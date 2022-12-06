George Mentz: 20 Takeaways From 'The Red Hurricane' of Election 2022

The Election of 2022 was like winning a boxing world championship with a knockout in the 12th round. While brutal, there is only one winner and only one loser of control over the Capitol and Republicans won.



Being from New Orleans, the election seemed like a category 4 hurricane because there was so much unpredicted damage to liberal candidates in places like New York while there were decisive conservative survivors. The red hurricane did not discriminate with inflicting harm.

Republicans took control of the Hill and seized power of the Capitol by dethroning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Cali., and defeating the entire democrat party in the national popular vote. The stinging election result was like winning a Super bowl in “triple overtime”.

Here Are 20 Big Election Takeaways

A national hero Congressman Steve Scalise, who survived a brutal assassination plot by a deranged democrat, is set to be the most powerful Majority Leader in 100 years. The “Battle Tested” Trump is a major draw nationwide who brought support and countless victories to candidates across the country. Using boxing language, Trump has a bone-crushing 89% success rate with Trump's endorsement picks, Trump seized 233 victories with only 28 losses with a few races outstanding. Seasoned veteran Kevin McCarthy is set to be new Speaker of the House while Scalise will be the 1st ethnic Sicilian to be The #2 Majority Leader in the USA. Frank Sinatra and Joe DiMaggio would be proud. Republicans won the national vote. Democrats lost the National Election and lost the House of Representatives and lost Congressional Seats Republicans didn’t lose any ground in the US Senate even though they had double the seats to defend. In 2024, Senate Democrats have a 70% chance of being defeated by virtue of having to defend 23 out of 33 seats. Republicans now control all the committees and subpoena power in the House. Like a Red Typhoon ! Republicans made MAJOR gains with Hispanics and Asians. The election was definitely an: Ola Roja or red wave. with a record number of new Hispanics winning as Republicans. Record numbers of Republican Blacks and Republican Hispanics WON election across the USA. Republicans astonishingly overperformed in New York, Ohio and Florida Democrats wasted billions and still lost power and control of the Speakership, committees, and lost control over the US Capitol. Even without critical support from Romney, Bush, Ryan, Cheney and Pence, republicans and Trump candidates still won the national election. Nationwide, Republicans picked up local and state positions including school boards and judgeships. 78% Of Republicans Want To See Trump Run For President In 2024, Quinnipiac University National Poll Finds. Congress will have the most Black Republicans since the Republicans won the Civil War and defeated Confederate Democratic Party Slavery. Most conservatives would be happy with any key players as being a VP for Trump such as: Trump-Scott, Trump-DeSantis, Trump-Cruz, Trump-Rubio, Trump-Noem, Trump-Kennedy, Trump-James, Trump-Luna The American people are truly upset by crime, inflation, corruption, war, waste, poor schools and related failures with 70% of the people saying that the nation is on the wrong track. The economic crisis, inflation, drug death, criminal smuggling and immigration, crime, murder, rape and poor schools have all contributed to the failure of the democrats ambitions in 2022. After wasting billions on the senate elections, democrats may still need to share power in a 50/50 Senate. Thus, if legendary athlete Hershel Walker wins, the democrats will have gained absolutely nothing in the Senate. With so much violence committed against Asians in recent years, the USA’s Asian vote is evermore leaning republican for the first time in years. According to the Washington Post, it appears that Asian voters have shifted a earth shattering 20% toward republican candidates in just 4 years. Hispanics leaned toward voting republican nationally by about 10 percent this year which is even more heartbreaking data for democrats. This implies that 10% or the 11.6 Million or 1.16 million Hispanic voters abandoned the democrats in 2022. For better or for worse, Republican leaders in Congress have already announced impeachment investigations against various Biden appointees including: Dir. Merrick Garland, President Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, Dir. Christopher Wray and potentially Dr. Fauci. A wide array of whistleblowers have come forward to expose fraud and corruption. The DOJ has since retaliated against republican congressional leadership by announcing investigations of their own on Trump and anyone involved in the election integrity and Civil Rights protest of Jan. 2021 in Washington DC.

Overall, the Republican victories nationwide were a clear mandate. Republicans won all of the toss-up House races in 2020, and added to that number again in 2022 to capture the majority. No matter how you look at this football game, it is a huge loss for the democrats. Trump has now announced his 2024 candidacy for president.



Trump has been investigated dozens of times by people exposed for using fake evidence, and Trump seems more battle tested than ever. While 1 in 20 conservatives may not like Trump, none of never-Trump RINOs has an idea about who to support besides weak and failed moderate-liberal republican candidates. Moreover, the RINOs don’t seem to have any policy ideas either to protect jobs, children, economy, and immigration.

In sum, most left leaning media pundits also say that this election empowers Biden and Harris to run again in 2024 while only 25% of democrats want Biden or Harris in recent polls. Thus, Biden running for reelection at 82yrs old is yet another unexpected loss for the party of the democrats since Biden only won 2020 by 43,000 votes by counting ballots several days after election day was over.

George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is an ESQ EU accredited graduate body that offers certification training in 150+ nations under ISO 21001 and ISO 9001 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and graduate law professor of wealth management in the USA. Mentz, an award-winning professor, has taught over 250 courses in law, business, wealth economics, and ethics in the last 25 years for accredited law and business schools. Mentz is the author of over 60 books and audio books.

