Crypto Buffs Celebrate as Bitcoin Tops $66K

Bitcoin broke the $65,000 glass ceiling Wednesday, trading at $66,759 at 11:30 a.m. EST Wednesday, up from its previous high of $64,895, which it hit in April. The cryptocurrency has been trading just below that high, in a narrow range on regulatory jitters.



Comments by Tesla CEO Elon Musk also made Bitcoin investors jittery; Musk said he would no longer allow customers to buy Tesla vehicles with Bitcoin, on environmental concerns. As well, China now has new rules restricting the work of miners and exchanges.



Wall Street expected Bitcoin to hit a new high after ProShares debuted the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday.



El Savador recently became the first country to use Bitcoin as legal tender; its Salvadorian government has invseted more than $225 to open Bitcion ATMs around the country.





