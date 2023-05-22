Let Dems Fund Reparations, Not the Rest of Us

The Democrats have tried over the years to somehow shift blame to the Republican Party for what some see as America’s original sins: slavery and racism.

It's all political of course, but then the liberals are all about politics which means they're about absolute power.

So, they misrepresent historical facts, and do so quite frequently.

The fact is, the GOP was formed to prevent and overturn the Democrats' policy of slavery.

It was a Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, who led the fight against slavery in what was aptly named the Civil War.

Jumping ahead to the 1936 Olympics, Jesse Owens once revealed, "Hitler didn’t snub me — it was our president who snubbed me . . . The president didn’t even send me a telegram." That reference was to none other than FDR. ("Jesse Owens Charges Roosevelt Snubbed," Jefferson City Post-Tribune, Oct. 16, 1936.)

It would be another Republican president, many years later, Ronald Reagan, who signed the bill creating the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

An observance held every January. As a result, many government offices, and schools are closed, to ensure the anniversary of Dr. King's birthday does not pass unnoticed.

So, if the Democrats who created the institution of slavery, defended it, fought for it and then, after Republicans defeated it, brought about another racist program, the policy of Jim Crow, it seems to this writer that it is they, the Democratic Party, which ought to pay reparations to Blacks.

Slavery is their fault. Jim Crow is their fault. Racial inequity is their fault.

Now, the sycophantic liberals in the Democratic Party will say that would be unfair.

Of course they will, that’s because that perspective, and its accompanying arguments, don't fit their twisted global view.

So, their argument is nonsensical and frankly quite uninformed.

Think, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and others who embrace her global view.

Her recollection of history is not always the best.

Democrats have a long history of racism, right down to their current compliant spokesperson: Joe Biden.

Have we forgotten?

It was Senator Biden who has uttered his share of statements; an appreciable number of which have been less than charitable towards Blacks.

Biden even took a dim view of rapid integration for Black children in public schools.

Wasn’t Biden the one who said about Barack Obama, "I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man."

Who can forget he eulogized Sen. Robert Byrd, a one-time member of the KKK?

For years, the GOP had planks in its platform denouncing lynching.

Why have the Democrats, then, struggled with the word?

Many know about the Democrats’ opposition to civil rights legislation in 1964.

Totaling all this and more, it stands to reason the national and state Democratic Parties as well as their voters, and their elected officials, are the guilty ones.

The Democrats are the ones who should pay reparations.

The mess began with them, they should clean it up, and certainly do so without asking us to pitch in.

Craig Shirley is a Ronald Reagan biographer and presidential historian having written six books on Reagan. He's also written The New York Times bestseller, "December, 1941" and just published the companion book, "April, 1945" to wide acclaim. He's also the author of the book "Mary Ball Washington," which won the People’s Choice Award from the Library of Virginia. His book on the 1980 presidential campaign, "Rendezvous with Destiny" was named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the five best campaign books of all time. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.