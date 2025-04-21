Possible Papal Successors

Here are some of the Cardinals considered possible successors to Pope Francis:

Cardinal Peter Erdo, 72. On the conservative wing is the Hungarian archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest. A highly accomplished Church lawyer, he is noted for his lofty intellect and influence.

His legal skills will be important if the cardinals wish to reverse many of Francis' changes.

He upholds traditional Catholic teachings, making him appealing to those seeking continuity with past popes like Benedict XVI.

He has been primate of the Hungarian Church and as a former president of the Council of European Bishops' Conferences, he understands the challenges of Christianity in secular Europe.

He has a calm and reserved personality, somewhat timid and risk-averse, and avoids public controversy, preferring to focus on the Church's spiritual and moral mission.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70. The Vatican's Secretary of State is one of the leading candidates.

A left-leaning Italian moderate and seasoned Vatican diplomat, he has played key roles in international negotiations, including relations with China, Venezuela, and the Middle East.

He is a close and trusted adviser to Pope Francis, aligning with his vision of Church reform, and the only Francis appointee who has remained in his post throughout the pontificate.

A pragmatist, he focuses on dialogue, diplomacy, and peaceful resolutions rather than the truths of the faith. He is known for his careful and measured communication style; he avoids controversy and works behind the scenes.

At a time when cardinals hardly know one another, Parolin is a familiar figure to all the cardinals, which helps his chances.

His Achilles heel is the controversial 2018 Vatican-China provisional agreement and doubts over his orthodoxy and willingness to defend some of the Church's core moral teachings.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, 68. The archbishop of Bologna, who was born in Rome, is a prominent figure on the center-left of the Catholic Church, and is often mentioned as a potential candidate for the papacy.

Known for his warm, media-savvy approach, he is often compared to Pope Francis in his emphasis on mercy and outreach.

Although not a trained diplomat, he has been involved in international peace negotiations, particularly in Mozambique and other conflict zones.

Pope Francis recently sent Zuppi as a peace envoy to Ukraine, Russia, and the Middle East. He tries to appeal to both conservatives and progressives, but his focus is distinctly on progressive politics, and he is known jokingly as "chaplain" to Italy's center-left PD party.

He is involved in helping the poor, migrants, and marginalized communities, especially the LGBT community.

He would be very much a continuity figure, carrying forward Francis' vision, but one that many practicing Catholics will view as distinctly at odds with the Church's apostolic tradition.

Cardinal Willem Eijk, 71, The archbishop of Utrecht is a well-known conservative Dutch prelate seen as papabile (a papal contender).

A firm defender of traditional Catholic teachings, especially on moral and ethical issues such as euthanasia and same-sex marriage, Eijk is a former physician who has deep knowledge of bioethics, making him well-suited to address modern medical-moral challenges.

He has led the Dutch Church through difficult times including declining Church attendance in the Netherlands and church closures.

As bishop, he successfully faced down opposition from LGBT groups for holding the line on the Church's teaching on homosexuality — a trial that affected his health.

This, together with leading the Church in an increasingly secular Netherlands, has helped him understand the struggles of Christianity in modern Europe. Eijk is known for his disciplined, structured, and sometimes austere leadership style.

His conservative stance is likely to appeal to those seeking a doctrinally firm pope, especially after the ambiguities and doctrinal chaos of the Francis years.

Cardinal Mario Grech, 68. The secretary of the Synod of Bishops has emerged as a recent contender.

Grech has been a key advocate for synodality, emphasizing Pope Francis' vision. His tenure has been marked by both support and controversy.

Early in his career, he was known for conservative stances, such as opposing divorce legalization in Malta.

However, his approach changed after Pope Francis' election, adopting more progressive views on issues like homosexuality and same-sex civil unions while maintaining opposition to abortion.

He played a central role in drafting a document that allowed divorced and remarried Catholics to receive Communion under certain conditions.

Critics accused him of heavy-handed tactics during its implementation.

More recently, Grech has faced criticism for his comments on sensitive topics like the German Synodal Way and female diaconate but remains a trusted ally of Pope Francis.

A polarizing figure, like Cardinal Zuppi, he would be expected to win supporters among progressives but alienate those striving to live by the perennial magisterium.

Cardinal Raymond Burke, 76. This cardinal from Richland Center, Wisconsin, is respected by many practicing Catholics but considered an outlier due to his respectful but persistent criticisms of Pope Francis. Burke is one of the Church's foremost canon lawyers known for his traditionalist views and strong advocacy for doctrinal orthodoxy.

He is especially conservative on the liturgy, moral teachings, and Church discipline, has been a vocal critic of progressive theological interpretations, and is seen as a leader among conservative Catholics.

The cardinal has not hesitated to challenge high-ranking Church officials, including Pope Francis, particularly on issues such as Communion for divorced and remarried Catholics, LGBTQ+ matters, Catholic politicians such as former President Joe Biden receiving Holy Communion, and many other matters relating to doctrinal clarity.

He is a strong proponent of the Traditional Latin Mass (Tridentine Rite) and has defended its place in the Church, even as Pope Francis has restricted its use.

Many see Burke as well-equipped to correct the excesses and abuses of the Francis' pontificate and able to bring the Barque of Peter back on to an even keel. However, his chances of being elected pope remain slim due to the make-up of the College of Cardinals, and because a cardinal from a superpower is usually not considered.

However, if a strong conservative movement were to gain momentum, his chances of election could certainly rise, and at the very least, he could play a key role in shaping the Church's future.