Disaster Preparedness Top Ten List from FEMA

Disaster Preparedness is no longer an optional choice in the United States of America. In the last decade the US has been through devastating and disastrous events including terrorism, massive floods, hurricanes, and tornadoes to name only a few.

Every family and even each individual should have a disaster preparedness plan which he/she can put into effect at a moment’s notice. And in order to effectively execute that plan it is important to have a disaster preparedness kit at the ready.

Because of the urgent need for this type of disaster preparedness, FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has put out a Top Ten Disaster Preparedness List of must have items to assist in survival no matter what the predicament.

Close to the top of that list is a hand crank radio to keep a person aware of all breaking news and emergency updates when power outlets and batteries fail.

Water, one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food, at least three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered/hand crank radio

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask, plastic sheeting, and duct tape to help filter contaminated air and insulate shelter

Manual can opener

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

The following is a list of everything a person needs to survive an emergency situation or disaster as advised by FEMA:

Besides the above list, FEMA advises that people know what the risks are that may threaten them or their region of the United States. Recognizing an impending hazard and knowing what to do to protect themselves will help everyone to take effective steps to prepare for disasters and aid in recovery afterward.

Don't be caught unaware, make sure you and your family have an emergency preparedness kit and emergency preparedness plan for every contingency. While much of FEMA's Top Ten Disaster Preparedness List can be found within the average household, an emergency radio may be harder to track down.