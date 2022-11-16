Cast Fear Aside, Be Thankful — Stay in Faith

Where peripherals collide, convergence is imminent. (See John 3:16) — The author

With Thanksgiving just days away, there are many who are not thankful.

Concurrently, there is much chatter reflective of ingratitude — nationally.

This is a disturbing sign that politics is attempting to reign supreme as the guiding moral compass for the United States.

Reflecting on Scripture for a moment, it may be said there are those who refuse to bend their knees to Baal.

Thus, there are the faithful "standing in the gap," crying out: "Here we are ere we are! Send us!"



As of late, my inbox has been "lit up" by one of those faithful.

Someone recently communicated the following to me:

"Alveda, I’m really disappointed in the inner fighting with the Republican Party.

"It’s very disheartening. And now [they're] trying to put Desantis against Trump.



"I don’t see the Democrats turning on each other like this.



"President Trump has done a lot to help these others running for office. And while he’s not perfect, I’d rather have him in office than these other disloyal snakes. I pray they get things together. The enemy is really fighting against them.



"The Republican leaders, who claim to be Christian, need to make Christ first in their lives and as their foundation. And not just pretend to live the Lord.



"It’s terrible to watch it play out. The Democrats are immoral and godless. They really should not be in authority in this country. Then I see they won control of the senate.



"The leaders with a heart for God and the American people, . . . for the most part, were the Republicans. But they are slowly disintegrating because of strife & a lack of loyalty.



"I’ll continue to pray & seek the Lord but something needs to b[e] done A divided house can’t stand . . . "

In response I reached out to a prayer partner who replied:

"The divisive spirit is hard at work but our God reigns and greater is He that is in me than he who is in the world.

"So flee youthful passions and pursue righteousness, faith, love, and peace, along with those who call on the Lord from a pure heart. Have nothing to do with foolish, ignorant controversies; you know that they breed quarrels. And the Lord's servant must not be quarrelsome but kind to everyone, able to teach, patiently enduring evil, correcting his opponents with gentleness.



"God may perhaps grant them repentance leading to a knowledge of the truth, and they may come to their senses and escape from the snare of the devil, after being captured by him to do his will." (See 2 Timothy 2:22-26).

Meanwhile, in a post, noted professor and intellectual, Dr. Carol Swain wrote:

"I am fighting discouragement with prayer and reminding myself that God always wins and His plans are perfect."

I joyously agree with her and encourage her to remain in prayer.



Along these lines, I am increasingly encouraged by national servant-leader Jack Brewer who addresses the current political state of America:

"President Trump cannot be to blame for all, given that many of his endorsed candidates won in contested seats like J.D. Vance of Ohio, as well as over 100 more.



"The days of conservatives hoping that all we have to do is turn out enough conservative voters — and pray that Democratic voter turnout lags — to secure victory, are gone.



"God may not have revealed to us who he has ordained as our nation's next leader, but the reality of the present day, as we head into the locker room for halftime adjustments post-midterm battle, is that we have yet to figure out how to break down the Democrats' defenses, and doing so in a way which fully empowers our Republican offensive go-to plays in America's battleground states. . . .

"Meanwhile, we true conservatives shall consistently remain humble, in prayer, and doing what is right."



With thoughts of godly diversity as part of process of unifying America, my friend Bruce Levell says:

"I love the fact that Christ always remains on the throne of being the true example of cultural reconciliation."

Let us remind ourselves again that Thanksgiving is just days away.

The joy of Christmas will speedily be upon us.

My prayers are that we: be not colorblind, celebrate God's plan for unity — as one, united human race; that we will be overtaken by a movement of prayer, humility, repentence, and love.

America! Vow to cast fear aside while maintaining a steadfast faith in God.

My fellow Americans, it's not too late!

Dr. Alveda C. King serves as Chair of the America First Policy Institute's Center for the American Dream.​ She is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as a Christian evangelist. She is founder of Speak for Life (speakforlife.org). Dr, King is also an acclaimed author, television host, and film, and music veteran.

