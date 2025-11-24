20-Point Plan to Boost US Economy & Polls by 20%+

Mr. President,

America is still suffering from the worst economy in 50 years under Biden. [i]

We are still suffering from the Democrat-driven era of hyperinflation: soaring interest rates, the worst rent and housing prices caused by immigration, high insurance costs caused by crime, awful gas and food prices, and four years of economic mismanagement under Harris/Biden.

Working families are drowning as: mortgage rates doubled, credit cards cost 25% with loan shark rates, with auto and student debt trapping millions in economic bondage. With democrats forcing costly interest rates that are double the fees of other civilized nations, workers are suffering. [ii]

People cannot afford rent, groceries, health care, travel, health care, education, or basic necessities as you inherited the worst economy in 50 years. Sadly, unfettered immigration has overwhelmed the entire housing & health markets and ruined school systems hurting women and minorities the most. [iii]

Meanwhile, the Democrat-controlled Federal Reserve has needlessly cost American taxpayers another Trillion dollars in interest on government and private debt this year.

The average U.S. 30-year fixed mortgage rate hovering around 6.25%–6.4%, which is DOUBLE than approximate fixed-rate offerings of 3.4%–4.0% in Germany, between 1.5%–2.0% in Japan, and from around 3.8% in the UK.

In sum, the Democrats appear to want the Trump economy to fail and they are ripping off women and minorities with high interest on credit cards, auto loans, home loans, and student loans all in an effort to derail any successes with the economy.

With the left wing extremists shutting down the government and the Democrat controlled Federal Reserve punishing working women and minorities with high rates on their credit cards and loans, this has now become a national emergency.

Under existing law, you have full authority to act without Congress —just as past presidents used executive powers during the 2008–2009 Bush-Obama Housing Crash/global financial meltdown.

A few of my acquaintances have lost jobs recently as their companies were undercut and outbid by international companies. While domestic US companies borrow money at 7-10%, international companies from Netherlands, Singapore, China, to Germany have access to loans at ½ this rate allowing them to undercut American jobs, workers and companies. [iv]

Below is a shortened blueprint of immediate actions that will drop costs, boost worker benefits, make the US competitive again, secure families, and lift White House approval by double digits.

The economy is set to take off, but the artificial barriers left by Democrats are causing economic distress to women and minorities and should be overridden and mitigated now. [v]

Key Executive Actions to Take Now

1. Compassionate Healthcare Through Medicaid Waivers

Since ObamaCare has totally failed and is bankrupt, Section 1115 waivers allow states to expand affordable Medicaid access for working low-income Americans with sliding-scale premiums. Millions can obtain low-cost coverage without creating new entitlements.

Trump can also fix the tax code and order the IRS to issue new guidance, and allow all small business owners, union members, part-time workers, and teachers, to deduct healthcare 100% or just give it to healthy workers with a high deductible. [vi] Biden and Obama’s ACA premiums are set to double in cost in 2026 for many Americans. [vii]

2. Lower Auto & Student Loan Rates Now

Under the Higher Education Act, HEROES Act, and DPA, student loan interest can be reduced or suspended during hardship. The DPA also allows authorization of low-interest auto financing to match international norms. Democrat policies doubled student debt burdens and borrowing costs, and this can be reversed immediately in many cases. [viii] [ix]

3. Presidential Mortgage Relief

Using FHFA, FHA, Fannie/Freddie, NEA, and DPA authority, revive HAMP/HARP-style refinancing, direct federal lenders to lower high mortgage rates, and allow temporary suspensions during emergencies. President Trump can use these tools that were already used by Bush/Obama during their real estate crash years.

4. Emergency SBA Lending for Families & Small Businesses

With SBA 7(a) and disaster loan powers, launch low-interest national credit programs, replacing predatory 25% credit card interest with humane refinancing. Provide working capital for families, homebuyers, and small businesses. SBA tools can stabilize households now.

The President should be able to force government to lend at the same rate as most other nations.

5. Counter the Democrat-Controlled Federal Reserve

The Fed is using bad data and outdated inputs to keep rates high. In the 21st century, the BLS and Federal Reserve need only analyze exact payroll data from tech companies. In this new paradigm, the only way to reduce inflation is to lower the cost of debt service to the citizens and companies that want to invest in America.



Using 31 U.S.C. §5302 and IEEPA, Treasury can stabilize markets, create public lending windows, and shield Americans from harmful Fed monetary decisions.

The president can ask the IRS to issue guidance to allow all interest on debt up to certain amounts to be deductible against income as a reasonable and ordinary expense. The President can also authorize the IRS to change rulings on how Americans deduct interest on investments and small business loans.

6. Expand Interest Deductions for Mortgage and Student Loans

Using IRC §§163 and 221, Treasury and IRS could broaden deductions for mortgage, student loan, and auto loan interest while raising income thresholds for the middle class. IRS guidance could deliver immediate tax relief without new legislation. [x]

Since the Housing markets and education markets are some of the largest industry sectors, the economy must be healed with strategic stimulus activity. I have recently interviewed super wealthy real estate construction executives, and they can’t afford to build now as lending rates are too costly in contrast to: 50-100 other nations who get better lending deals than US companies.

7. Protect Food Assistance & Prevent Hunger

Using the Stafford Act and Food & Nutrition Act, ensure SNAP, WIC, school lunches, and senior meal programs continue without interruption. USDA and Treasury can release emergency funds, protecting veterans, families, and low-income Americans.

Access to food is not partisan—it must be safeguarded. Having volunteered at food banks during Biden’s presidency, I have found that working families should have greater access to SNAP benefits.

8. Use Trade Leverage to Lower Costs

With executive trade authority, continue lowering export barriers for American companies. Trump has already lowered tariff taxes for 4 billion consumers and Trump can continue to lower tariffs and negotiate with the 162 nations that have held non-tariff barriers on US companies since before Trump’s landslide reelection. [xi]

9. Employ 500,000 Goodwill Ambassadors

Following NEA, Stafford, DHS, and AmeriCorps models, create a national Goodwill Ambassador force to promote U.S. interests, improve public safety, and build global goodwill. Provide free healthcare for all ambassadors and part-time workers. This civilian goodwill corps strengthens confidence in US business activities.

By cutting redundant government jobs and waste, this program is already paid for. [xii] As with any new president, unless you engage your base with some type of reasonable recognition or benefit, you will probably lose the mid-term elections. Further, jobs in the heartland can be created at ½ the cost of a job in any expensive US city.

10. Insure American Families for Life and Sustainability

Create life insurance on all Americans. Just like with student loans, if a person dies, the debts should be covered.

Due to the amount of COVID and fentanyl death in recent years, many children have been orphaned. It is time to have a national backstop for all families who are paying for social security and unemployment. Just take a small fee from the W-2 each month to cover life insurance for the family.

11. Convert Vacant Commercial Property Into Housing

Through DPA, HUD/FHA, CDBG, and FHFA tools, help the private sector convert empty commercial buildings into affordable housing using low-interest loans and tax-advantaged redevelopment incentives. This addresses both the national housing shortage and commercial real estate glut.

12. Savings from Ending Illegal Immigration

Reducing illegal immigration from 2 million a year to 100,000 per year over these next 4 years will save an estimated $15 trillion over the next 30 years. These savings can rebuild the heartland, restore cities, enhance security, and support American families.

13. Tax Deductions for Working Families

Allow working families, teachers, union members, and service workers to deduct everyday taxes—sales, county, state—just as wealthy households deduct SALT taxes of large homes and cars. Expand QPA deductions (26 U.S.C. §62(a)(2)(B)) so most workers can deduct travel, work equipment, uniforms, training, and ordinary job-related expenses like performing artists already do.

14. Education Deductions of Interest and Expenses

As a former Education Department Commissioner, it would be wise to expand existing rules so American families may deduct or expense 100% of educational loan interest and deduct any expenses for school equipment, food, housing, and services. Education is a reasonable and ordinary expense for working families and small business. [xiii]

15. Transportation Deductions for Military & Public Servants

As an airport commissioner, I see that government families are paying huge fees and taxes on travel. The President can promote tax relief allowing military families, peace officers, and government workers to not be charged for travel taxes and TSA fees. Government worker families, peace officers, armed forces families, and all school teachers should not be taxed for basic travel needs or for visiting family on holidays.

16. Allow International Banking for US Consumers for Cheaper Loans – Allow US Consumers to have the best rates for: Home, Auto and Credit Card Loan Rates

Through an Executive Order directing the Treasury, FDIC, and CFPB, the President can establish a cross-border lending framework that permits approved foreign banks to offer U.S. mortgages under strict consumer-protection, AML, and transparency requirements. Using powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the Defense Production Act (DPA) during periods of economic hardship, the President can authorize foreign financial institutions to provide credit to U.S. consumers. [xiv] The Federal Reserve will be seen as incompetent if they do not lower rates so that US banks can compete.

17. Free College for the Disabled and Those In Rural Areas

There must be free online education for people who are disabled, those who can’t afford to commute, or those who live in rural areas.

The cost of free online college is about 1/10 th the cost of a traditional college and the government can outsource this to great online educational companies that are accredited. It is time that the American Academy education system is set up by the Government to help those who want to improve their lives. [xv]

Whether the government opens an online college or not, the President has the authority to demand low interest loans or even demand scholarships for college. Keep in mind that the President can commission hundreds of thousands of people in a civilian force.

18. Allow Small Business to Retain Some Earnings

Most nations require businesses to pay taxes at the end of the year. It may be time for the President to allow small business owners to retain a small amount of money each year that would not be taxed. In this way, business can have some money to hire new people and buy new assets after the New Year.

19. Show the Nation that Civil Rights and Election Integrity Exists - Release Tina Peters and Prosecute Offenders

A government official, Tina Peters, reported and investigated election integrity issues in Colorado and was later put in prison, and days after her imprisonment, the leaders of Colorado confessed that election system passwords were leaked.

No jury would have ever convicted a government official like Peters had the password leaks been known about. The federal government must use the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Laws to have Peters released from jail.

The President should open an election system whistleblower hotline and force investigations for all election equipment and any password leaks. If any government official, judge or prosecutor knew of any potential or real password leaks and did not report it immediately, they should be subject to federal prosecution.

20. Benefits for Parking, Tolls, Outfitting, and Meals at Work

Since costs related to work are so expensive now, all workers should be able to expense the costs of: Parking, Tolls, Meals, and Clean Clothes Outfitting and Uniforms for work. Since those who telecommute need not pay these fees, the essential workers who show up for a job really need expense relief.

The US government has allowed tax breaks for various types of meals, uniforms and parking for years, but should open this benefit to all workers, teachers, and unions. Expand QPA deductions (26 U.S.C. §62(a)(2)(B)) so most workers can deduct travel, work equipment, uniforms, training, and ordinary job-related expenses like performing artists already do.

Mr. President , These Worker Benefits are Already Paid For

All of these recommended benefits are already “paid for” due to the savings you have created with lower trade costs, reducing corruption, cutting fraud, reducing waste, mitigating unlawful immigration, collecting tariffs, charging for Visas, and expanding the US GDP and economy. [xvi]

It is time to provide the broad spectrum of benefits that workers need to succeed. The people don’t need the same old washed-up “extremist socialism”, but the American people do need “PLP Populist Libertarian Policies” with citizens that are allowed to be productive, healthy, free and happy for the benefit of all involved.

While I have produced just a few ideas to liberate the people from economic hardship, there are many ideas to come.

Just like Wal-Mart and the Laffer Curve, the Mentzian-Curve says that if your nation’s people have less tax and regulatory burdens than the other nations, they will be able to compete with the 200+ other countries; thus, the productivity revenues and byproducts of the liberated people will outweigh the (restrictive taxes which inhibit economic growth and productivity).

As a note, Mr. President, you can legally create a massive national goodwill and humanitarian force by using existing executive powers without commissioning new military officers.

You can expand the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps to tens of thousands of additional members by directing their agencies to scale up and by requesting supplemental funding from Congress, which historically approves such expansions.

You can also establish a National Goodwill Service Reserve inside Executive Branch departments—such as State, USAID, Homeland Security, or HHS—to deploy civilians as humanitarian workers, educators, disaster-relief responders, and diplomatic goodwill envoys around the world.

Within the Department of Defense, the President can enlarge Civil Affairs units, create more Foreign Area Officers, and increase Humanitarian and Civic Assistance missions under Title 10 authority, sending personnel to provide care, engineering support, construction, disaster relief, and educational outreach.

These are fully legal powers the President already possesses. If he wants to build a truly large-scale, 100,000-person goodwill corps, he can do it by combining expansions of Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, civilian service agencies, and DoD humanitarian programs—creating a nationwide system of trained ambassadors and responders who operate globally in support of U.S. humanitarian and diplomatic missions.

Essentially, the President can legally create a National Goodwill Service Reserve by reorganizing, rebranding, and coordinating existing federally funded programs that already perform service, humanitarian, and outreach missions.

A President can legally direct federal agencies to expand recruitment within existing budgets and rebrand all personnel under a single national umbrella—such as the “National Goodwill Service Reserve”—by scaling AmeriCorps to roughly 150,000 members, FEMA

Reservists to about 30,000, incorporating the 268,000-member Medical Reserve Corps, enlarging USAID surge teams, expanding the Peace Corps to around 15,000, utilizing the 36,000 adult members of Civil Air Patrol, and drawing from tens of thousands in DHS auxiliaries and State Department public-diplomacy programs, creating a unified civilian service force of approximately 450,000 to 500,000 people without requiring any new laws.

As of late, several major nations are rolling out stimulus measures to curb inflation and support growth. Japan is launching a ¥21.3 trillion package with household subsidies, fuel-tax elimination, local-grant expansion, and defense investment.

China is cutting interest rates and funding real-estate and infrastructure support. The EU, including Germany and France, is deploying large stimulus and energy-security funds. The U.K. is providing energy subsidies and growth-focused tax incentives.

South Korea is supporting semiconductor expansion and youth employment. India is pushing infrastructure spending and manufacturing incentives, while Canada and Australia offer cost-of-living and energy costs relief.

Conclusion: Act Now

Mr. President, you have immediate authority to:

• Add Stimulus to key areas of the economy.

• Boost Benefits for Working Families Immediately

• Lower housing and borrowing costs

• Create affordability nationwide

• Reduce corruption, waste, and fraudulent immigration

• Lower Crime by creating peace officer benefits.

• Improve Schools and Safety

• Protect American families

• Boost U.S. goodwill globally

• Lower interest rates and credit card burdens

• Reduce energy taxes and food prices

• Stabilize the economy—without Congress

Many of these tools already exist, have been used before, and will lift leadership approval rating by 15% or more in the next 12 months . America is calling on you to act again:

Protect the American Dream.

Stabilize the nation.

Restore prosperity.

America First—Always.

_______________

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD), and an MBA from ABA and AACSB Accredited programs. Mentz is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, EdTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 25 ranked law schools in the USA and is founder of the ChE Chartered Economist ® certification & education programs. George Mentz has served as a White House Commissioner, and has served the Civil Service Commission for Police and Fire and the Airport Commission (Home of Space Force). Comm'r Mentz is one of the few lawyers who has ever earned Wall Street Firm licenses of Series 7,63, and 65 , served as a Judge for the ABA, has led civil litigation cases in fraud and defamation, as well as testified as an expert in FINRA/NASD financial arbitration.



