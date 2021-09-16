×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Money | Vaccines | US Treasury Department | COVID-19 relief

US Treasury Has Disbursed $700B in COVID-19 Relief Funds

Janet Yellen
Janet Yellen, secretary of the treasury (AP)

Thursday, 16 September 2021 11:27 AM

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday said it had disbursed about $700 billion of $1 trillion in COVID-19 relief programs administered by Treasury in the first six months since the American Rescue Program (ARP) was signed into law.

Most of that money, $450 billion, was paid directly to families and households, through Economic Impact Payments totaling more than $400 billion, child tax credits totaling more than $46 billion, and more than $5 billion in rental assistance going out.

Treasury said it has also sent $240 billion to help state, local and tribal governments.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Archives
The U.S. Treasury on Thursday said it had disbursed about $700 billion of $1 trillion in COVID-19 relief programs administered by Treasury in the first six months since the American Rescue Program (ARP) was signed into law.
US Treasury Department, COVID-19 relief
92
2021-27-16
Thursday, 16 September 2021 11:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved