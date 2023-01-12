It's Overwhelming, Yet We Can't Stop Watching the News

You start unpacking, one piece at a time.

That's the way to start the new year.

One piece at a time.

First piece: the next senator from California

The most expensive and most watched Senate race began this week with the announcement by Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., that she will be running for Dianne Feinstein's seat in the United States Senate.

Feinstein, at 89, hasn't yet announced her retirement, but she needs to.

It's an open secret that she is no longer up to the job, and the real question is whether she holds on or steps aside. But make no mistake: There will be a contest, and it has begun.

Porter is a formidable contestant.

A former student and mentee of Elizabeth Warren at Harvard, Porter taught law at the progressive University of California at Irvine before going to Congress.

Katie Porter is a prodigious fundraiser and beloved by California liberals, but so is Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who will also be looking at Feinstein's seat. One of the two of them. What a great contest. What a great way to start the year.

Next out of the basket: Booster shots work.

If you don't read another word I write today, read this: In an over 65 population group, Israeli researchers found that the latest boosters reduced the chances of hospitalization by some 81%.

This is real-time research.

During a time period beginning in late September and ending in December, 297 people in the unboosted group were hospitalized and 73 died, compared to six people hospitalized in the boosted group and one who died. When they finished crunching the numbers, they got to the 81% number.

If you are over 65 and you have not had a booster in the last six months, get one. It will reduce your chances of ending up in the hospital with COVID by 81%.

What is wrong with us?

Why aren't we standing in line?

COVID fatigue?

Public health fatigue?

Tired of talking heads?

The new variant has taken over the East Coast. All those crowded airplanes.

It's on with you.Rain fatigue.

The West Coast has been literally pounded. Even Meghan and Harry reportedly had to evacuate. Every day I try to remember all the things I'm grateful for.

Today, I'm grateful that I'm not the king of England, whose children, or at least one child, is publicly tearing the family apart for money.

It's really ugly to watch.

Why does he have to do that?

I know, I already answered my question.

He is doing it for money. What would his mother think?

She would be horrified, of course. What does it say about him and about his wife?

It simply confirms what their critics say.

Were they left with no choice?

There are always choices — not always ideal ones, but surely better ones than outright destruction of the family, which is the path they have chosen.

I remember when I was a kid stopping to watch one of the biggest houses in town burn to the ground, and it wasn't clear how it started — was it arson, did they start it themselves or did someone else start it, or was it just some complete freak accident that a whole house should light on fire? — and we just stood and watched as one after another of the wings caught on fire and it was simply sad.

And you can't stop watching until it stops. Sort of like Kevin McCarthy running for speaker. Or the "Spare" selling books. Or the rain pounding down.

The sunshine is bound to return.

Susan Estrich is a politician, professor, lawyer and writer. Whether on the pages of newspapers such as The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post or as a television commentator on countless news programs on CNN, Fox News, NBC, ABC, CBS and NBC, she has tackled legal matters, women's concerns, national politics and social issues. Read Susan Estrich's Reports — More Here.