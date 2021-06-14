Happy Birthday to One of America's Most Impactful Presidents

Today is former President Donald J. Trump’s birthday. He stands as one of history’s most impactful one term presidents.

In recent weeks he has been proven right about his suspicions on the origins of COVID 19. While the verdict is not finally in the former president’s questions are now being asked by the very journalists who had mocked him when he had first raised them. Likewise, scientific studies are now showing that his enthusiasm for hydroxychloroquine was well founded. Finally, an IG report contradicts the fraudulent media reports that he had cleared Lafayette Park for his own public relations purposes on that fateful night months ago.

Here is a review of some of my favorites among his many accomplishments

1.) Donald Trump was able to galvanize both the public and private sectors to develop a vaccine for the Coronavirus in record time. It was arguably the biggest crash program of its kind since the Manhattan Project which had developed the atomic bomb.

2.) He became the first president in more than 40 years not to have invaded a foreign country or started a foreign war.

3.) He negotiated and signed the historic Middle East peace treaty, the Abraham Accords.

4.) He reshaped the American judiciary. In only one term he appointed three Supreme Court justices. A Washington Post analysis concludes that by 2019, 25% of all US Circuit Court Judges were Trump nominees.

5.) He won energy independence. Six presidents had called for it, including Ronald Reagan. It took Donald Trump to get it done. Biden, arguably, destroyed that historic and hard-fought accomplishment with the stroke of a pen.

6.) Pre-pandemic, Donald Trump built the world’s most prosperous economy, creating 7 million jobs, including manufacturing jobs that his predecessors said could not be done. Employment reached the low of 3.5% and was the best ever for African Americans, Hispanics and Asians. Meanwhile, unemployment for women was at its lowest rate in 70 years.

7.) He defeated ISIS and killed the terrorist leaders Abu Bakr al Baghdadi and later Iran’s terrorist killer, Qassim Soleimani. In 2016 ISIS seemed unstoppable. Obama was calling for “degrading it.” And reached out to the Islamic world to soften its recruiting appeal. Upon assuming office, Trump immediately crippled its ability to raise money, using banks and personally directed sanctions to cut off oil sales and the sale of stolen antiquities. The money dried up and ISIS became exposed targets in Trump's war on terror.

8.) He largely secured the border with Mexico, winning the help of the Mexican government to allow for an orderly flow of refugees. It was a huge problem, but he made it look easy.

9.) Trump finally ended the decade’s long scandals in the Veteran’s Administration. Made health care choice permanent. Fired hundreds of protected, Deep State, VA workers who had failed to give adequate care to Veterans, in some cases letting them suffer on gurney's in hospital hallways.

10.) He rescued 56 Americans held hostage by 24 different foreign governments. Some had been tortured. Some had been held since the presidency of George W. Bush. Once again, Trump used sanctions and his understanding of money to leverage governments that had held past American pleas for mercy in contempt. Trump made them pay. Ultimately, they gave up their prisoners.

11.) He created the Space Force, the sixth branch of US Armed Forces.

12.) Trump accomplished major prison reform by passing the First Step Act. Both Republican and Democratic presidents had promised it. Leading African American voices had called for it. George W. Bush and Barack Obama were praised just for advocating it but even when they controlled both houses of congress, they couldn’t get it done. It languished during the 16 years of their presidencies.

13.) He rebuilt NATO, finally getting many countries to contribute their promised share of support, raising billions of dollars. The media howled but none of them are now calling for Biden to give the money back.

14.) He passed the Tax Cut and Jobs Act, the biggest overhaul of the national tax code in thirty years.

15.) He renegotiated the disastrous NAFTA and helped craft the USMCA bill which America, Canada, and Mexico all like better. Both Democrats and Republicans like it better too. It is loved by American farmers.

16.) He moved the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, their capital. Five previous presidents had promised they would do it. All of them broke that promise. Donald Trump kept his word.

In fact, even Donald Trump's enemies agree that he kept his promises.

Happy Birthday, Mr. President. Thanks for your service to our country.

Inside Trump's White House