Sad, When Historians Can't See We're Suffering Under 'Bidenism'

Biden met earlier last week with a small group of historians and writers who strangely warned him that western civilization was teetering on the brink of disaster.

That we’re all in danger of falling into an abyss.

As Napoleon one said, "History is a pack of lies, agreed upon." For we the unwashed, nothing could be further from the truth.

We're suffering under Bidenism. Perhaps the Biden agenda will be neutered, following the November 2022 midterm elections. We can only hope.

For that to happen, Republicans with guts will not only have to be elected to Congress, they'll have to go in (and act) with the fortitude; that is, the will to reverse Biden's plans for transforming America.

A horrific agenda calling for changing her so, that she becomes an unrecognizable, rudderless ship of state; one beyond rational comprehension — from what she was only several short years ago.

First, Biden should be meeting with other historians who will tell him the cause of our nation's listing, if not its teetering on the brink.

The cause? Plain and simple, lousy left wing policies.

After all, anyone — even a fool, can spend us into oblivion.

Why does this remind me of some historians meeting with Joe Biden of the Aesop Fable, "The Boy Who Cried Wolf"?

Let's face the hard, cold facts: lefties created the crises we now find ourselves amidst.

It's no wonder they’re now experiencing heightened levels of anxiety and panic. Policy failures and the looming November, 2022 elections now threaten their elitist world.

But, the rest of America does not fear the future. As Tolstoy once quipped, "Historians are like deaf people who go on answering questions that no one has asked them."

This writer actually knows some of these historians. In fact, two are good friends. While they’re liberals, we respect each other’s talents.

The same historians who recently met with our nation's 46th president are those who met with Biden some time ago. At the time, they urged him to go big, a la Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Here's the newsflash Joe, you're not FDR, and this is not the 1930s or 1940s. Plus, the polio-stricken FDR consistently demonstrated extraordinary strength and will; that is, the wherewithal to fight.

Biden's "cures" for what ails America have been far worse than the disease.

Biden is a momentary problem in time. For now, our republic is fine, in spite of him and "Build Back Better," and/or the "Inflation Reduction Act."

Following a similar meeting with Biden last spring, the Aug. 4 gathering was distinguished by its relatively small size and its focus of the participants on the rise of totalitarianism globally and the threat to democracy at home.

They included Biden’s occasional speechwriter Jon Meacham, journalist Anne Applebaum, Princeton professor Sean Wilentz, University of Virginia historian Allida Black and presidential historian Michael Beschloss.

