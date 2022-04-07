By Prayer We Can Reaffirm the Right to Justice, Truth and Life

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

— The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (From: "Letter from a Birmingham Jail," April 3, 1963).

I encourage the bold and the brave to wake up and use the voices God has given them to bring attention to injustices which unfold before our very eyes — every day.

Right now in America, there is an understandable controversy surrounding the appointment of a new U.S. Supreme Court Justice: Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She is the "chosen" candidate — poised to take a seat on the nation's highest court.

She is pro-abortion rights, and to date has failed to define the contemporary state of womanhood.

Added to this unfortunate food for thought this week, America was horrified to see revealing, beyond macabre photos of deceased unborn babies; some of these babies appeared to be fully-formed, but possibly killed after their birth. Such were the scenes in a Washington, D.C. apartment.

Additionally, for our consideration in a perhaps a most unpleasant way, this week Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., signed into law one of the most radical pro-abortion rights bills our nation's history.

Arguably, the bill is deceptively titled: "Reproductive Health Equity Act."

This legislation actually declares unborn babies in the womb as having no human rights whatsoever; rather it enshrines a "fundamental right" to abortion under Colorado state law --- all the way up to the point of birth.

Abortion is not healthcare. Abortion is "deathcare."

All of the preceding serve as stark reminders to Americans all, of what could be described as the abortion industry’s extreme radicalism.

Their demands seemingly grow increasingly outrageous as time marches on — defending the most sickening of discoveries in the name of "women’s rights."

Unfortunately, their pro-abortion extremism shows no signs of ending, seemingly, there is no depravity that they will not defend.

The Colorado bill, the appointment of pro-abortion rights justices, and the dishonored and often dismembered bodies of babies are all vile injustices.

Abortion remains one of the greatest stains and sins on the very soul of America.

As science continues to accumulate in support of anti-abortion cause, we also remember those truths written long before the invention of the microscope or the ultra-scan machine: "Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations," Jeremiah 1:5 (NLT).

As God’s voice on earth today, we are called to use our resources to protect the least among us. One stroke of the Colorado governor's pen has sealed the fate of thousands — even hundreds of thousands — of unborn lives; unique individuals formed by our Creator in God’s own image, and likeness.

All is not lost. We're winning this fight, and concurrently, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Pregnancy resource centers are trumping abortion mills.

In Oklahoma, an abortion ban has passed both chambers of the state legislature and is headed to Gov. Kev Stitt’s desk for his signature.

In Mississippi, the Dobbs case (now pending before the U.S. Supreme Court) is gaining a momentum of support (for a ruling which hopefully will embody support the right to life).

In Texas, Florida, and nationally, heartbeat bills are emergent.

We now, more than ever, are charged with the urgent duty to stand, and stand for truth, while also standing for life itself.

Let us now, and always, pray for courage and wisdom in our leaders — as the days ahead unfold; as those days do in our courts and legislatures.

Let's continue to hold our heads up high, while we continue the fight for the right to life.

May God bless us all. May God bless the United States of America.

Dr. Alveda C. King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as a Christian Evangelist. Additionally, she is founder of Speak for Life (speakforlife.org). She is also an acclaimed author, television host, and film and music veteran. Dr. King is a former Georgia State legislator, Chairman of the Center for the American Dream for AFPI, and a 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Please visit her at: www.alvedaking.com., which she founded. She is also leader of Civil Rights for the Unborn. Read more of Dr. Alveda C. King' Reports — Here.