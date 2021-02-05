Tags: | | | | | |

Oxford Says Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Strain (AP)

Oxford University: Oxford vaccine effective against major B.1.1.7 'Kent' coronavirus strain circulating in U.K.

Preprint of ongoing work to assess effectiveness of its vaccine shows vaccine has similar efficacy against B.1.1.7 'Kent' coronavirus strain.

Researchers who developed ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine have found that it remains effective against one of new variants of disease.

Data from trials of ChAdOx1 vaccine in U.K. indicate vaccine also protects against novel variant, B.1.1.7.

Between Oct. 1-Jan. 14, researchers used swabs taken from volunteers with symptomatic & asymptomatic infection enrolled in phase 2/3 study.

Vaccine researchers are already looking at ways to modify existing vaccines quickly and simply to protect against new variants.

Working with AstraZeneca to optimize pipeline required for a strain change should one become necessary.

Protection against symptomatic infection similar despite lower neutralizing antibody titres in vaccinated individuals against B.1.1.7 variant than 'Victoria' strain of virus. © 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



1 Like our page 2 Share

Companies

Oxford University: Oxford vaccine effective against major B.1.1.7 'Kent' coronavirus strain circulating in U.K. Preprint of ongoing work to assess effectiveness of its vaccine shows vaccine has similar efficacy against B.1.1.7 'Kent' coronavirus strain. Researchers who...

oxford, astrazeneca, variant, uk, strain, kent

144

Friday, 05 February 2021 08:51 AM

2021-51-05

Friday, 05 February 2021 08:51 AM