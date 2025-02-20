Trump Channels Reagan, Kennedy - and It Shows

The first month of President Donald Trump's presidency has been nothing short of remarkable. Though he will never get his due from clearly left-wing outlets like The Washington Post, or Politico which is not even an American publication; its main headquarters is in Berlin, Germany.

There are, however, some common-sense scribes and historians who will accurately record the history of President Trump’s first 100 days.

The sobriquet regarding the first hundred days of a presidential term began with the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt who moved swiftly, at the time, to implement his "New Deal."

Decades later, Ronald Reagan, implemented his "New Federalism," a program of tax cuts, deregulation, and federalism.

In 2025, one can already sense palpable optimism in the air.

Sound familiar?

To many it should.

In 1980 when Ronald Reagan replaced the mired nature of Jimmy Carter’s failed presidency, we had just passed through Carter's "Malaise."

And a malaise it truly was. High inflation coupled with zero growth.

At the time, the Soviets were winning the Cold War.

Reagan, on the other hand, believed America could not only be rescued, it could again, excel beyond its wildest dreams.

This is precisely why he's considered one of our greatest presidents.

Now Donald J. Trump has returned, achieving the sort of election victory, not seen since the time of Grover Cleveland, setting a new land speed record for extraordinary accomplishments.

However, having said this, one small act has been overlooked.

Donald Trump has moved the Ronald Reagan presidential portrait to the Oval Office from its previous setting in the East Room of the White House.

As a Reagan biographer and as someone who worked for President Reagan, it's very gratifying, as it is for this writer's wife Zorine (who also worked for Reagan at the Republican National Committee and ran CPAC) where Reagan spoke every year.

And, of course significant for the millions of Reagan admirers globally.

Our nation's 40th commander in chief left office with a 73% approval.

Why?

The answer is quite simple.

He was principled, effective, and helped Americans, like someone else I can think of.

In the scheme of things, it may seem insignificant.

Then again, placing Reagan's portrait over the Resolute Desk speaks volumes about Donald Trump and our now nation's 47th president's self-confidence.

Many years ago, speaking with an old friend, the celebrated columnist Bob Novak, he regaled for me his experience covering the 1960 Democratic National Convention and the presidential campaign of then-Sen. John F. Kennedy, D-Mass.

Reporters covering Kennedy, like Novak, thought he was simply a rich, lightweight playboy. But their opinion of JFK changed instantaneously when he chose then-Sen. Lyndon Johnson, D-Texas, as his running mate.

Johnson was Kennedy's senior in politics, in every way possible.

LBJ had been in the U.S. Senate longer.

He was Senate majority leader.

He was more prominent nationally than Kennedy.

Yet . . . Kennedy chose Johnson. Kennedy had the self-confidence, the inner direction to pick someone said to be his superior.

Bob Novak and his colleagues' view of Kennedy changed immediately, with a new-found respect for JFK.

Acclaimed World War II artist Peter McIntyre once observed, "Confidence comes from not being right, but from not fearing to be wrong."

Trump has that confidence to right what he sees as wrong, without fear.

After four years of the massive and manifest failures of Joe Biden, our nation is more than due this.

Craig Shirley is Chairman of Citizens for the Republic, as well as a Ronald Reagan biographer and presidential historian. He's authored six books on Reagan. He's also written The New York Times bestseller, "December, 1941" and also published the companion book, "April, 1945." He's also the author of "Mary Ball Washington," which won the People’s Choice Award from the Library of Virginia. His book on the 1980 presidential campaign, "Rendezvous with Destiny" was named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the five best campaign books of all time. Shirley is also the author of the newly released bestseller, "The Search for Reagan." Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.