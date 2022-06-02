Abortion an Injustice Against the Rights of the Least of Us

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” (The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in: "Letter from a Birmingham Jail," April 3, 1963)

"Where peripherals collide, convergence is imminent." — Alveda C. King

As the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., thos writer had the honor of growing up in a family with a vibrant history of defending civil rights.

As many of us know, my uncle played a key role in ensuring equal rights for all of God’s children — no matter their skin tone. Our "King Family Legacy" is founded in God’s word; with love for human dignity for one human race. (See Acts 17:26).

It can be said, that today, the new civil rights struggle of our time is for "womb equality," that is, the right to life for the unborn children who are aborted each year.

This premise asserts that while we are not colorblind, we see and value the gifts of ethnic diversity. We see every human, born and preborn, as created in the image and likeness of God.

Preborn children should first be given the chance to be born and live a fruitful life!

As such, every American must face the reality that civil rights begin in the womb, but as long as a baby can be legally killed before birth, the genuine meaning of civil rights goes lacking.

This writer feels strongly that abortion constitutes a hate crime.

It's beyond compelling and curious, that as individual ethnic groups and social justice communities fight for "anti-hate crime" legislation, the violence directed to and the killing of our preborn (our weakest) continues unabated.

Today, we are witness to battles over "gun control" and "gun rights."

Should we not then acknowledge that abortion is also a weapon, one of mass destruction, so to speak?

At last count Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) has sanctioned the legal killing of more than 63 million innocent children in America.

In 2022 we can honestly say the most fundamental right to life (in America) has been non-existent, for the mearly 50 years since Roe.

Let's contnue to examine the truth.

Since the fateful day of that U.S. Supreme Court decision (Jan. 22, 1973), the millions of aborted babies reflects crimes against humanity, as well as a stain on our moral conscience.

Thus, a tragedy we allowed to happen in our nation, and on our watch.

Another tragedy is that those who so often claim to act in defense of "civil rights" for minority communities remain conspicuously silent about the disparate effect abortion has on Blacks.

For example, approximately 663 Black babies are aborted daily, totaling over 240,000 annually.

This is why any true discussion about civil rights in America today must center around abortion.

Nothing has wreaked havoc on the Black community and destroyed Black lives more than the abortion industry. Of course, racism, transgender surgery for children, human trafficking, poverty and other ills, and the racist Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum must be cited and addressed for the gross societal destabilizers they are.

Yet, all too often abortion is not included in the list of crimes against human beings.

Abortion is an injustice against the civil rights of the least among us.

We can even cateogrize abortion as being a form of systemic racism.

A baby in the womb, no matter the skin color, is a child to be protected rather than part of a legal "choice" to be made.

Cloaking the killing of innocent babies in the guise of women’s rights and reproductive justice does a disservice to babies, their biological parents, to the human race, and to God.

At its core, the anti-abortion movement is a movement of compassion: compassion for the unborn, their mothers, and compassion for the fathers of the unborn.

Often led by volunteers, pregnancy care centers offer time, talent, and treasure to uplift the most vulnerable. Thus, those who volunteer in such facilities are truly motivated by a spirit of compassion for humanity.

With the Dobbs case pending in the high court, as anti-abortion conservatives we are here to calm trepidations and fears.

A favorable reversal of Roe will send the matter of abortion back to the states.

During this month of June, we will observe and celebrate Father's Day, and Juneteenth.

Independence Day will soon follow on July 4.

Let’s not forget the preborn during those observances this year.

Remember, many of our ancestors and forefathers struggled to secure civil rights and the American Dream, for all of us to enjoy as the one blood human race.

So let us ask ourselves: how can the American Dream survive if we murder our children?

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life," John 3:16.

Dr. Alveda C. King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as a Christian Evangelist. Additionally, she is founder of Speak for Life (speakforlife.org). She is also an acclaimed author, television host, and film and music veteran. Dr. King is a former Georgia State legislator, Chairman of the Center for the American Dream for AFPI, and a 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.