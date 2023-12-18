20 Productivity Secrets to Achieve Success in 2024

20 Productivity Secrets for 2024 Success

Improving your productivity requires a holistic approach, and you can draw inspiration from various productivity experts like Tim Ferris, Tony Robbins, Jocko Willink, Brian Tracy, Stephen Covey, and David Goggins. Here are 20 ways to boost your productivity by combining their ideas:

Define clear goals: Use Tony Robbins' RPM method to establish specific, meaningful goals. The Rapid Planning Method (RPM) empowers you to proactively pursue your desired goals. It encourages you to first define your objectives and then strategize the necessary steps to reach them. Tony Robbins personally created RPM as a tool to effectively manage both his personal life and business endeavors.

Follow Stephen Covey's advice to begin with the end in mind. Prioritize ruthlessly: Apply the Eisenhower Matrix advocated by Tim Ferris and Dr. Stephen Covey. The Eisenhower Matrix is a task management tool that helps you organize and prioritize tasks by urgency and importance. Using the tool, you'll divide your tasks into four boxes based on the tasks you'll do first, the tasks you'll schedule for later, the tasks you'll delegate, and the tasks you'll delete.

Utilize Jocko Willink's concept of "Extreme Ownership" to take responsibility for your priorities. Taking responsibility means taking action but also responding rather than mindless reactions. Time blocking: Schedule your day using time blocks, as recommended by Tim Ferris and Brian Tracy. This means, make each days schedule in 15-30 minutes segments with tasks assigned to each 30 minutes of the day while leaving an hour each day open for creativity or new meetings.

Align these blocks with your top priorities and most productive times. Morning routine: Create a powerful morning routine with elements like meditation, visualization, and exercise, inspired by Tony Robbins and Jocko Willink.

Follow David Goggins' lead by embracing discomfort and physical challenges in the morning. Eliminate distractions: Declutter your workspace and minimize digital distractions, as these Guru’s suggest. "Clutter is the enemy of productivity." Brian Tracy often stresses that a cluttered environment can lead to a cluttered mind, making it difficult to focus and be productive. Clearing physical clutter can lead to mental clarity and increased productivity.

Tracy advocates for organizing your workspace and removing unnecessary items to create a more conducive environment for work. A clean and organized workspace can help you work more efficiently and make better decisions.

Cultivate Jocko Willink's discipline to stay focused. “As leaders, we must not get dragged into the details but instead remain focused on the bigger picture.”

Continuous learning: Embrace Tony Robbins' philosophy of "CANI" (Constant And Never-ending Improvement). Follow David Goggins' mantra of "stay hard" and keep pushing your limits.With so many free online courses and videos, learning a new skill or language can be done almost anywhere. Prioritize health: Follow Tim Ferris' advice on nutrition, exercise, and sleep.

Emulate David Goggins' dedication to physical fitness and mental toughness. Time management techniques: Employ time management techniques like the Pomodoro Technique, as suggested by Tim Ferris. The Pomodoro Technique is a time management method that aims to improve focus and productivity by breaking work into intervals, traditionally 25 minutes in length, separated by short breaks. Here's how it typically works: Choose a task you want to work on. Set a timer for 25 minutes (this is called a "Pomodoro"). Work on the task with full concentration until the timer rings. When the timer goes off, take a short 5-minute break to relax and recharge. After completing four Pomodoros, take a longer break of 15-30 minutes.

Use Brian Tracy's "Eat That Frog!" method to tackle your most challenging tasks first. The central idea behind the "Eat That Frog!" concept is to prioritize and tackle your most challenging and important tasks first thing in the morning, before anything else. The "frog" represents the most significant, most challenging task on your to-do list. Set boundaries: Learn to say no strategically, following Tim Ferris and Stephen Covey. Embrace Jocko Willink's mindset of discipline and self-control.. If the yes is good for you and your loved ones, then it has potential. Say yes to events that add value to your life and make you feel alive. Mindfulness and meditation: Practice mindfulness techniques recommended by Tony Robbins.

Use Stephen Covey's "Sharpen the Saw" concept to continuously learn, boost skills, grow wisdom, recharge and stay balanced. Visualization and affirmations: Practice visualization techniques advocated by Tony Robbins for goal achievement. See yourself finishing tasks and goals.

Use David Goggins' mental resilience strategies to stay focused on your objectives. “Mental toughness is a lifestyle.” “Never let people who choose the path of least resistance steer you away from your chosen path of most resistance.”Goggins.

See Example below: Implement accountability practices, as highlighted by Tony Robbins and Jocko Willink.

Use Stephen Covey's "accountability partner" concept to stay on track. An accountability partner provides an unwavering framework of support, providing feedback, and genuine inspiration. In the face of challenges, having a person who understands your goals and is genuinely invested in your success can make a significant difference. Continuous improvement feedback: Seek regular feedback and adjust your strategies, as encouraged by Tony Robbins. Even Ben Franklin would look over each day in the evening to see what he could do better.

Apply Jocko Willink's "After-Action Review" to analyze and improve your performance. Embrace discomfort: Challenge yourself regularly and step out of your comfort zone, following the lead of David Goggins.

Develop Jocko Willink's "good" mindset to overcome obstacles. In essence, the "good" mindset encourages people to:Take ownership of their decisions and actions.Accept challenges and adversity as part of the journey.Seek opportunities for improvement and growth in every situation.Avoid making excuses or placing blame on others. Maintain a positive and proactive attitude. Take massive action: Follow Tony Robbins' principle of taking massive action to achieve your goals. Goggins and Robbins suggest setting goals 5-10 times beyond what you would initially like to achieve.

Combine this with Brian Tracy's emphasis on setting clear, actionable plans. Track your progress: As with any project, we must implement a plan, monitor the plan, and continuously improve upon the plan. Use Stephen Covey's idea of a personal mission statement to guide your progress.

Follow Tim Ferris' approach of measuring key metrics and tracking your accomplishments. Celebrate small wins: Acknowledge your achievements, no matter how small, as recommended by Tony Robbins.

Embrace David Goggins' mentality of conquering challenges and relishing success. Build a supportive network: Cultivate relationships and seek support from mentors and like-minded individuals, inspired by Tony Robbins and Jocko Willink.

Utilize Stephen Covey's principles of effective interpersonal communication. Maintain a strong work ethic: Follow David Goggins' example of relentless determination and work ethic.

Apply Brian Tracy's principles of self-discipline and persistence to stay productive consistently. Tracy sometimes said that the difference between winners and failures was having a clear plan and contributing about 2% more effort each day.

As former President Trump has said in his speeches, don’t loose your momentum and it is best to outwork your competition and if you only sleep 4 hours per day, you will get another month of life each year. Double Hack to Success

If there is any action where you can do two things at one time safely and effectively each day, you could save thousands of hours during your life. Pick one activity that you can do 2 things at once. An example is making calls or learning a language while driving to work. Task batching is grouping similar tasks together and tackle them during specific time blocks, as recommended by Tim Ferris and Brian Tracy.

What these authors don’t generally talk about is the magic behind writing lists or creating check lists both on paper and mentally. By writing these lists in your own writing by hand, you leave a subconscious impression in your deeper mind which guides you to greater inspiration, intuition, staying on task, and performance. Thus, allowing you to seize upon adjacent opportunities or avoid related dangers.

Above all, remember that in the recent Harvard study which began in 1938 and initially focused on tracking the lives of 268 Harvard undergraduate men., the people who put relationships and health first, are the ones that were happiest for the longest. Health includes physical, mental and spiritual health.

By integrating these strategies from Tim Ferris, Tony Robbins, Jocko Willink, Brian Tracy, Stephen Covey, and David Goggins, you can create a well-rounded approach to massive productivity that addresses various aspects of personal development, time management, and mindset. Adapt these techniques to your unique circumstances and goals for maximum effectiveness.

_______________

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is an international lawyer, speaker, educator, tax-economist, and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a ESQ accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under CHEA ACBSP and ISO 21001 standards. Mentz is also an award winning author and graduate law professor of wealth management for a top U.S. law school.

Productivity Success Guru Biographies