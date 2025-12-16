This essay addresses a series of 12 persistent blind spots within major American and European media coverage of geopolitics, economics, and public policy.

These omissions are not minor errors of emphasis; they represent systemic failures to engage honestly with facts that materially affect public understanding and democratic decision-making.

These blind spots are not confined to fringe commentary; they appear daily in some of the most influential publications and broadcasters shaping elite opinion.

If one reads The Week, The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Fortune, the Financial Times, The New York Times, The Washington Post, or watches the bubble of coverage from CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, or NBC News with any consistency, strange patterns of bias, omission, and conceptual confusion become difficult to ignore.

Essential context and facts are routinely excluded, historical continuity is sacrificed for narrative convenience, and complex policy failures are reframed as moral or ideological abstractions.

The cumulative effect is not informed debate, but a narrow and biased analysis—one that leaves audiences less equipped to understand the key sides of any story and the forces reshaping global politics and economics. [i]

In essence, this blindspot problem in media has pushed Americans by the millions to make media like Newsmax mainstream, forced other networks to move toward the center, and push the old-stream socialist media to the dust bins of history.

These days, you have podcasters like Rogan, Carlson, Kelly, and Theo Von live in their car getting more viewers than many shows on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC.

1. Artificial Intelligence and Market Panic Narratives

One of the most glaring blind spots concerns artificial intelligence and its alleged threat to financial markets.

Many media commentators continue to speculate that AI will trigger a market correction or crash due to “overinflated valuations.” This framing misunderstands the structure of the modern technology economy. [ii]

In reality, the overwhelming majority of advanced AI development in the United States is controlled by highly profitable, cash-rich firms—Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, and similar companies.

AI is not an external speculative bubble; it is an extension of existing product lines within companies that already dominate cloud computing, enterprise software, consumer platforms, and digital infrastructure.

The notion that AI represents a fragile, detached asset class capable of destabilizing markets ignores this reality and reflects analytical laziness rather than economic insight.

2. Ukraine, Russia, and Historical Illiteracy

Media coverage of the Ukraine–Russia conflict often treats Ukraine as a civilization entirely detached from Russian history.

This framing ignores over a millennium of shared political, cultural, and dynastic development.

From the Varangian origins of the Rurik dynasty to the interconnected histories of Novgorod, Kyiv, and Moscow, the region evolved as a complex, interrelated political space for more than 1,000 years.

This does not justify war—but it does matter for understanding it. The conflict is regional, historical, and civilizational in character.

Media narratives that erase this context contribute to moral posturing rather than diplomatic problem-solving.

Notably, many European diplomats and policymakers of whom I have visited with in Austria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Switzerland and France —particularly from Central Europe—have consistently shown reluctance to be involved, escalate or finance the conflict.

Any serious article that fails to acknowledge the European Union’s limited appetite for long-term funding or military escalation presents a distorted picture of reality. [iii]

At the beginning of the Russia Ukraine conflict, 75% of UN diplomats said they wanted nothing to do with this war. [iv]

Young writers today have no idea that Russia sided with the USA and UK in World War II, and Russia has been using the Varangian route from Novgorod and Moscow to Constantinople for about 1,300 years.

3. Election Security and Media Avoidance

Another major blind spot involves election systems and voting infrastructure. Media coverage frequently discusses “voting rights” while avoiding documented vulnerabilities in election machinery. This omission is indefensible.

Senior government officials have been caught in negligence and confessed to election password leaks and security failures. [v]

Independent researchers have demonstrated multiple attack vectors—from removable media to network-based exploits. Ignoring these realities does not protect democracy; it undermines it.

A credible press must be willing to confront the uncomfortable truth that outdated or poorly secured systems should not be used in national elections, regardless of political convenience. [vi]

Overseas media particularly in Europe forgets that Trump won his second election in a landslide winning the Union Vote, the Arab vote, the Asian Vote, the Hispanic Vote of men, and 65% of indigenous native Americans while carrying the majority of ethnic voters such as Irish, Polish, Sicilian, Indian voters etc. [vii]

4. Healthcare and the Failure of Obamacare

Coverage of the American healthcare system often avoids a central fact: the Affordable Care Act failed to deliver affordability and has contributed to systemic inflation in healthcare costs.

Any honest analysis must acknowledge that a system which prevents healthy, responsible individuals from obtaining reasonably priced insurance is structurally unsound.

When premiums rise, deductibles expand, and coverage shrinks, the result is not universal care—it is rationed care by price.

Articles that praise the system without addressing its financial collapse and long-term unsustainability are not serious policy journalism. [viii]

5. Asia Beyond China: A Demographic Blind Spot

Geopolitical commentary on Asia frequently focuses almost exclusively on China, ignoring a critical demographic reality: over 760 million people live in Southeast Asia outside of China.

From Indonesia and the Philippines to Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, these populations represent one of the largest employment and development challenges of the 21st century.

Asia’s defining issue is not merely China’s growth—it is how the broader region absorbs labor, builds middle classes, and avoids instability while coexisting with China’s 1.4 billion people. Media silence on this point reflects an overly simplistic and incomplete worldview. [ix]

6. Populism: A Mischaracterized Tradition

Populism is routinely portrayed in European and American media as a recent phenomenon associated with socialist-extremism. This is historically false.

Populism has deep roots in American political history, from Andrew Jackson to Huey Long, Ross Perot, and more recently Donald Trump. [x]

Disagreeing with populist movements does not justify rewriting history. Treating populism as a foreign or pathological intrusion rather than a recurring democratic impulse prevents meaningful engagement with its causes and appeal.

7. The Opioid Crisis and Moral Neglect

Perhaps the most profound failure of modern media is its treatment of the opioid and fentanyl crisis. Over one million Americans have died from drug overdoses—many from unregulated, toxic substances entering through weak enforcement regimes. [xi]

This is not merely a public health issue; it is a national security crisis. Millions of families have lost children.

Any media outlet that minimizes the scale, lethality, or urgency of this problem has forfeited its moral authority. A society unwilling to confront mass death caused by preventable policy failures cannot claim seriousness about human life. [xii]

8. Tariffs and the Media’s Selective Amnesia

One of the most striking examples of media negligence involves tariffs and trade policy. I have personally read more than 200 articles on tariffs published by major American and European media outlets, and not a single one has clearly stipulated a basic, undisputed fact: over 160 nations have imposed tariffs and non-tariff barriers on U.S. goods for decades , long before Donald Trump’s landslide election victory in 2024.

These barriers include import duties, quotas, currency manipulation, value-added taxes that discriminate against U.S. exports, regulatory roadblocks, and state-subsidized competitors.

They were not created in response to Trump-era policy—they predate it by generations. Yet media coverage routinely frames U.S. tariffs as an unprecedented act of aggression rather than as a reciprocal response to a deeply asymmetrical global trade regime.

By omitting this context, the media creates the false impression that the United States was operating in a free-trade vacuum until recently, when in reality it had been absorbing unequal trade terms while other nations protected their domestic industries.

Any serious discussion of tariffs that fails to acknowledge this imbalance is not analysis—it is advocacy disguised as reporting.

This omission is particularly egregious because trade policy was central to the political realignment that culminated in Trump’s 2024 victory.

Voters responded not to “tariffs” in the abstract, but to the lived consequences of decades of one-sided trade enforcement. Media refusal to acknowledge this history reflects a broader unwillingness to confront the structural causes of populist backlash. [xiii]

9. Epstein and His Liberal Buddies Are Ignored by Media

Another glaring blind spot concerns the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the media’s continued reluctance of transparency.

Most all of Epstein’s most visible associations clustered around elite liberal, progressive, and establishment Democratic circles—yet major outlets have shown little appetite for systematic investigation into these networks or for demanding the full release of records, flight logs, and client communications.

This fraud and whitewashing is telling. Since 99% of Epstein buddies were, in fact, democrats or liberals, Republicans, Libertarians, and Independents are saying that everyone who was involved with Epstein should be investigated and “let the chips fall where they may”. [xiv]

10. Loan Sharks, Oil & Gas and the Injuring of Middle-Class America.

Another persistent blind spot in major media coverage was its failure to connect the Democrat’s bizarre “green” policy mandates and financial-sector crony favoritism with the sharp rise in consumer costs, loans, and energy prices.

During the Biden administration, energy restrictions, regulatory uncertainty, and anti-domestic production signaling coincided with dramatic increases in fuel, groceries, and electricity prices—costs that cascaded through transportation, food, and manufacturing.

At the same time, the administration maintained notably close relationships with large banks, health care executives, and credit card companies, even as interest rates and fees surged to levels that resemble modern loan-sharking rather than consumer finance.

Yet media coverage rarely links these outcomes to policy choices. Instead, rising borrowing costs, record credit-card APRs, and household debt stress are treated as abstract “macroeconomic conditions,” divorced from regulatory decisions that favored financial intermediaries over consumers.

When energy prices double and consumer credit becomes punitive, the issue is not merely inflation—it is policy design. The media’s reluctance to interrogate this nexus between green absolutism, financial capture, and household hardship represents another failure to hold power accountable. [xv]

11. Immigration’s Impact on Minorities and Women

A further blind spot in major media coverage is the refusal to acknowledge how unfettered and poorly managed immigration policies disproportionately harm women, minorities, and working-class families—particularly Black and brown communities who have lived, worked, and paid taxes in the United States for generations.

These communities are often the first to feel the injury and impact of surging rents, overcrowded housing, strained hospitals, underfunded schools, and rising insurance and healthcare costs.

Yet media narratives routinely frame concerns about immigration exclusively through moral abstraction, while ignoring the material consequences borne by those with the least political insulation.

Negligent and careless immigration policy does not exist in a vacuum.

When local systems are overwhelmed, the quality of public healthcare declines, classroom sizes grow, emergency services stretch thin, and safety-net programs such as Medicaid and retirement-related benefits face additional pressure—often to the detriment of seniors and workers who have contributed to these systems for decades.

The frustration expressed by these communities is not rooted in intolerance, but in lived experience.

Media outlets that refuse to report this reality honestly are not defending vulnerable populations; they are silencing them. [xvi]

12. Wars –USA Just Celebrated 5 Years Without Wars Under President Trump

Another notable omission in major media coverage concerns war and peace.

As of this year, the United States marks five years without the initiation of a new major war during President Trump’s tenure—a fact that is rarely acknowledged, let alone analyzed, by leading media outlets. In an era when conflict is often normalized and escalation treated as inevitable, the absence of new wars should be a subject of serious examination rather than silence.

Instead, media narratives tend to focus exclusively on rhetoric, personality, or controversy, while ignoring outcomes.

Diplomatic pressure, deterrence, renegotiated alliances, and transactional realism replaced interventionist doctrine, producing a period of relative restraint by historical standards.

One need not endorse every policy decision to recognize that peace—or the deliberate avoidance of war—is a measurable outcome.

Media unwillingness to acknowledge this reality reflects a broader discomfort with facts that challenge entrenched assumptions about leadership, foreign policy, and the costs of perpetual conflict. [xvii]

Democracy Put Trump in Power Again

The United States is a constitutional democracy in which political power ultimately flows from the voters, and the 2024 election reflected that reality unmistakably.

Donald Trump prevailed across roughly 60% of the states and about 80% of U.S. counties, securing the support of a clear majority of voters nationwide and demonstrating broad geographic and demographic reach.

Despite years of extraordinary legal and political warfare—efforts that, taken together, sought sentences totaling centuries in prison—and despite surviving two assassination attempts, voters returned him to office, making him the 47th elected president of the United States.

In a historical irony that underscores the American story, Trump is fully American yet unique among U.S. presidents: he is the first to have an immigrant mother whose first language was not English, a reminder that American democracy has always been shaped by both native roots and immigrant ambition.

Conclusion

Taken together, these 12 cases expose a pattern of coordinated scams, misinformation, selective reporting, and narrative enforcement by legacy media rather than isolated errors.

This massive deceit includes the promotion of the now-debunked Steele “pee pee tape” dossier, suppression of COVID-19 data and treatments, fraudulent assurances about vaccine transmission and safety, and countless media promoting fake polling data which said Trump could never win again.

High-profile incidents such as the Jussie Smollett hoax, Covington Catholic Boy Attack, the “very fine people” Charlottesville fraud, the migrant “cages” of Obama photos, and anti-travel ban scams are cited as examples where initial media narratives and tainted evidence collapsed once fuller facts emerged— often after legal damages had already been done.

The recent blatant media fraud includes covering up election system password leaks, white washing of Biden’s disastrous mental and physical disabilities, silencing of whistleblowers, using fake heresy for impeachments, bizarre jobs data reporting under Biden, foreign payoffs of media using tax dollars, and the Biden White House suppressing media via soft threats to Google and Facebook etc.

Collectively, these episodes are framed as evidence that legacy media has shifted from independent scrutiny to partisan gatekeeping, undermining public trust, distorting democratic decision-making, and leaving citizens to question whether major news organizations still prioritize verification, balance, and accountability over ideology and access.

After 4 years of record crime, hyperinflation, loan shark interest rates and never ending wars, Trump was reelected in a landslide winning the majority of votes with the majority of ethnic voters supporting Trump.

As such, the free press is not defined by who controls the microphone, but by whether truth is pursued without fear or favor.

Until legacy media rediscovers that foundational duty, skepticism is not cynicism—it is civic responsibility.

The common thread in these blind spots is not ignorance, but a bubble of confusion, bad data, and hate.

Major media institutions increasingly substitute narrative comfort for factual rigor. Whether the issue is AI, geopolitics, elections, healthcare, demographics, populism, or public health, the failure to address inconvenient truths erodes public trust and weakens democratic discourse.

Serious journalism requires confronting reality—not concocting perception.

