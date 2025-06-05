Democrats Reap Whirlwinds of Seasons of Discontent

In 2025, the GOP Is in a Good Place Politically: The Offensive

This looks to be the season of Donald Trump, the GOP, conservatism, and the MAGA movement.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is in dire straits.

They sit at 21% approval in some polls.

They have reduced themselves to defending illegals, gang members and other forms of criminality and corruption.

They present no new ideas, just obstructionism.

And with each issue they embrace, such as opposing cuts in federal spending or defending the waste, fraud and abuse of USAID or other federal agencies for that matter, only drives them further down in the polls.

They are also the party of antisemitism, repellant to most Americans who cherish our longtime friendship with the Jewish state.

They have no answers to the ills afflicting Americans.

Meanwhile, President Trump and his Republican Party have a corner on the marketplace of ideas.

From the border to inflation, the GOP has it all over the sad sack Democrats.

Democrats must hate getting up in the morning.

The newspapers and cable television only bring them more bad news, from the new charges against Andrew Cuomo, former Democratic governor of New York to fresh revelations about the scandal of COVID-19 and the alleged impropriety of Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chief medical advisor to the president to the waste, fraud and abuse uncovered in our government.

Democrats must be asking themselves, "What fresh hell is this?"

Of course, the story with the most damaging, long-term effect is the cover-up of Joe Biden’s dwindling mental state.

Were we a constitutional republic during his time?

Or were we governed by a scheming cabal armed with an autopen?

Even worse, the entire Democratic Party and legacy media establishment were in on defending an emperor who not only had no clothes, but apparently wasn’t even governing in the first place!

The GOP is on offense, a good place to be in politics.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are in an infantry foxhole, fighting off incoming, completely on the defensive, and on the run.

This all has long term consequences.

Just as Abraham Lincoln inaugurated a lengthy of Republican governance beginning in 1860, and just as FDR and the Democrats initiated a long period of Democratic governance beginning in 1932, Donald Trump could be kicking off a long period, in history, of Republican governance.

The GOP is in motion. Trump is in motion. He knows politics is motion.

During the Lincoln Era, Republicans reminded voters of the "Bloody Shirt" to remind them it was Democrats, the party of slavery, who instigated the Civil War.

Republicans may, in the future remind voters of the Biden cover-up by yelling "Deceitful Democrats!"

Watergate was indeed just a "third rate burglary" compared to this culture-wide scheme to deceive.

The tea leaves were already appearing before this earthshaking scandal surrounding Biden broke. Look at the facts: Hispanic men shifted in large numbers toward the Republicans in the last election. So too did Black males.

So too did young voters.

White Americans held firm in almost all categories.

The Democrats are deluding themselves.

Case in point is the growing vegetative state of Biden.

And I'm sorry, Casper Milquetoast Gov. Tim Waltz, D-Minn., is not the answer to recapturing the male vote.

The irony is that the insider establishment told themselves a decrepit old man who was on the wrong side of all the issues could win until it became screamingly obvious he could not.

They then told themselves a lightweight do and know nothing vice president, chosen, not for the content of her character, or intellect, could win.

Ironically, she was chosen as Biden’s insurance, meaning there would be no way anyone would turn to Kamala Harris, if and when Biden faltered.

Lord Acton once cynically said, "The danger is not that a particular class is unfit to govern. Every class is unfit to govern."

Maybe so, but the Democrats, as decided by the voters, are indeed unfit to assume the mantles of basic freedoms, free markets, national defense, security, and fiscal responsibility.

As of this writing, the GOP controls the majority of governorships, and state legislatures.

In 23 states, the GOP has total control. The other states are at best, mixed.

Conservatives control the U.S. Supreme Court.

Beyond the growing powers of Donald Trump are the issues that favor the GOP, abortion is now off the table as conservatives acted on their federalism instincts and the high court sent the matter back to the states where behavioral issues like marriage, adoption, and the death penalty belong.

Anybody who looks beyond the point of their own nose, has to see massive condition-of-Biden cover-up is not only the greatest scandal in American history, but one which will have significant ramifications for our future.

Liberal historians' credibility is shot.

Who will turn to them for comment now?

Reportedly Meacham who authored Biden’s speech (of September 2022) one denouncing half of America.

An address carrying about as much "prestige" as Jimmy Carter’s now notorious "Malaise" speech.

The liberal media too is headed for the ashbin of history.

CNN’s and MSNBC’s viewership may be higher in Beijing than in Peoria.

And ironically, liberal apologist Jake Tapper, just as his recent book is topping the charts, has done himself no favors by now being seen as part of the distorting of Biden's true fitness for office.

Vindicated are the very few reporters who asked tough questions about Biden’s mental competency.

Here and now, in 2025: no longer does two plus two equal five.

Which means the future is very bleak for the Democratic Party.

They have reaped the whirlwinds of the public's discontent, and deservedly so.

Craig Shirley is Chairman of Citizens for the Republic. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.