America must pray for peace. As the nation awaits the Rittenhouse verdict, I’m reminded of one of my father Rev. A. D. King’s favorite sermons: "Peace, be still."

This lesson is perhaps one of the best-known stories in the Gospels When Daddy was alive, he preached it; we sang it; and I believed it. Still do.

The message is that of Jesus’ calming the storm on the lake. Just reading and believing the verses always calms me down; reminding me that the account demonstrates Jesus’ authority over the elements of nature, and the disciple’s weak faith.

Now, as the nation awaits the Rittenhouse verdict, it’s time for prayers, wisdom, and nonviolent unity.

Whenever emotions are high, and threats of racial unrest mount, those who believe in prayer must rise to the occasion.

That time is now.

In Georgia, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma, there are situations that are simmering -- causing fear, anger, and confusion. These situations should be answered with wisdom and non-violence.

This is an urgent clarion call to leaders and communities at large to pray and unify with love and human dignity as we respond to our concerns with nonviolent action.

As Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “Hate begets hate; violence begets violence; toughness begets a greater toughness. We must meet the forces of hate with the power of love.”

In Mark 4:39, Jesus calmed the storm and commanded, “Peace, be still.” So now, we must pray together for that same peace to calm the storm, so that our nation can begin to heal and come together as one nation under God.

As one blood, one human race, we can resolve our differences peacefully.