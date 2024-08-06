This Nov. 5, Stay True to Your Values and Faith

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party, or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

Let Us Strive to Vote Wearing Our 'God Hat'

We are entering yet another general election season.

We do amidst tremendous strife and chatter.

Many friends and colleagues are discussing who has their support at the ballot box.

I have heard concerns expressed that the Republican Party’s recent platform has moved in the wrong direction.

Concurrently, we hear the all too ad nauseum complaints about the candidates we have to choose from.

However, it’s wise to nix the chatter, strife, and backbiting and pray:

As a mother, a grandmother, and faith leader in America, I hear these concerns and understand the perspectives they come from.

At this time, it may well be appropriate to recall this, from Proverbs 22:10-11 (AMP): "Drive out the scoffer, and contention will go away; Even strife and dishonor will cease. He who loves purity of heart And whose speech is gracious will have the king as his friend."

However, while this writer does not engage in formal political endorsements, she can unequivocally say: I will be voting for Christian values in November, and it's the duty of every faithful American to do so as well.

In the journey of Christian life, we wear many hats along the road.

There is the family hat, the "let down my hair" hat, the career hat, the "fun" hat, the "political" hat, and for some the perennial "church" hat.

As Christians, we might want to consider, that there is one hat that we should never remove. That is the "helmet of salvation." Removing our "helmet" can render us vulnerable, and open to compromise, idolatry, and other deviations from the word of God.

The alternative of selective Christianity is not an option for this writer.

Now more than ever, in the age in which we live, we must put personal preferences, grievances, and offenses aside.

With this in mind, while the Republican Platform may not be perfect; right now, it far surpasses the Democratic Party’s platform of radical late-term abortions, intense gender ideology in our schools, and vicious racial division.

Former President Donald J. Trump isn’t perfect.

This writer need not remind you, that no one is.

Just a few weeks ago, we saw God’s divine hand in action when he sent his angels to protect Mr. Trump from an assassin’s bullet, sparing his life by mere millimeters.

At this time, let's recall that the Bible is full of stories of God using imperfect people to achieve his greater ends. When I saw the hand of divine providence spare our nation's 45th commander in chief in Butler, Pennsylvania, it became clear that God has many uses for him now more than ever.

We have already seen the progress that the faith community can make with the right leadership in Washington, D.C.

President Trump delivered the greatest wins in a generation for American believers: he appointed the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) he protected religious liberty at home and abroad, he cut funding for Planned Parenthood and other abortion-providers.

He also protected our schoolchildren from some of the monstrous ideologies infiltrating our schools.

A righteous effort to protect life at all its stages is one of the things I noted was sadly unmet in my recent visit to Armenia.

Armenia has a long history with Christianity, comprised of a community of resolute believers who have stood for Christian values for over 2,000 years.

But, as Armenian Christians face threats and persecution at home, I also came to realize that a vital part of Armenia’s problems lies in their legalization of abortion.

In this writer's view, abortion constitutes "womb genocide."

Tragically, as in America, this horror remains legal and unrestricted in Armenia.

So today I remind my family of believers everywhere, that when we open our Bible, we must remember the testimonies the of Esther, Daniel, and Joseph — all of whom lived under flawed rulers, but still served God.

Let us also remember David and Solomon, Mary Magdalene and Peter.

Let's think on Paul, who was then known as Saul before his transformation on the road to Damascus. He was an enemy of Christianity, yet he turned out to be one of God’s greatest servants.

He even gave up his life for the Lord.

Since God used these fallen people as instruments of His glory, can He not use fallen men and women today? Contrary to what some may believe, America is still God’s "shining city on a hill."

The Lord loves our nation and its people.

Thus his grace prevails.

Politics aside, we saw a glimpse of that grace when he spared President Trump’s life just a few short weeks ago. God’s miracles abound everywhere, every day.

Keeping our thoughts on our "God Hats," let us remember:

"And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of God," Ephesians 6:17 AMP.

This writer closes by reminding our family of believers that we are not called to sit on the sidelines nor hide the candle of our faith in any way.

We are called to stand firm in our values, fight for our beliefs, and bring our faith to the public square.

So please do vote with your "God Hat" and your full armor on.

This November, I will be praying and fighting for Christian values at the ballot box.

I urge everyone to do the same.

Pray for our United States of America.

May God continue to bless her.

May God Bless each and everyone: ourselves, and our brothers and sisters.

Dr. Alveda King serves as chair of the Center for the American Dream at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI). Read More of her Reports — Here.