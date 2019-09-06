Tags: automakers | gas | mileage | probe

US Investigating 4 Automakers in Gas Mileage Deal

US Investigating 4 Automakers in Gas Mileage Deal
(Alphaspirit/Dreamstime)

Friday, 06 September 2019 12:55 PM

The U.S. Justice Department is conducting an antitrust investigation of four automakers that have signed on with California in a deal to toughen tailpipe emissions standards.

Ford spokesman T.R. Reid confirmed Friday that the company received a letter from Justice informing it of the investigation. He says the company is cooperating in the inquiry.

In July, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW reached a deal with California to abide by standards that are tougher than those preferred by the Trump administration. The standards are closely linked with fuel economy requirements.

The move bypasses Trump's push to relax pollution and mileage standards nationwide that were set by the Obama administration.

The Justice Department wouldn't comment on the investigation.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Companies
The U.S. Justice Department is conducting an antitrust investigation of four automakers that have signed on with California in a deal to toughen tailpipe emissions standards.Ford spokesman T.R. Reid confirmed Friday that the company received a letter from Justice informing...
automakers, gas, mileage, probe
116
2019-55-06
Friday, 06 September 2019 12:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved