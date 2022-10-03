As Midterms Approach Let's Pray for Justice and Integrity

At this critical time in our nation's history, let us reflect upon and remember these words:

"Pray for those who are in authority so that we can live peaceful lives." 1 Timothy 2:2

This writer does not endorse political candidates.

However, let me be crystal clear, I do pray to God for guidance when deciding how to cast my votes — in every election.

If this writer attends prayer meetings, especially those featuring candidates; or, if I'm in attendance at a political rally, I am present to lend moral support for the issues as opposed to voicing, or indicating support for one candidate over another.

I try not to make the mistake of voting according to favor or disfavor of the personalities of candidates.

Additionally, this writer does not vote in favor of a particular political party line.

Thus, I vote my conscience.



Instead of being party-driven by my vote, I tend to agree with my uncle, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who once said during an interview at Bennett College, on Feb. 11, 1958: "I don't think the Republican Party is a party full of the almighty God nor is the Democratic Party. They both have weaknesses . . . And I'm not inextricably bound to either party."

This writer also resists labels that box her in, and thus prevents her from making prayerful decisions regarding my votes.

Too many people fight over and defend current polarizing political labels of either being liberal or conservative; Democrat or Republican, etc.

Quite sadly, even attempts to play it safe or be sensible by embracing the label "independent" don’t escape the vitriol of not choosing the "correct" party of choice.

Ire and strife blare and blaze on.

There is little time to expound on how polarizing and divisive labels can be.

For example, when people ask: "What's your sign?" some often answer: "I’m born under the sign of the cross."

Or, when some are asked "What is your political party? "some reply: "I vote Christian."

Currently America is undergoing fever-pitched, arduous debates over the 2022 midterm elections.

Some are seemingly trying to separate their moral and spiritual beliefs from making the decision of whom and what to vote for.

Inwardly, they continually struggle

For example: By taking cover behind the barricade of politics, which separates morality from reason, some are deliberately voting for candidates who support abortion up to nine months of pregnancy; even though those votes say they don’t agree with full term abortions. A logical question would be, "Why vote for pro-abortion rights candidates if you believe abortion is wrong?"

This is surely a serious disconnect.

This writer no longer debates others over these, or any other political positions.

However, Let us pray for spiritual enlightenment, Justice and Integrity for 2022.

As a Christian evangelist, I stay in my lane; the one reserved for prayer.

I pray over governments globally, and the nations they lead.

In the United States, there are indeed many who still hold "In God We Trust" in their hearts.

As a Black woman, born in America over 70 years ago, I pray that we will remain one nation under God, for eternity.

I vote anti-abortion every chance afforded to me.

In the prayer lane, I am not employed by any political party, nor any political campaign.

Period.

I pray for myself and everyone that "the eyes of your understanding being enlightened; that ye may know what is the hope of his calling, and what the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints . . . ," Ephesians 1:18 KJV.

We should never exclude God from the voting booth. We need to pray and vote for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Let us pray for every human being, and for the dignity each of us wholly deserves.

Vote your conscience, pray for everlasting integrity, justice, and peace.

Evangelist Alveda King

Founder, AlvedaKing.com

Founder, speakforlife.org

Leader of Civil Rights for the Unborn

Dr. Alveda C. King serves as Chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for the American Dream.​ She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as a Christian evangelist. She is founder of Speak for Life (speakforlife.org). Dr, King is also an acclaimed author, television host, and film, and music veteran. Read more of Dr. Alveda C. King' Reports — Here.