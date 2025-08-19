5 Things to STOP Doing Before Retirement

Many financial advisors focus on what to do upon entering the “Retirement Redzone,” those five years or so right before retirement. However, there are also some things to stop doing before retirement which can be just as important.

Preparation can be as much about developing good habits as erasing bad ones. Here are the top five things to stop doing before retirement:

Stop funding your 401k strictly on a pretax basis.

Many retirees are surprised by how much they still owe in taxes when they are no longer working. Between social security benefits, possible pensions, part-time work, investment interest and dividends, and retirement account distributions, there can be substantial taxable income.

Workers who have yet to fund a Roth IRA should consider funding their 401(k) or 403(b) with Roth contributions to build a tax-free pool of money as a hedge in retirement. This can afford them some tax arbitrage, the ability to pick and choose which retirement accounts to draw from to manipulate their taxable income.

Stop gifting your kids money if your own retirement plans are not properly funded.

Many parents nearing retirement are paying their kids' student loans, giving them money for a downpayment on a home, or even supporting them living at home all while they are woefully unprepared for their own retirement.

A parent supporting their child is as natural and altruistic as one could expect, but it can backfire. As a CFP®, I have seen many people who have run out of resources later in retirement when there is no option to return to work and have had to fall back on their adult children against their own will.

I often take a “Parents First” approach to retirement and estate planning so as to avoid unintended consequences from the best intentions.

Stop accumulating credit card debt.

Entering retirement with lingering debts, particularly high interest debts that can't be paid off every month, can spell a stressful retirement. Workers should do everything in their power to pay off such debts before exiting the workforce. If credit cards seem insurmountable versus one’s income potential, they might consider consolidating into more favorable debts such as a home equity line of credit (HELOC) or second mortgage.

Stop relying solely on term life insurance.

It will likely run out before or near retirement age and then become cost prohibitive, that’s if they are even able to be medically approved. After age 50, it's better to use permanent life insurance, particularly Whole Life, as a tax-free wealth replacement vehicle to replenish any lost pension/social security income or retirement savings for a widow or legacy planning.

Stop taking loans against your 401(k) or pension.

Not only will this lower your retirement plan balance, but if you separate service and do not pay off the loan, it may be considered a distribution subject to income tax and a 10% premature distribution penalty if under age 59 ½. Many 401(k) plans will not allow the participant to contribute while actively repaying a loan, this can force them to miss a valuable employer match and further stunt their retirement accumulation.

This article is intended for the general public to potentially assist in planning for the future. This should not be considered investment advice. Readers should consult their own financial professionals, legal, and tax advisors to discuss their specific situation.

Bryan M. Kuderna is a Certified Financial Planner™ and the founder of Kuderna Financial Team, a New Jersey-based financial services firm. He is the host of The Kuderna Podcast and author of ,"WHAT SHOULD I DO WITH MY MONEY?: Economic Insights to Build Wealth Amid Chaos".