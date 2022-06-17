Let Us Hold Dear Two Bright Lights: Fathers Day, Juneteenth

As we celebrate Juneteenth and Fathers Day this week, let’s also remember in prayer the U.S. Supreme Court.

Let's do so as the high court justices appointed by presidents join in in the critical Dobbs decision.

May the overturning of Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) help people on the state level grow, and do so to ensure that every unborn baby has the civil right to life.

Does not human dignity commence in the womb?

Take the time to seriously ask yourself, how can the American Dream survive if we end the lives of our children?

This week, before returning to Atlanta, this writer celebrated Juneteenth and Fathers Day in Washington, D.C. with former NFL star Jack Brewer, and in Nashville, at Road to Majority with my friend former-President Donald J. Trump, and others.

As the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., this writer had the honor of growing up in a family with a vibrant history of defending civil rights.

As we all know, my uncle played a key role in ensuring equal rights for all of God’s children — no matter the color of their skin. Dr. King stressed the importance of content of character.

Also, our King family legacy is founded upon God’s Word; with love for human dignity for the one blood/one human race, as in Acts 17:26.

We're in a great season to remember this Scripture: "From one man he made all the nations, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he marked out their appointed times in history and the boundaries of their lands."

"President Biden signed the (Juneteenth) bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday, but Dr. Alveda King says it was President Trump who put Juneteenth 'on the map'." Steve Strang, Charisma Magazine.

Juneteenth was first celebrated in 1865, after another Republican, President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Due to a lack of advanced technology at the time, news traveled slowly.

Blacks in Texas, for example, didn’t realize they were free until June 19, 1865.

When Donald J. Trump was still in office, he began to bring Blacks to the White House to discuss matters of critical importance to the Black community.

At the top of our list was (and still is) Juneteenth.

President Trump took the time to listen to Black leadership. He got the ball rolling, and Congress began to formulate the bill while still an occupant of the Oval Office.

By the grace of God, Juneteenth is now a national holiday. Fathers Day is in the public eye with new fatherhood legislation in Florida, and more awareness is emergent nationally.

Every step towards unity for the one blood man race, from birth to eternal life, brings light in the present darkness.

Let us unfailingly pray, for God to Bless America.

Dr. Alveda C. King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as a Christian Evangelist. Additionally, she is founder of Speak for Life (speakforlife.org). She is also an acclaimed author, television host, and film and music veteran. Dr. King is a former Georgia State legislator, Chairman of the Center for the American Dream for AFPI, and a 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Please visit her at: www.alvedaking.com., which she founded. She is also leader of Civil Rights for the Unborn. Read more of Dr. Alveda C. King' Reports — Here.