George Mentz: 12 Books to Read — History, Business & Markets

During COVID lockdowns, we all had a chance to read a bit more at home. Here are a few books that I read in the last two years, which I enjoyed. These books illuminate great teachings in the areas of startups, philosophy, war, spirituality, stock markets, creativity, and politics.



Hope you enjoy these reading ideas from a dedicated student of history, metaphysics, ontology and philosophy.

101 Crucial Lessons They Don't Teach You in Business School (Books) Haroun, Chris, CreateSpace Publishing — Offers short nuggets of truth about startups and running a business that are critical to success. Many ideas you won’t see in an MBA program.

Born Fighting: How the Scots-Irish Shaped America How the Scots-Irish Shaped America (Books) Webb, Jim, Broadway Books — Who knew that the USA’s early European settlers were mostly mixed race people from Scotland and Ireland who called themselves Scots-Irish. When Andrew Jackson became president, he was technically the first ethnic or mixed race president in the USA and was universally hated by the elites for his populist beliefs.

The Man Who Solved the Market How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution (Books) Zuckerman, Gregory – Interesting because it explains how computer trading only needs to be right 51% of the time to become extremely successful. The book reveals that math geniuses are using market patterns and data to create actionable trades.

50 Politics Classics Your shortcut to the most important ideas on freedom, equality, and power (50 Classics) 50 Classics (Books) Butler-Bowdon, Tom, Nicholas Brealey – Great read, and I wish this book was available when I was working on my undergraduate degree in political science.

The Vikings - Whittock, Martyn, Whittock, Hannah, Lion Books — This book actually discusses much about the UK and Ireland. It also discusses the Norse invasions of Russia and Ukraine by Rurik the Norse Varangian about 1200 years ago which relates to the conflicts even today psychologically.

Parallel Myths (Books) Bierlein, J.F. — The book is fascinating as it explains how many cultures around the world have similar creation myths, Adam and Eve legends, flood stories, and cosmologies.

50 Business Classics Your shortcut to the most important ideas on innovation, management and strategy (Books) Butler-Bowdon, Tom — A summary guide to some of the greatest business books. A great addition to any B-School or MBA’s library.

Dark Star Rising Magick and Power in the Age of Trump (Books) Lachman, Gary – Interesting as Lachman predicts a rising Russia and Eurasian power struggle where superpowers and nationalism reemerge in China, Russia, and possibly the USA also. Lachman is becoming one of America’s leading authors in the areas of philosophy and mysticism while Lachman was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a front-man bassist for Blondie.

Rev. Ike's Secrets For Health, Joy and Prosperity, For YOU: A Science Of Living Study Guide Book by the famed Reverend Ike Eikerenkoetter – A book that should be studied to understand the spiritual prosperity movements in the minority communities of the East and West Coast of the USA.

Inner Engineering A Yogi's Guide to Joy - Book by Sadhguru – Interesting book as it outlines many ideas from Hindu mysticism which are included in the later created Buddhism. Some of the teachings are excellent ideas for physical health along with spiritual peace.

How to Win by Eva Wong — This book may be required reading at the Miltary’s Westpoint soon. The book explains the timeless arts of war, sabotage, and deception taught by the famous philosophers, emperors, and generals of Asia.

12 Notes On Life and Creativity — by Quincy Jones — Love this book. Quincy is 88 years old when he writes this book. An outstanding depiction on the issues of success, values, ethics, creativity and hustle. From Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson to TV, Q has done it all.

Wishing you the best in your journey to find great books and during COVID, I was able to write 5 new books in the areas of business, diplomacy, wealth management, and management, marketing and personal development and several of my book and audio books are now seen in bestseller categories on Amazon. See George Mentz Author. As a great tool, I have recently found that the BookAuthority.org is an excellent resource for researching books and seeing what is up and coming in various genres.

