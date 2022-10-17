Does God Dislike Joe Biden?

This is a thought I’ve pondered for sometime now. Others I assume have as well.

I don’t mean this to be cruel but the many and manifest failures of his presidency do beg the question. And so many disasters in such a short time, too. As one example, how much money can he spend before it is all completely worthless?

We know of the losers in society: Macbeth, Benedict Arnold, Calamity Jane, George Custer, Dan Snyder — but this?

Like King Tantalus of Greek mythology, the more he reaches for his object of desire, the more it eludes him, or the more he destroys it.

Ever since his narrow election to the presidency in 2020, Joe Biden — and hence the country — have been bedeviled (no pun intended) by one disaster after another — much indeed seems almost supernatural — beyond the scope of normal human behavior; as if these problems are willed upon Biden by a force greater that our comprehension.

We’ve had lucky and unlucky presidents in the past. Maybe the luckiest in recent memory was Ronald Reagan. Hard core liberals like Nancy Pelosi spluttered that he was a “Teflon president” because problems didn’t seem to stick to him. Reagan was superstitious, but also believed that people made their own luck. Reagan may have been lucky, but he was also a very good president. He made his own good luck.

We’ve also had unlucky presidents like Gerald Ford, to whom all problems seemed to stick; falls, errant golf shots, car accidents, misstatements. When he was vice president, it was joshed that Nelson Rockefeller was just a banana peel away from the Ford presidency.

Mind you, Biden’s problems are disasters. All presidents have problems but only a few have calamities of their own making. Harry Truman once said that, "A president’s job is to say yes and no, but mostly no. "Biden apparently can’t say no to any ultra-leftist pressure groups, which has in part created many disasters.

Even a mediocre prosecutor can make the case that Biden is doing more to destroy the country than he is trying to save it. No wonder his approval rating is in the 30s and falling, as is his party.

So far, in less than two years, we’ve witnessed the appalling, amateurish and murderous withdrawal from Afghanistan where twelve U.S. Marines died needlessly, all because of Joe Biden. Dreadful too — at their arrival back in the United States for burial — Biden could not even stop looking at his wristwatch.

And in so doing Biden created a new terrorist beachhead in Afghanistan.

That just scratches the surface. A pandemic made worse by the Biden government. Inflation created by the Biden government, crime out of control, gas prices soaring, grocery prices soaring, a general malaise throughout the country and a nuclear war in the offing — Armageddon as Biden flippantly and callously called it — people are no longer fooled by Biden.

They can sense that he’s slippery and very likely corrupt.

The Bible speaks often of unlucky, and thus judged men and their fates, but I like Isaiah 3-1-26. "For behold, the Lord God of hosts is taking away from Jerusalem and from Judah support and supply, all support of bread, and all support of water; the mighty man and the soldier, the judge and the prophet, the diviner and the elder, the captain of fifty and the man of rank, the counselor and the skillful magician and the expert in charms.

"And I will make boys their princes, and infants shall rule over them. And the people will oppress one another, everyone his fellow and everyone his neighbor; the youth will be insolent to the elder, and the despised to the honorable."

This voices of a world gone mad, Joe Biden’s world. A loser’s world. Would this ever apply to Washington, Lincoln, Teddy or Franklin Roosevelt, John Kennedy or Ronald Reagan? Not on your life. The Bible tells of others disliked by God. "'Yet I have loved Jacob, but Esau I have hated, and I have turned his mountains into a wasteland and left his inheritance to the desert jackals.'" Malachi 1:3. And we know what happened to Cain after he murdered Abel. He was cast out as he should have been.

I am neither theologian nor man of the cloth.

My wife and I are devoted to our Christian faith.

We try to attend church on Sunday and live by God’s edicts.

We take John Kennedy’s words to heart, "Do not pray for easy lives. Pray to be strong men." We are no judge of Biden’s character but we have seen and suffered under Biden, like millions of our fellow Americans.

Is this a man that God dislikes or are the ills that follow him intentionally designed by Biden and his abettors to bring about the demise of America.

As Shakespeare once wrote, "Now is the winter of our discontent."

We know not to judge lest we be judged. Still, like Moses, Biden has opened himself up to inspection — and criticism. And ultimately — rejection.

Craig Shirley is a Ronald Reagan biographer and presidential historian having written six books on Reagan. He has also written The New York Times bestseller, "December, 1941" and just published the companion book, "April, 1945" to wide acclaim. He is also the author of the book "Mary Ball Washington," which won the People’s Choice Award from the Library of Virginia. His book on the 1980 presidential campaign entitled, "Rendezvous with Destiny" was named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the five best campaign books of all time. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.