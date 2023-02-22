Biden's Legacy: The New Malaise

We have entered a new phase in our history which I have dubbed, "The New Malaise."

Though Jimmy Carter was saddled with it during the late stages of his presidency, in fact, he never uttered the word; his pollster Pat Caddell used it in a memo.

It seems appropriate to use it now though, even as President Carter is currently facing that which all men and women must face one day.

Let me say for the record that as lost in power as Carter was, this Annapolis grad always loved his country.

Joe Biden seemingly does not.

And, for this and all his other transgressions, this era must be named, "The New Malaise."

Last year, I wrote a piece on the five worst presidents in American history.

They were: Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Andrew Johnson, Herbert Hoover, and Joe Biden. All earned their place in the dark recesses of history for various and sundry reasons.

All were good men, but lost in power.

Except Biden.

He is truly a deficient man, a bad president, and at times seemingly derives pleasure from inflicting pain on others.

The philosopher William of Ockham is supposed to have said, "The simple answer is usually the correct answer."

Some Americans scratch their heads and wonder why Biden pursues so many bad policies.

It's simply because he is a Jacobin, as found during the French Revolution, wanting to destroy our culture, society, and economics and remake it into something unrecognizable.

His plans, in this regard, means his cronies wind up on top, while we the rest are what?

Hauled off to reeducation camps?

One might ask how I could have ranked Biden after a mere year in office but I felt it obvious; after the disaster in Afghanistan, his family’s more than questionable dealings, and the systemic censorship of conservatives by our own government.

We can also, absent hesitation, throw in inflation and crime; on and on it goes.

Look at the national mood today.

Is anyone happy, cheerful, or proud to call Biden their president?

Only immediate family members and sycophants are, as well as the patronizing groupies found on ABC's "The View."

All the numbers are bad.

Everything that is supposed to be going up is going down.

And everything that is supposed the be going down is going up. Gas. Eggs. Cars.

You name it.

And, after two years, it's worse, much worse.

Biden prances around Europe, stumbling from one photo op to another, telling inane tales of his youth, while people in Ohio are really suffering at the hands of their government, Pothole Pete Buttigieg, and Biden.

But does Biden go? No. Does he send his staff? No.

Why?

The short answer is, he doesn't even remotely care.

Ohio is a Republican state, so a politician of questionable ethics, like Biden, carefully weighs his options; this decision is an easy one for him.

He is now at a 36% approval rating and falling. His other polling numbers are even worse.

He is not liked, and appreciably, the truth is alien to him.

You could fill an encyclopedia with his misrepresentations.

He's fabricated his academic achievements, and distrurbingly so.

Does he intentionally skew facts, or convince himself that he is giving us all the details on a particular subject?

I met Joe Biden once at the funeral of a friend once who ironically, had been Biden’s chief of staff in the U.S. Senate.

Biden gave a self-centered eulogy, talking about himself.

He will go down in history as our nation's worst president ever.

That is factual history. Are you listening Joe?

Welcome to "The New Malaise."

