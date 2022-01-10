Jan 6. Is Left's Shoddy Theater of the Absurd

Well, the theatre of the absurd of Jan. 6 has come and gone and actually, we’ve learned a lot — about the liberal Democrats.

First and foremost, we’ve learned the Democrats remain as the party of the past.

Despite Bill Clinton’s stab long ago at the "New Democrat," the collectivist Democrats, like their communist counterparts in Red China, and their collectivism counterparts in other parts globally, have always been the party of the past.

The Red Chinese still mourn the murderer Mao Zedong. The Russians still venerate Lenin.

Frankly, Americans liberals have been the party of the past for the last 70 years; that also marks the time during which they last had a genuinely new idea.

You might mention John F. Kennedy, but he was really a Republican in public practice.

Look at how many times he uses the word "freedom" in his inaugural address, on January 20, 1961.

The Democrats so called candlelight vigil was a poorly attended, sad little event. One might further ask, "Prayers … and the atheistic, baby killing Democrats? Absurd."

Their own anti-God base was revolted.

They have been trapped in the past for now going on 90 years.

"Tax and tax, spend and spend, elect and elect," has been there sole mantra since 1932.

And what of Joe Biden? Spend and spend, and do so even more, though he will never be another Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

FDR was great, but because of World War II, not because of the New Deal.

Biden will end up as very poorly ranked president, alongside the likes of James Buchanan and Jimmy Carter. In other words, with all the presidents on the side of a milk carton.

They are also out of touch. This has nothing to do with the American people and Joe Biden sounds like a bleating sheep.

We’ve also learned that some historians — friends of mine — are more Woke than we knew — and Bidenism is somehow more important to them than their credibility.

Their rules don’t apply to me. I was political first before I became a historian.

But, as a historian, I'm loyal to the facts of history, don’t commit the historical crime of presentism and apply the morals of today to people who have been dead for 200 years.

I don’t know if Jefferson fathered children with Sally Hemmings, but I do know he wrote the Declaration of Independence. I do know comparing Dec. 7, 1941 to Jan. 6, 2021 is moronic syntax.

I feel sorry for them. They made such a poor decision on behalf of such an undeserving, unworthy, pitiful man. Let’s face it, comparing Jan. 6 to Sept. 11, 2001 or Dec. 7 reflects a lack of education — and illiteracy. In short, it's just plain stupid.

Of Vice-President Kamala Harris, we expected no less.

But of trained historians, well, I don’t see how they can look at themselves in the mirror these days.

No doubt the whole charade was a kangaroo court, a "show trial," thus what we really need, as I have said for quite some time now, is a legitimate congressional investigation into the Summer of Hate, when leftists including BLM and Antifa caused 574 riots and two billion worth of damage while killing so many innocent individuals.

Meanwhile, the best "Bidenism" can hope for is at best is a standing eight count, otherwise it's brain dead. Let's pull the plug.

American liberals are obdurately stupid, wielding either violence or money. Your money.

To paraphrase William Shakespeare, in "The Tempest," hell is empty and all the devils are in the Biden administration.

In the American liberal political realm one finds the theater of the absurd.

Craig Shirley is a Ronald Reagan biographer, presidential historian, and four-time best-selling author. His most recent book is ''Mary Ball Washington,''a definitive biography of George Washington's mother. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.