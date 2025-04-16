Even If You're Wrong, Choose

Dr. Laura: Maria, welcome. How can I help?

Maria: I’ve been really struggling with this throughout my life.

I just cannot make a decision — even at work — and not have regret after.

Dr. Laura: OK. I used to love to grow my hair, making it up with two ponytails.

And then I started saying, you know, I need a short bob for all the media stuff that I do.

So, I cut my hair. You cannot make any decision without leaving something behind.

That’s No. 1. And you have to accept that, No. 2, most things can be changed.

You can grow your hair back.

You can try something else.

Most things can be fixed.

I’m going to take a risk with any decision.

If it doesn’t work, I’ll figure out something else.

I recommend that from now on, when you have to make a decision you sit there and go, I would benefit this way if I did this; I would benefit that way if I did that.

I could flip a coin. If it works, doesn’t work out, I can change it.

The thing you left out was the option for change. Only death is permanent; everything else can be fiddled with. Also, every moment in life is not excitingly pleasurable.

You’re not going to feel good about everything all the time.

Doesn’t happen to anybody.

Not me, not you — not anybody.

So those are three heavy concepts.

When you make a decision, between A and B, there’s really the whole alphabet of alternatives. You do the best with what you have.

