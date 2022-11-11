Sure Bet for Unhappiness: Seeking What Doesn't Exist

I believe this conversation i had on my radio show with a caller named Adam is a good lesson for many folks who perpetually suffer for not having everything they think they ought to in life:

ADAM: I just don’t get along with my family. I cannot control my emotions. I get upset and cry when I have to deal with family situations. For instance, my dad uses me like an Uber driver. He just calls me up and says, "Hey, can you take me shopping?" And I got to the point where this had to stop because I don’t have time.

I have a wife and I have other things to do. My dad is not the kind of person who has done very well with his relationships.

He’s just failed his third marriage.

He doesn’t talk to his other son.

Our relationship is nonexistent, so I gave up on him.

DR. LAURA: It’s perfectly OK to cry when you’re moved. I see no reason to stop it.

ADAM: It can’t be healthy.

DR. LAURA: It’s a real feeling. It’s not unhealthy to be moved by something.

ADAM: So, should I just continue to do this?

DR. LAURA: I think it’s fine that you continue to be moved and to cry. No reason to stop it. So, you’re satisfied?

ADAM: I respect your opinion. I’ve listened to you for many years.

DR. LAURA: That means you’re not satisfied.

ADAM: I guess I’m not satisfied because I want something that doesn’t exist.

DR. LAURA: You’re not special in that regard. We all want something that doesn’t exist. I do. We all do. You’re not unique in that. So stop thinking you are.

And that every movie has a family that’s wonderful and perfect.

It’s never perfect and pretty. Some people would be happy just to take their dad to the grocery store or shopping and consider that something.

You may know his personality, but you are doing something together. He could call Uber, but he calls his son because that time with you means something to him.

It’s all in the "poor me" way that you’re looking at each one of these imperfections of people in your family who do not feed you all the nutrients you want when and how you want it.

But they all feed you something, and that’s typical of most families.

So, don’t stop eating the spaghetti because you don’t have all the meatballs you want.

