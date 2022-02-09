The Struggle for Human Dignity Defines Black History

As we individually and collectively celebrate another Black History Month, many will of visit the Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi.

Jackson is the seat of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Dobbs tackles the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi state law banning abortion procedure(s) after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Many review America’s Black history this day, and in the days coming, with hopes ascendant in our hearts. Hopes for the preservation and enhancement of the dignity of Americans, and all of humanity globally; from birth to death.

Many pray, and hopefully all will pray, to end the injustices which have sadly taken place even on the soil of our own beloved country.

Meanwhile, with repentant and forgiving hearts, we give thanks for those who — past and present — were, and those who now are, brave enough to fight for the freedom of all Americans.

As we present the America First Policy Institue (AFPI) "Medal of Freedom" to Black American patriots in Jackson, we must never forget that justice, in every decade and generation, does not come quickly — or easily.

For over five decades, our nation lived with the consequences of the High Court's separate but equal ruling in: Plessy v. Ferguson, 163 U.S. 537 (1896).

By God’s grace, the Court eventually acknowledged and overturned that disastrous and immoral decision.

However, with the ruling in favor of legal abortion nearly five decades ago, in Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), the Supreme Court, in the view of many, erred when it stripped states of their power to regulate women’s health, thus protecting the lives of the unborn.

I ask, in my 2008 book, "How Can the Dream Survive If We Murder Our Children?"

Could there be any greater injustice than robbing the lives of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens — our unborn babies?

Today, the Court faces an opportunity to correct another egregious wrong.

Specifically, with Dobbs v. Jackson, the Court is now considering whether to overturn the ruling in favor of abortion that allows the termination of life: of young innocents in the womb.

Many in America believe that the time is now to right this wrong.

As American poet, reporter, and editor William Cullen Bryant once said, "Truth crushed to earth shall rise again."

History has not always been kind to those willing to step out on a limb and fight for the dignity of all human lives, regardless of socio-economic conditions; again, from birth to death.

So today, and throughout the month of February, as many pay homage to America’s Black History, we see and remember not only the wrongs. We indeed celebrate human dignity, building upon the victories, doing so as we strive to right the injustices of abortion, skin-color-based racism, and all crimes against humanity.

As I complete this column, news has reached this writer that President Joe Biden wishes to grant free crack pipes to ensure "equity" for Blacks and other underprivileged Americans.

This is a staggering concept.

What worse "gift" is there that a sitting U.S. president could give to the Black community, during Black History Month? This is a terrible idea; one which will only continue to enslave generations of drug addicts.

Now more than ever, my prayer from the ground in Jackson, Mississippi, and forevermore is: May God bless the United States of America.

Dr. Alveda C. King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., as well as a Christian Evangelist. Additionally, she is founder of Speak for Life (speakforlife.org). She is also an acclaimed author, television host, and film and music veteran. Dr. King is a former Georgia State legislator, Chairman of the Center for the American Dream for AFPI, and a 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. Please visit her at: www.alvedaking.com., which she founded. She is also leader of Civil Rights for the Unborn. Read more of Dr. Alveda C. King' Reports — Here.