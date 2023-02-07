With Unwavering Faith Black History, Progress Will Endure

Though we are at the end of the first week of February 2023, please be assured Black History Month is still very much with us, as it well should be, remaining as a most significant observance of how so many Blacks have contributed to the Founding and building of our great nation; and also how Blacks continue to do so — generously — in so many countless, wholly selfless ways.

So much has changed in our lives during the past year.

But, to be more accurate about that claim, while there seems to be more of the "same-old, same-old," and increasingly so — that is, of threats, outbreaks (even of the most violent sort) over issues of skin color and life, there does actually seem to be light breaking through in the darkness of the times in which we find ourselves striving to live in.

This translates to what we may well find, even the least expected corridors of life, so to speak: that people are seeking faith and love to overcome fear and hate.

During Black History Month 2023, we should pray and draw away from that which is unpleasing to God, and "go placidly among the noise and haste," to quote the famed "Desiderata."

Choosing to do so is a huge step toward rejecting darkness indeed.

Making the benevolent choice to reject rampant fatherlessness and the concurrent shocking rates of abortion in the Black community.

A stark reality which should be stunning to all Americans of all good faiths.

Many rightly believe that these two related issues are among the biggest of our contemporary civil rights battles.



Of course anything begins with first identifying the problem.

Of course any problem, trouble, or any other cause of strife is best first dealt with by identifying just what the problem is.

In the words of the late Dr. Norman Vincent Peale: finding its soft spot (paraphrased).

My colleague, and former NFL star, Jack Brewer says it best, "The simple truth is that Black Americans will continue to struggle and fall behind if the fatherlessness crisis is not addressed.

"At the same time, the effects of abortion on significant parts of the Black community will keep robbing our country of untold ingenuity and talent."



By highlighting fatherlessness and abortion this Black History Month, we can help identify some of the biggest issues Black America faces — daily.

It is then, and only then, Americans of all stripes can unite to solve them.



Another issue to be resolved is the conflicts surrounding Critical Race Theory (CRT), reparations, 1619 versus 1776, and other "race"-related questions.

One solution is becoming more and more obvious.

Nix the socially engineered concept of separate races for the truth that humanity is one blood/one human race.

" . . . And hath made one blood of all nations of men to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation; that they should seek the Lord, if haply they might feel after him, and find him, though he be not far from every one of us: for in him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain also of your own poets have said. For we are also his offspring," Acts 17:26-28 KJV.

Turning to Florida for a moment. The idea that the Sunshine State, under Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is trying to bury Black history by opposing this left-wing ideological agenda is frankly patently absurd.

In fact, Florida law already requires that public schools teach "the history of African Americans . . . the passage to America, the enslavement experience, abolition, and the contributions of African Americans to society."



Gov. DeSantis explained this position when he argued that "education, not indoctrination" is Florida’s goal and that African American history will remain a part of Florida’s core curriculum.

No one is trying to shy away from the truth by denouncing African American Studies courses that promote a woke ideology.

Instead, by emphasizing the importance of a realistic, serious study of our nation’s past, truth-seekers oppose the idea of ideological agendas taking the place of genuine education, and the idea of activism replacing real learning.

We can’t heal from the past by brushing it aside, tearing down statues, or otherwise try to obliterate it by engaging in rampant activist-based denial

Concurrently, we can’t weaponize our history to turn our country’s citizens against each other. Rather, let us learn the truth about America. By doing so, we can build bridges to get past the divisions of skin color; we can level the playing field for all.

Let us please cease with lies, with truly disingenuous arguments. Enough.

Yes, let us tell the truth, all of it.

Caucasians and Africans both participated together in the buying and selling Africans into the transcontinental slave markets that created the African American communities.

Even as Joseph’s brothers sold him into slavery in the Bible, African tribes sold their neighbors into slavery.

Let us then repent, while we forgive, as we remember how in the seed of Adam and the womb of Eve was the DNA of all ethnicities.

Jesus loves all.

Each year, Black history brings reflections of the past and new revelations.

This year I discovered that not only is Black history celebrated in America; almost every ethnic group, every culture in America, has a celebratory day or month.

We should embrace and celebrate ethnicity, doing so in true unity.

Let’s overcome fear and hate with faith and love in 2023.

Remember the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s words: "Courage faces fear and thereby masters it."

Let us now commit ourselves to seek justice and human dignity for all.

With God all things are possible.

With God, the Impossible Dream becomes more possible in every generation, every decade, and now on social media every day.

God bless us each and every one in this month, and the many more to come.

May God continue to generously bless these United States of America.

Alveda C. King, Ph.D., is chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for the American Dream. She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She is founder of Speak for Life, and Alveda King Ministries (www.alvedaking.com). Dr. King is also an acclaimed author, television host, and contributor. She was twice elected to the Georgia State House, and has been a presidential appointee, as well as recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Read More — Here.