Never Fear Our Nation's Dissonance

I author books and articles.

In addtion to those loves, I enjoy sailing. I'm also a "news consumer."

Because of the nature of my occupations, as you can quickly surmise, I need to stay apprised of current events.

A common theme frequently repeated by the less knowledgeable chattering classes is the perceived need for "unity" in America

"Unity," it is believed will serve as a means of our great nation going forward.

Then there is the concurrent shallow argument we were truly unified during World War II, and the last vestiages of "Americanism," may have begun dissappearing sometime in the late 1940s.

It's here I have to correct the record.

And yes, the prattling of some of the chattering classes continues.

Cacophanous chatter means many don't listen.

They certainly aren't employing reasoning skills.

The fact of the matter is we've never been united as a country, save twice in our history.

During the early days of our new American government, historians estimate that upwards of 30% of the residents of the colonies opposed George Washington and did not want to live under an American form of government.

Indeed, following Washington’s victory, over 100,000 residents left the country not wanting to live under the new American government.

They went back to Europe, or to Jamaica, or to other countries.

We were certainly divided over the War of 1812, many favoring neutrality and against a second war with Great Britain.

The Civil War, a clash of cultures, was about our very differences and the way we treated human beings.

One said the African slaves were property and the other side said they were human beings with all the rights of everyone else.

There was no compromise between these two positions.

Hence, war ensued commencing in 1861.

Many were opposed to the war with Spain in the Spanish American War and the same held true during World War I.

When then-President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany, many representatives opposed it, even after hostilities erupted.

By 1942, frustrated with the pace of the war, Republicans picked up seats in those elections, campaigning against President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s stewardship of the war.

And we were certainly plenty divided over the Cold War, with the left-wing favoring warmer relations with evil and thuggish regimes, while conservatives like Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan favored "trust but verify," and "peace through strength."

We were also divided over the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and more recently over President George W. Bush’s neo-conservative approach to global affairs.

Additonally, let's not forget our country's great civil rights struggle.

We’ve been divided over that for years.

And of course, rights to environmentalism, to everything in between.

The argument can be well made that the only two times in our history when we’ve truly been in harmony (but that did not last long) was beginning on the afternoon of December 7, 1941.

That was also the case for several years, and in the days following Sept. 11, 2001.

Sadly, that brand of solidarity fell apart with alacrity.

Yet, we should not fear our divisions. They are a source of our greatness.

Out of conflicts come resolutions. Out of compromise comes greatness.

