing the economy, addressing key issues affecting young working families, and promoting peace and prosperity, Trump's vision for America has garnered attention and support among young adults.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is an international lawyer, speaker, educator, tax-economist, and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a ESQ accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under CHEA ACBSP and ISO 21001 standards. Mentz is also an award winning author and graduate law professor of wealth management for a top U.S. law school.