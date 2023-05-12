Mother's Day Is for All of Humanity

Proverbs 31:26-27, "She opens her mouth with wisdom, and loving instruction is on her tongue. She watches over the ways of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness."

Even though the world seems upside down in many ways, we will experience Mother's Day on Sunday. For Mother's Day is an experience, rather than a celebration.

Why?

Our children are in danger.

We are witness to death in the womb and in the classroom.

We are witness to painful transgender surgeries and mutilations; and all forms of rampant child abuse.

This means only one thing. We are in much trouble.

There is too much pain, violence, and evil in America and globally, and not enough Jesus.

Yet, as all too many mourn, some will still celebrate Mother’s Day. Whether you are a mother or not, if you are a living member of humanity today, God alone has granted you the gift of life. (See Acts 17:26)

If you are grieving for any reason today, this writer exends deepest prayers and condolences. If he were here today, my grandfather, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Sr. would remind us to "thank God for what we have left."

My mother, Christian civil rights leader, Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King would add this: "Pray, love, forgive and keep living. Heal on your feet."

My father, Gospel preacher and Civil Rights Giant Rev. A. D. Williams King taught me to love Jesus and honor my parents. Daddy would kiss Mother and encourage us to "keep on keeping on" because we have overcome.

I’m grateful that Mother, at age 91, aka "The Butterfly Queen," is still here to celebrate with family and friends. While we remain mindful that many need comfort and encouragement today, we are not colorblind.

Every living human being has a reason to take pause and remember; good or bad, happy or sad; God created us, our mothers chose life, and we are here.

As both mother and grandmother, for this writer Mother’s Day is always full of smiles and amusement. I see the many things my six adult children and eleven grandchildren come up with to surprise me. They are all living miracles.

My mother chose life over abortion for me in 1950.

I unfortunately I had two abortions and a miscarriage, but I repented, God forgave me, and still blessed me with both children and grandchildren.

Of course, I am a more than grateful mother and grandmother.

While we don't know what Mother’s Day looks like in your world, or for the moms in your family (living and departed), we pray that yours will be full of mercy, forgiveness, healing, love, peace, kindness and joy.

After all, Mother’s Day isn't just a day for moms, but for the children who are here today because of the courage and sacrifice of their parents, and everyone who has loved and supported us.

Did you know that on Sunday, there will be millions of people celebrating Mother's Day because their mothers chose life?

As a mom, I am so thankful that God made Mother's Day possible for these precious families. To all the people of compassion, thank you for stepping in and speaking up; for remembering that Jesus can when parents can’t.

And remember, as we celebrate, we also know that Sunday won't be a happy day for many women. All too many of our church family, our neighbors, maybe even women in our own families carry the dark secret each Mother's Day of a different choice.

A life-ending one.

These women also need our love and our prayers. They need healing.

This Mother's Day, I want to encourage and equip you to Speak for Life. Remember that children are a gift from God (Psalm 127).

Remember it is God's will for every life to have a purpose.

Finally, whether depressed and down-hearted, or living in spirtiual abundance, unfailingly be encouraged.

I pray that your Mother's Day weekend is full of precious reminders of God's goodness and faithfulness, in every season of your life.

Cherish our Mothers, let us enjoy our children.

Let us pay homage to all our brothers and sisters as God wishes us to do, in and with love, each and every day.

Romans 10:12, "Love each other like brothers and sisters. Give each other more honor than you want for yourselves."

Alveda C. King, Ph.D., is chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for the American Dream. She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She is founder of Speak for Life, and Alveda King Ministries. Dr. King is also an acclaimed author, television host, and contributor. She is author of "How Can the Dream Survive?" She served in the Georgia State House, and has been a presidential appointee, as well as recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Read More — Here.