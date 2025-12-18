Wars of Ideology Coming? They're Here, Getting Worse

Don't kid yourself.

The ideological wars are here and getting worse.

Among Sir Issac Newton's three laws was an object in motion has a tendency to stay in motion. And the left is in a downward motion that is now irreversible.

They've gone from debate and democracy, and toward dogma and control.

—The right is about intellectualism.

—The left about emotionalism.

—Principles be dammed.

We've all seen it before, as an organization dwindles down the membership, the softer, more civilized elements melt away, and what remains are the more fervent, most off putting, most fanatical.

They're the zealots, the loudest, the angriest, and the most intolerant of anything contrary to their belief system, and certainly most intolerant of anyone questioning their "enlightened" global view.

Whether it's a church membership, a Boy Scout troop, other organizations, or even a fraternity, as the more moderating elements drift away, what's left is the most radical, more obnoxious residue.

That's exactly what has happened to the American left.

The intellectualism of John F. Kennedy, patriotic, aspirational, grounded in faith and freedom, is all but forgotten, having been replaced by a grievance-obsessed ideology dividing the nation into oppressors and victims.

"Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country," has been turned on its head, if not abandoned to the proverbial dustbin of history - permanently.

It's no longer the American drama for the left, it's now the buzzwords and gobbledygook of "Woke" ideology.

Thus, they rewrite history with hatred of America.

They demand justice by censoring and the establishment of anti-free speech campuses.

As the great John Adams observed, "There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other.

"This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution."

This schism also exists culturally at it's most basic level.

My firm has a client, a liberal, who wants us to do a conservative thing.

We are doing so, but the liberal client is now going on five months in arrears.

Many times, they say payment is coming, but it never does.

They can afford it!

Yet they show no remorse, are never apologetic, and feel no guilt or shame.

On the other hand, conservatives are almost compulsive about meeting their obligations, paying bills; that is, acting like responsible members of society.

History shows this is not new.

It was emergent long ago.

In the 1960s, what began as a legitimate call for civil rights for minorities, devolved into riots and terrorism.

The so-called Weathermen, eco-terrorists, threw Molotov cocktails on a cold morning in February 1970, attempting to firebomb the house of New York Supreme Justice John Murtagh.

The justice's crime?

He was presiding over a case involving Black Pather terrorists accused of plotting the bombing of New York landmarks.

"Vietcong have won!" was also vandalized on the sidewalk.

The Weathermen would rather murder Americans and side with Communists.

The University of California, Berkeley was once considered the bastion of free speech, being one of the principal places of the founding of the Free Speech Movement.

In 2017, protests erupted around campuses, with violence, extremely vulgar graffiti and vandalism, and death threats from student so-called protestors.

Black-clad and masked "anti-fascists" (employing classic Gestapo techniques, ironically) pushed through police barricades and attacked Republican counter-protesters.

The reason for this chaos at a once-great University?

Right-wing influencer and author and occasional firebrand, Milo Yiannopoulus was scheduled to speak there.

The next month, President Donald Trump was in town, and Republicans staged a rally of support. Heaven forbid!

How likely is it, that the academic left and elitists were probably supporting the rioters?

Is there any better example than the recent brutal murder of conservative influencer Charie Kirk? Or the two assassination attempts on President Trump's life, in July and September of 2024?

How about the new scandal involving the country of Somalia?

They've stolen billions from U.S. taxpayers, and to add insult to injury are funding anti-American terrorists back in the cesspool that is Somalia.

Karl Marx was apparently right.

Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., is not in the least remorseful, certinaly not apologetic, and seemingly defends it all!

Currently, the cancel culture of the left endures.

Big Brother within George Orwell's "1984" created a myriad of crimes, including, most notably, a thought crime.

Think!

In our present age, your job and your life can be ruined if you dare go against the ideological crime of holding a differing opinion than that of the left.

Schools and universities will be the first to tell you how dangerous it is to be a Republican.

This can only mean there is a sickness in the United States.

It isn't coming, it's already here.

The ideology war won't go away.

It will be rewritten as "Defending Democracy” or "Defending the Country," when in reality, their hatred of America is so deep, the left would rather destroy it than have a Republican in charge.

As George Washington once sagely said, "Let me . . . warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party."

"The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism."

In Newton's law, of an object in motion and stays in motion, applies, what happens when this motion hits an immovable object?

The immovable object will not budge.

So too can the American Dream.

