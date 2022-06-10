No Need to Place Your Bets on the Democrats This November

For years, insiders have said the Republican Party was the Stupid Party and the Democrats were the Evil Party.

It always got a laugh at Georgetown cocktail parties.

Recently, though, things have changed.



The Republicans are still the Stupid Party, but so too are now the Democrats.

The Democrats are both evil and stupid, an interesting combination, kind of like a cross between Andrew Johnson and Lyndon Johnson. Or, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch.



But as Napoleon once said, "In politics, stupidity is not a handicap."

Still, Democrats are taking an awful risk despite being stupid. And Republicans should welcome this.

This country is coming apart at the seams. People are trying to kill right of center U.S. Supreme Court justices. Gasoline prices are out of control and still climbing.

Food costs are naturally skyrocketing. Joe Biden’s approval is currently at 31% and falling.

The cities are war zones.

He’ll soon be in Jimmy Carter territory, and why not?

He’s a far worse president than Carter. At least Carter loved America.

There's no evidence that Biden loves America. He certainly doesn’t act like it.



And we won’t even get into foreign policy, where Biden left hundreds of Americans stranded in Afghanistan. Then, there's the mess he created in Ukraine.

He hasn’t even denounced the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.



So, with all the afflictions set upon America, the Democrats chose not to address any of these, no, they are putting on a Hollywood style extravaganza on an event that took place two years ago in which only one person was killed — by Capitol Hill police.



But as writer Harlan Ellison once said, "The two most common elements in the universe are hydrogen and stupidity."

It's tactically foolish for the Democrats to focus on an ancient event when so many are hurting:

Hearings on Food costs? Nawa.

Hearings on Oil costs? Forget it.

Hearings on what is troubling America? Crickets.

Hearings on violence against Supreme Court justices? Nada.

Come November, voters are going to remember. Will they vote for the party that tried to gain cheap political points rather than attempt to solve their problems, as they have sworn to do?

Or, will they opt for the alternative? This writer knows where he's placing his bets.

Craig Shirley is a Ronald Reagan biographer and presidential historian having written six books on Reagan. He has also written The New York Times bestseller, "December, 1941" and just published the companion book, "April, 1945" to wide acclaim. He is also the author of the book "Mary Ball Washington," which won the People’s Choice Award from the Library of Virginia. His book on the 1980 campaign entitled "Rendezvous with Destiny" was named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the five best campaign books of all time. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.