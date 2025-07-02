Rasmussen has come out recently with new polling data. As Rasmussen is fundamentally the most accurate polling group in the U.S. for recent presidential elections, Rasmussen is widely regarded for integrity and predictive analysis.

Their latest most accurate polling suggests a political realignment that would have been unthinkable just a decade ago. Rasmussen is the key group of analysts that has been highly accurate for three elections from 2016 till now. [i] [ii]

Among Americans aged 18–39, Trump now polls at 60%.[iii] [iv]

Hispanic support for Trump is at 51%. Dealing a massive blow to all democrats.

Trump has record-high backing among African Americans with 72% supporting the importance of Trump’s controlling nefarious immigration. [v]

Shockingly, 70% of voters are still concerned about election fraud from 2020 till now.

Almost everyone except for affluent white suburban liberal women has shifted support to favor Trump’s views on key issues including crime, child molesters, civil rights, immigration, jobs, inflation, fairness in sports, and international trade. [vi]

This dramatic shift on “Key Policy Issues” reflects a deeper trend that President Donald Trump has effectively rebranded the Republican Party as the WFP Working Family Party — which is a populist, nationalist movement that speaks directly to the needs of laborers, parents, small business owners, and young strivers.

20 Key Issues Where Trump Has Pulled Support from Democrats:

Jobs & Manufacturing – Building in America Trade Policy & Tariffs – While 60 nations tariff the USA, we don’t tax them. Border Security & Immigration – New migrants are treated better by Democrats than minorities that are already here. Inflation & Economic Stability – Democrats preside over 25% APR interest rates on credit cards on the poor. Law & Order – Crime, Child Molesters, Rape, Murder, Suicide all at record levels under Biden and Pelosi. Energy Independence – Gas and Utilities were up 100% in many states during Biden. School Choice & Parental Rights - Civil Rights – Ethnic people such as Asians and Black Women are denied entry and scholarships to schools, colleges and jobs by Democrats and Trump is reversing this bigotry and racism. Crime and Violent Crime [vii] - Violent crime has reached new levels under Biden and Democrat State Governors. Religious Liberty & Family Values – Trump has reversed the prosecution of Catholics for their principles of faith who have peacefully protested. Pro-Worker Without Union Elites – Trump is the new leader in providing benefits for union workers including no-tax on tips and expanding Medicaid for workers and their families. Veteran Affairs & Military Reform – Trump is fixing Veteran benefits. Affordable Healthcare Transparency - Obamacare has failed, and Trump’s new health care options and internationally affordable medicine will save 100 thousand lives per year. Criminal Justice Reform – Trump is the first president to reform justice so that women and minorities are not in jail for life for non-violent crimes. Economic Nationalism and Unions – Putting American business first, Trump has won the majority of support from Unions and workers. Government Reform & Accountability Election Integrity – Potentially prosecuting election fraud and those who have tampered with election machinery has increased election security. Investigating the sale or leaking of election passwords by Democrats. Anti-Censorship & Free Speech – With the Missouri case, Trump is now empowered to clamp down on fake censorship by Facebook or Twitter or Linkedin employees. Foreign Policy Restraint – Avoiding wars and foreign conflicts puts Trump at the top for being a President of Peace and Prosperity. Support for Entrepreneurs and Small Business – Trump’s focus on increasing benefits for small business is another form of helping employees and small union style shops who don’t need an actual union. Trump’s Populist Ideas are Fighting Against Elite Globalism – Trump is bringing money home for working families and Trump has reduced funding of offshore wars, waste, corruption, and fraud. Trump was for Gay Marriage before Obama, Biden and Clinton. – Trump has effectively stolen the entire Gay Marriage issue away from Democrats as Trump wanted civil rights for same sex couples before all of the leading democrats.

Summary of Trump’s Ethnic Support in 2024:

In the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump achieved an overwhelming and historic victory, winning 32 states and securing over 80% of the country’s counties with a majority of the vote. Trump was reelected in a landslide by ethnic groups, minorities, working families, MAGA democrats, and even union voters. In an amazing twist of fate, Trump has now become the leading Civil Rights enforcer in the USA by opposing social engineering, refuting hate and DEI, and stopping leftist extremists from stoking racism with CRT Critically Racist Theories.

Trump’s feat was reflected in the Electoral College and in his popular vote victory, where President Trump built a broad coalition that spanned all ethnic groups, working-class Americans, union members, teachers, moderate Democrats, and minorities. President Trump’s victories have come at the expense of Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, who both suffered devastating losses across crucial battleground states losing roughly $30 billion in election money for democrats.

Data Shows Trump won a Plurality of the Ethnic Vote in 2024 [viii]:

A majority of Hispanic men with over 54% support.

with over 54% support. A historic share of the Black vote , especially among men, almost tripling Romney’s numbers.

, especially among men, almost tripling Romney’s numbers. Two-thirds of the Native American vote by promoting civil rights, economic and healthcare reforms.

by promoting civil rights, economic and healthcare reforms. Up to 55% of Asian Americans , with strong support from Indian, Vietnamese, and Chinese communities.

, with strong support from Indian, Vietnamese, and Chinese communities. A majority of married women and majority of seniors aged 65+ .

and majority of . 66% of non-college workers and 65% of U.S. veterans .

and . A majority of Americans making under $100,000/year, with Trump shifting the economic base of support from democrat to MAGA Republican

Further, Trump also dramatically expanded his base among Arab Americans and new immigrants from Eurasia, many of whom were previously overlooked or mis-categorized by pollsters and left leaning commentators. Trump’s ability to unify such diverse groups under a platform of prosperity, national pride, border security, civil rights for all, crime reduction, and educational choice was unprecedented.

Rasmussen's recent polling confirms that the once-solid Democrat policies and base among minorities and youth has totally fractured and Trump has dominated the good ideas that would benefit workers and the family. Trump’s appeal to practical, working-class values and clear policy has propelled the Republican Party into new territory as the true party of America's working families. Some say Trump has done what Reagan, Ross Perot and Pat Buchannan always dreamed of achieving.

This coalition marks a historical realignment of U.S. politics and has reshaped the national political landscape for a generation.

______________

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.Mentzenborg is just a term of art to describe the theory and process by George Mentz JD MBA ChE. CWM is for Chartered Wealth Manager ® and ChE Chartered Economist ® is a credential for economics professionals.