US Opens Probe Into 150,000 Stellantis Vehicles Over Loss of Motive Power

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday that it has opened a preliminary evaluation into about 150,000 Stellantis vehicles over reports of loss of motive power that is causing the engine to shut down, with intermittent ability to restart.

The NHTSA has received 80 such consumer complaints affecting 2022 RAM 1500 pickup trucks and 2022 Jeep Wagoneer SUV vehicles.

The complaints said that a vehicle's engine would shut off, often while traveling at slow speeds.

It would shift into the parking mode and apply the emergency brake, the complaints said, adding that the malfunction warning light with the battery fault symbol would appear on the dash.

The preliminary evaluation will assess the scope, frequency, root cause, and possible consequences of the issue.