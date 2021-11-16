Biden's Foolish Disaster in Afghanistan Is Not Worth Defending

The establishment has struck again.

Some of the elites are actually strutting around claiming Joe Biden has done a good job in Afghanistan and on a myriad of other critical issues. Excuse me?

Are they really calling running with our tails in Afghanistan between our legs a victory?

Was it a brilliant military strategy that left millions of dollars’ worth of weapons and equipment behind to fall into terrorist hands?

Do they think Americans are stupid enough to believe we can depend on the Taliban, who gave shelter to Osama Bin Laden right after 9/11? The Taliban murders before breakfast every morning.

Americans have been cowardly left behind in Afghanistan but in reality, all of us have been left behind by this pathetic excuse we have for a man and a president.

The disaster, murder, and betrayal in Afghanistan will have severe repercussions for many days, months, and years.

In fact, the fallout will likely continue for decades. Simply put, as the blunt speaking public intellectual Claire Berlinski put it, “We wake up in a defeated country.”

Certainly, we needed to leave Afghanistan. That had been clear for some time, and the majority of the American people supported bringing our troops home.

But there was a right way and a wrong way to go about doing it, and Joe Biden in his wisdom chose the absolute worst way to shred up 20 years of blood and sacrifice.

What has happened in Afghanistan was so swift and so complete, one can only come to the conclusion that Joe Biden did it on purpose.

At the very least, he’s a callous and tone-deaf individual with no sense of social awareness.

If he had any, perhaps he wouldn’t keep bringing up his late son who passed away from cancer every time someone levels a legitimate criticism at him. Perhaps he would actually stand and take questions from the media once in a blue moon, but as it is even the Democratic-friendly press is fed up with Biden’s act of walking away from the podium.

Biden is without a doubt a physical, moral, and spiritual coward.

He is an unmitigated national embarrassment. We’ve never had a coward as president, although Barack Obama was a girly man at best who wore mom jeans and threw a baseball like a sissy. I was never fond of Obama, but at least he never hid behind his staff and closed doors when the press came calling.

We are now being mocked by everybody on the world stage.

Sure, we were doing their job for them in Afghanistan, but we were also doing the job for ourselves most importantly.

September 11 was cooked up by the wackos that make up the Taliban and their ilk, but at least with us around something like it was less likely to happen again.

Thanks to Biden, I’m no longer sure about that.

His poll numbers have hit a new low, a record in the modern age for presidents. Americans are coming to see him and his gang for the low IQ liberals (redundant?) they are.

What has he been successful at? Other that getting up in the morning and bathing himself, nothing. He’s been a failure at inflation, Afghanistan, the supply line, COVID response, everything.

He can take no credit for employment; that is Donald Trump’s work. And I hate to remind you dear reader, but we are stuck with this blithering idiot for three more years.