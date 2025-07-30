Colorado's Hispanic Shift Secured the House for GOP

In a pivotal year for American politics, the 2024 elections saw Republicans regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. While many expected this resurgence to hinge on traditional swing states in the Midwest or South, one of the most surprising factors was the Republican sweep in Colorado’s competitive districts—fueled in large part by an unexpected surge in Hispanic voter support.

Four Republican candidates—Gabe Evans, Jeff Crank, Lauren Boebert, and Jeff Hurd—secured victories that not only flipped or held key Colorado seats but also delivered the margin necessary for Donald Trump, Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise to govern with a renewed legislative mandate.

These wins, coming from diverse and often Hispanic-heavy regions, signaled a significant realignment of working families and union supporters toward pro-Trump Colorado candidates for Congress.

With inflation, immigration, crime, failed healthcare, and wars at the top of the list of concerns, four of the hotly contested congressional districts in Colorado sided with republicans and President Trump where Trump won the national vote in a landslide taking the popular vote victory.

1. Gabe Evans (CO-8): The Hispanic Battleground Breakthrough

Colorado’s 8th District—created after the 2020 Census—was engineered as a Latino-influenced swing district, with Hispanic residents making up nearly 40% of the population. In 2022, Democrat Yadira Caraveo narrowly won the seat. But in 2024, Republican State Rep. Gabe Evans flipped the district with a coalition that included working-class families and Latinos, particularly in communities like Thornton, Commerce City, and Greeley.

Evans campaigned heavily on public safety, economic freedom, and parental rights in education—issues that resonated with many Hispanic families. His campaign emphasized cultural values such as faith, family, and entrepreneurship, drawing clear contrasts with progressive policies seen as out of touch. His win was one of the most closely watched in the country and symbolized a new Republican foothold among Hispanic voters in suburban and semi-rural Colorado.

As a former law enforcement officer, former U.S. Army officer and a cum laude graduate with Local, Hispanic and Mexican roots, Gabe is a true ambassador to Congress for Colorado's one million Latin and Hispanic families.

2. Jeff Crank (CO-5): Securing the Conservative Heartland with Hispanic Support

In Colorado Springs and surrounding El Paso County, Jeff Crank reclaimed the open CO-5 seat following Doug Lamborn’s retirement. Although this district has long been Republican, Crank’s margin of victory was widened by increasing support among Hispanic evangelicals and military families. Many of these voters saw in Crank a common-sense conservative voice advocating for security, opportunity, and lower living costs.

Crank’s efforts to engage Spanish-speaking voters, minorities, traditional values, and work with faith-based leaders helped maintain Republican dominance in the region, reinforcing a conservative firewall in southern Colorado.

3. Lauren Boebert (CO-4): A Strategic Shift into a Redder, Hispanic-Rich District

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s decision to move from CO-3 to the more Republican-leaning CO-4 drew confusion and criticism—but proved tactically brilliant. In this Eastern Plains district, with large agricultural and ranching communities, Boebert found strong support among Hispanic farmers, business owners, and tradespeople.

Her hardline stance on border security and economic liberty appealed to many Hispanic voters disillusioned with Democratic policies on energy, inflation, and immigration. These voters, often second- or third-generation Americans, favored candidates who echoed their patriotism and traditional values. Boebert’s dominant win in CO-4 provided the GOP with one of its safest seats in the state.

As a former food stamp recipient, she has said that “I'm grateful that it was there in the times that my family needed it.” Thus, Senior Congressman Boebert’s mission is to help struggling families get a leg up, have a chance to seize upon the American Dream, and have a safety net and health care when needed because Obamacare failed almost everyone.

4. Jeff Hurd (CO-3): A Calmer Conservative Voice in the Western Slope

Boebert’s departure from CO-3 opened the door for a new Republican, Jeff Hurd. A moderate conservative and attorney, Hurd offered a more measured style that resonated with voters in Grand Junction, Pueblo, and the San Luis Valley—many of whom are Hispanic. Anyone who has talked to Hispanics in Hurd’s District from Pueblo to Monte Vista knows that Hispanic Coloradans are very patriotic and traditional and many are more conservative than the average republican.

Congressman Hurd emphasized local issues like water rights, farming, education, and cost of living. By avoiding culture war rhetoric and focusing on tangible and local quality-of-life concerns, he won over Pueblo and San Luis Valley voters who had previously backed Democrats. His victory helped ensure that the Western Slope remained in Republican hands—this time with broader appeal.

Hispanic Realignment: A National Implication

Together, these four victories did more than shape Colorado’s future—they tipped the balance of power in the U.S. House. Prior to the election, Democrats had a slim majority. Afterward, Republicans held the chamber, thanks in part to Colorado’s delegation giving Trump the congressional victory by shifting Colorado to a 4–4 split when many seasoned analysts assumed that Boebert, Hurd and Evans could lose.

This success reflected a broader trend: the Colorado and Hispanic vote is not monolithic. In these four districts—ranging from urban suburbs to farming communities— voters broke significantly toward Republican candidates.

Their reasons were pragmatic and values-driven: economic freedom, public safety, education reform, immigration, religious liberty, and dissatisfaction with progressive cultural policies. With 97% of voters favor the deportation of criminal immigrants, Colorado voters sent these 4 republicans to Washington. [i]

The GOP’s ability to attract Hispanic voters, rural voters, teachers, union members, and working families in a purple state like Colorado may foreshadow a larger national realignment, particularly in regions where economic and cultural conservatism runs deep.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise played a strategic behind‑the‑scenes role in targeting these four critical GOP seats. He headlined joint fundraisers for Gabe Evans and Jeff Crank—an event underscoring national leadership’s direct investment in Colorado’s battleground races.[ii]

Scalise also used his perch to send a strong signal of party unity, rallying conservative messaging on immigration, economic growth, and security—key themes that resonated deeply in predominantly Hispanic areas of CD‑3, CD‑4, CD‑5, and CD‑8. Additionally, his co-signing of the national amicus brief to keep Trump on Colorado’s ballot reinforced the unified front of Trump‑aligned leadership, illustrating how House leaders consciously intertwined local campaigns with a broader GOP resurgence,

Compassionate Populists

The Colorado Republican delegation has tapped into a powerful and unexpected key to electoral success: genuine compassion for the working family and middle class. By championing policies that prioritize dignity and support for struggling workers and families—such as Medicaid for all, expanded access to healthcare for workers, and targeted public assistance—they have redefined conservative outreach.

Because the Biden and Democrat economic plan make so much of Colorado unaffordable, the people basically revolted against the inflation and crime. Their message resonates deeply with working-class voters, military families, union members, and those on the economic margins, proving that pragmatic, empathetic governance can win hearts as well as votes.

In doing so, they’ve bridged the gap between traditional Republican values and the urgent needs of everyday Americans. As a symbol of truth, the murder rates are down in Denver by almost 60% since Trump was elected. Thus, “soccer moms” and former democrat voters are fed up and demanding to feel safe. [iii]

Alliances With Other Political Parties

In Colorado, the Republican Party has reached a strategic agreement with the Libertarian Party: in races where Republican candidates demonstrate a clear alignment with core libertarian principles—such as limited government, individual freedom, and fiscal responsibility—the Libertarian Party will throw its support behind them. This alliance aims to consolidate votes on the right and maximize electoral impact, especially in closely contested districts where unity among liberty-minded voters can make the decisive difference. [iv] [v]

Conclusion: Colorado Delivers the House

Just when everyone underestimated the importance of Colorado is when the smart folks like Leader Scalise and his team strategically invested in the 4 key Congressional Districts of Colorado.

Furthermore, Biden and Harris inflation in 2023-24 was pounding working families in Colorado and people here were just plain angry about inflation, crime, unchecked immigration and interest rates. All of these issues were making life unaffordable in Colorado and people were mad about it.

Donald Trump’s coattails were strong in Colorado and Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise now lead a House shaped by candidates like Evans, Crank, Boebert, and Hurd, candidates who succeeded by engaging directly with working families, farmers, teachers, peace officers, union style workers, and Latino communities, speaking to everyday concerns, and embodying a message of opportunity and strength.

With almost 1.5 million Hispanics, Latin, and Italian families in Colorado, many analysts knew that the traditional vote plus libertarians could swing toward Pro-Trump and Pro Populist values in Colorado, but winning all four hotly contested seats was a major victory in 2024 for strategists like Scalise.

With the plurality of Hispanic men and ethnic voters siding with Trump in 2024, it was a revolution and parabolic shift in voter attitudes. Further, in interviews this month, Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports said that on any given day, Trump has 45-50% African American approval rating on policies such as immigration, jobs, and crime, and more than 50% support from Hispanics on crime and immigration. [vi] [vii]

Just consider the recent data from the New York Times: “Of the 67 counties in America with a majority Hispanic population, 66 voted more Republican in 2024 than in 2012.” In another coup, Trump actually won the Union and middle class worker vote nationwide in 2024. [viii]

Overall, as a former classmate of Leader Scalise at LSU, it was easy to underestimate efforts in far away Colorado, but Scalise’s strategy paid off big and secured the House for Trump. Furthermore, being part Sicilian, Hispanic and a bit Egyptian made Colorado very interesting to me personally as a voter.

The 2024 election revealed that in America’s heartland, especially in states like Colorado, cultural values, the economy, crime, inflation, immigration and pragmatic pro-family pro-worker policies can overcome typical partisan divides.

With the young voters, working families, and Hispanic vote proving decisive, Colorado helped pave the path not just to a Republican House, but to a redefined Republican coalition of Hispanics, populists, conservatives, libertarians, union voters, MAGA voters, constitutionalists, and moderate democrats.

_______________

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.Mentzenborg is just a term of art to describe the theory and process by George Mentz JD MBA ChE. CWM is for Chartered Wealth Manager ® and ChE Chartered Economist ® is a credential for economics professionals.