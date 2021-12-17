×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Financial Markets | Health Topics | Infrastructure | Money | Vaccines | J&J

J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik V COVID-19 Shots Less Effective Against Omicron: Study

omicron
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 17 December 2021 09:18 AM

COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and China's Sinopharm as well as Russia's Sputnik V shot had no neutralizing activity against the omicron variant, according to a study that has not yet been peer reviewed.

The omicron variant has raised concerns regarding its ability to evade protection provided by widely-used vaccines, with drugmakers tailoring their shots to target the variant while testing the effectiveness of their existing shots.

Vaccines from Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer and partner BioNTech retained activity against omicron, but the antibody response was greatly reduced when compared with the original virus strain first detected in China, the study found.

The study, conducted by Humabs Biomed SA, a unit of Vir Biotechnology and the University of Washington, among others, also found the decrease was less pronounced for vaccinated individuals who were previously infected.

The study also found that while the effectiveness of GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotech's COVID-19 drug sotrovimab reduced three-fold against omicron compared to the original strain, monoclonal antibody treatments by Regeneron and Eli Lilly completely lost their neutralizing activity against the variant.

The finding is consistent with recent laboratory tests demonstrating the two treatments lose most of their effectiveness when exposed to the omicron variant.

In a real-world study published this week, it was seen that Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine has been less effective in South Africa at keeping people infected with the virus out of hospital since the omicron variant emerged last month.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Archives
COVID-19 vaccines from U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and China's Sinopharm as well as Russia's Sputnik V shot had no neutralizing activity against the omicron variant, according to a study that has not yet been peer reviewed.
J&J, Sinopharm, Sputnik, Pfizer, Moderna, COVID, omicron
240
2021-18-17
Friday, 17 December 2021 09:18 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved