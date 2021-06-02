Critical Race Theory Amounts to Identity Theft

What is systemic racism? Systemic racism is the process of embedding a premise of racism into legal systems of a society. Systemic racism occurs within a government that uses money from people of influence who want to control human populations to elect government officials who will promote their agendas.

System Racism, paired with the socially engineered Critical Race Theory (CRT) makes bad business for America.

What is Systemic Racism? Here’s an example: Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, a renowned racist and eugenicist, helped to promote an agenda of genocide which included birth control to what she considered to be the less needed communities of people on the planet.

In Sanger's own words, Sanger declared that colored people were like "human weeds" who needed to be exterminated. Even though Sanger died years ago, her legacy is well funded through private donations and political strategies paying lobbyists to promote the abortion agenda legislatively.

Many laws are on the books, making abortion a lucrative contender in the system.

Here’s another example. Then Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., helped to escalate marijuana from being a misdemeanor to a federal offense in order to incarcerate low hanging fruit that included the black communities.

Changing the laws helped to incarcerate thousands of Black men; systemically crippling families and communities for generations.

Systemic racism sometimes works through efforts of population control.

There are many examples of systemic racism.

For example, when America was seeking independence from Britain, the soldiers gave Native Americans blankets infested with smallpox to reduce the communities of the Native American Communities.

That was population control. That was systemic racism.

Systemic Racism coupled with Darwin’s theory of a superior race of humans is a dangerous threat to the survival of the one blood human race.

This is the basis of a Critical Race Theory. What is the basis of this phenomenon?

CRT is ancient, tracing back to when the human race was divided by language in Babylon.

When humans wanted to ascend to power, their common language became confused, and they divided into groups of commonalities which include language, ethnicities, and in some cases, skin color. Eventually, these divisions resulted into false practices and beliefs, including Darwinism.

Darwinism is a theory of biological evolution developed by the English naturalist Charles Darwin (1809–1882) and others, stating that all species of organisms arise and develop through the natural selection of small, inherited variations that increase the individual's ability to compete, survive, and reproduce. Even though religion and science both refute this theory, the error of support for a superior still exists.

What is the answer to ending systemic racism, a critical race theory, or racism in general? The answer is simple but yet hard to achieve.

The answer is love, especially agape love.

Agape love is unconditional love.

It is a pure, willful, sacrificial love. It is the kind of love that God has for His children; you and me; all of us. It is the kind of love we should all be striving to achieve.

If we all had agape love in our hearts, then the word racism would disappear from our vocabularies because in order for racism to exist there would have to be different races that hated each other. Until it's definitively determined that aliens (not as in immigration) exist and are visiting our planet, there is only one human race on this planet.

Acts 17:26 declares, "Of one Blood, God made all humans to dwell together on the face of the earth." We are not different races, but one race; one human race.

There is only one critical race; the human race. Yes, we have different skin colors, but that does not denote race; that denotes ethnicity; from the womb to the tomb.

When wanting to let others know that someone is not a racist, some say that they are colorblind. They want people to know that they do not see anyone as a black, white, yellow, or whatever color person.

In reality, the state of colorblindness is a medical condition. If you are colorblind then you need a doctor. Jesus adds sight to the blind.

When we don’t see the color of other human beings, we don’t see their beauty and their God-given ethnicity that they represent:; all the culture, all the history, all the values. God made us all in living color.

When we deny the ethnicities and identity of others, we commit identity theft.

We must not be colorblind.

We must open our eyes, see each other as human beings; united by our red blood. That way, we will learn to live together as brothers and sisters; then we won’t perish together as fools.

Dr. Alveda C. King grew up in the civil rights movement led by her uncle, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She is director of African-American outreach for Priests for Life and Gospel of Life Ministries. Her family home in Birmingham, Ala., was bombed, as was her father's church office in Louisville, Ky. Alveda herself was jailed during the open housing movement. Read Dr. Alveda C. King's Reports — More Here.