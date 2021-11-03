×
Stock Buybacks Head for Record in Third Quarter

Darren Woods
Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, which said it will resume its stock buyback program, along with dozens of other Fortune 500 companies. (AP)

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 07:13 AM

Total U.S. corporate stock buybacks are on track to hit a record for the third quarter as the U.S. economy bounced back from the global pandemic and chief executives became less fearful of spending cash.

S&P 500 companies in recent weeks have disclosed buybacks totaling $145 billion for the third quarter, and the total is likely to surpass $224 billion by the time all reports are in, Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said on Tuesday.

That would be above the $223 billion in buybacks recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018, which was a record, he said.

Share repurchases are seen as supportive for stocks in general. They decrease the number of a company's shares outstanding, boosting per share earnings and driving down the price-to-earnings ratio, a key valuation benchmark.

Still, stock prices have gone up, and that's impacting the number of shares companies can buy back, Silverblatt said.

S&P 500 Up 23% YTD

The S&P 500, which hit a record high on Tuesday, is up about 23% for the year to date.

Strategists expect companies will continue to spend high levels of cash in 2022, a trend that should help to support stocks.

Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a recent note that cash balances have surged in the last 12 months, and they are projecting S&P 500 buybacks to grow by 8% in 2022 after 50% growth in 2021.

Among recent big announcements, Exxon Mobil last Friday vowed to revive its long-dormant share repurchase program next year.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


