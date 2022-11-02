GOP Must Avoid the Never Mainstream Left Media

The Republican Party is about to drop a house on Joe Biden, his Democratic allies, and their sycophants in the liberal media.

If you reek of "Bidenism," you're a walking dead man. Or woman. Or Trans.

A pestilence is moving through the town as in the Old Testament, destroying everything named "Biden Democrat," or does not have lamb’s blood painted over their mantle.

They of course will be stunned and overwhelmed and try to explain it away, but that's a losers errand.

As Shakespeare said in "The Merchant of Venice," (which applies to the Biden political and social agendas, and media): "Let none presume to wear an undeserved dignity."

The purpose of this column is not to tell Republicans of their impending victory.

They already know that. Nor to talk about staffers, or issues to pursue, though that's easy.

Spending, regulations, crime, the border.

A trial of Nancy Pelosi for purported questionable stock trades, or possible knoweldge of same?

Let’s face it, Biden is the best and most useful recruiter for the GOP since George McGovern.

Some people who are so awful, so atrocious, they too are GOP recruiters, as are many in the liberal media. But once elected, they are to be avoided, at all costs, by our people.

And I am quite serious about our people.

Remember the H.G. Wells masterpiece, "The Time Machine"?

We are the "Eloi" (a rather content sort).

They are the "Morlocks" (rather shady types seeking nothing but ill will for the Eloi).

Yet, we Morlocks are smarter, richer — and better looking.

Morlock Democrats only feed off us, threaten us, and thus must be avoided at all costs.

There is no reasoning with them.

As Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe quipped, "The greatest difficulties lie where we are not looking."

The first is Nicolle Wallace of MSNBC. A turncoat, she is now a Morlock Democrat.

At best, she's toxic, and is to be avoided by all in the GOP at all costs.

Joy Reid is to be treated like kryptonite.

The third? Rachel Maddow (aka "Madcow"). She hates the GOP, and loves socialism.

No one in the Republican Party should go near her.

The next is Chuck Todd at "Press The Meat," excuse me, NBC's "Meet The Press."

A longtime despiser of all things conservative, which means good conservatives should never go on his show. Stay away.

And no good conservative should ever go on ABC's "The View." Period.

Doing so only encourages them. As for the loud-mouthed hosts, one less ounce of intelligence and they'd be under bell jars at the Georgetown medical lab.

Other media to avoid?

The Washington Post, and The New York Times; as well as ABC, NBC, CBC, and PBS.

One exception at MSNBC, however, is Joe Scarborough.

A former cross-over congressman from Florida, he used to be one of ours.Yes, he’s moved to the left on some issues, but he remains a fair, friendly host and reporter.

His show is safe to appear on.

Yes, next Tuesday will be devastating for the liberals but don’t think for one minute they will surrender, even in spite of their lousy ideas and equally lousy candidates.

Hire good conservatives who know Fredrich Hayek from Selma Hayek.

Substance and issues are important. We must be on our guard, we must be ever-vigilant and we must never ever think the liberal media are mainstream, not for one moment.

Craig Shirley is a Ronald Reagan biographer and presidential historian having written six books on Reagan. He has also written The New York Times bestseller, "December, 1941" and just published the companion book, "April, 1945" to wide acclaim. He is also the author of the book "Mary Ball Washington," which won the People’s Choice Award from the Library of Virginia. His book on the 1980 presidential campaign entitled, "Rendezvous with Destiny" was named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the five best campaign books of all time. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.